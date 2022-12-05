Jenkins Mazda
The Best Company Ever
by 05/12/2022on
Great service, Blake, Brian and Steven made sure I got exactly what I wanted and I’m very satisfied.
Great job
by 05/02/2022on
Everyone was very professional and did a wonderful job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 04/13/2022on
Reasonable sales team matched a competitor’s deal on the same car to get our business
Car purchase
by 04/05/2022on
Great
OUTSTANDING DEALERSHIP AND GREAT STAFF
by 04/02/2022on
I have bought many cars from this dealership and the staff, including Steven and Alejandro Rodriguez and Nicky in the finance department are outstanding in working with me. We love the Mazda cars and that is why we keep coming back. Great service department is very helpful. I would give you all TEN stars if I could
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff
by 03/30/2022on
Sheriff was amazing. Everyone I encountered was honest and friendly. I’ll definitely be back for future needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda CX 30
by 03/11/2022on
Had the best experience! No pressure, they were attentive without being overbearing, they took their time and explained everything and checked up with me afterwards! Everything just felt so effortless. It was by far the best car shopping/purchase I’ve ever had.
East and pleasant
by 03/03/2022on
Loved the experience with JJ. All said and done best car deal done at this dealership. This is my 3rd car bought at that dealership.
Jenkins Mazda Sales
by 02/27/2022on
Just leased a new Mazda CX5 from Jenkins Mazda and my experience couldn't have been better. My Sales Associate, Victor Fitzgerald, was knowledgeable and very helpful in every phase of the purchase. I would highly recommend Jenkins Mazda and Victor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
These guys are amazing!
by 02/15/2022on
Hands down, Clay can work some magic. He was great and explaining and talking with me about my needs and boundaries. German made the money happen and helped me get the financing needed. I will never work with another rep. Clay made my dream happen! Thank you guys so much.
Friendly staff
by 02/03/2022on
Courteous and friendly staff
Evaluation
by 01/06/2022on
Salesman "Gerald" was excellent. He was well aware of past negative issues I had with senior sales personnel and he went above and beyond to make the new lease a good experience.
Just review great
by 01/02/2022on
Great experience and great staff. The staff is very friendly and keeps the customers needs in mind
Sheriff Sales Person
by 12/30/2021on
Sheriff and manager was very helpful and informative. I arrived undecided and with their direction I was able to find a car that suited my needs. Very pleased looking forward to more business with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 11/30/2021on
I have always been a Honda/Acura buyer, but this time wanted to look at other options. Went in Jenkins Mazda and was pleasantly surprised with no pressure and team approach displayed by all. Oh, traded in my Honda Odyssey for a CX5, and am sincerely enjoying it. Sincerely would recommend this dealership, and Robert Arena to anyone wanting to see the benefits in Mazda, and from buying from Jenkins. An experience worth the time and money.
Always great
by 11/04/2021on
Thanks for always taking good care of me! Great experience, great people!
Excellent experience, again
by 11/03/2021on
Nice easy replacement of my leased vehicle with another leased vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice
by 11/02/2021on
Good work and very friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great overall transaction
by 10/21/2021on
It was a great overall experience.
Sales Person
by 08/01/2021on
Completed sale in 1/2 the time that the sales manager could not complete the prior day. Scott's knowledge of the vehicle was fantastic. He did not try to sell us a car that had been in an accident like the sales manager did the prior day.
Great dealership
by 07/27/2021on
We have bought several vehicles from this dealership. They have outstanding customer service and they never disappoint in doing their best to accommodate our needs.