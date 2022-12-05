5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have always been a Honda/Acura buyer, but this time wanted to look at other options. Went in Jenkins Mazda and was pleasantly surprised with no pressure and team approach displayed by all. Oh, traded in my Honda Odyssey for a CX5, and am sincerely enjoying it. Sincerely would recommend this dealership, and Robert Arena to anyone wanting to see the benefits in Mazda, and from buying from Jenkins. An experience worth the time and money. Read more