Jenkins Acura
Customer Reviews of Jenkins Acura
Perfect
by 11/12/2021on
This vehicle purchase by far was the best ever
no title
by 04/02/2022on
good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jenkins Aura
by 03/24/2022on
Showroom being remodeled. Hopefully will be more comfortable when completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled service
by 03/16/2022on
Service was for regular maintenance. Asked for a loaner car which was ready upon arrival. Service was completed in less time than advised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick n efficient
by 03/15/2022on
Joel and his staff quickly diagnosed my issue on my 2014 Toyota Corolla and they provided me a courtesy vehicle to drive and I had my car back the next and it is running better than it has in a long time. Thank you to all who worked on my car and took care of me like I was family. I highly recommend Jenkins Acura to anyone who may need their car serviced. 5⭐️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks
by 03/05/2022on
They did my 90k service done in just a few hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and Efficient
by 02/13/2022on
I brought my RDX in for a check after I ran over a curb. Everything ended up fine but Bobby explained all my options to me and even took one of my coupons in case it was needed (it wasn't). Bobby also helped me with my radio problem and how to hook up my phone to my GPS system. I couldn't have asked for better help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased RDX I leased for 3 years.
by 01/28/2022on
Very professional as always!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 01/25/2022on
I received excellent service from, Jenkins Acura. They performed all services and keep promised time of completion. This is my 4th Acura vehicle/ 4th Acura dealership and Jenkins is by far the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Provided by Acura
by 01/17/2022on
Service was fantastic, efficient and extremely helpful. Very fast and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service, Lease, Purchase
by 01/13/2022on
I have been a client of Jenkins Acura for two and a half years and recently converted my leased vehicle to a purchased one. I made this decision based on the perfirmance of my vehicle but, more importantly, the service every single employee provides to their customers. They operate by the highest standards of customer satisfaction and this is the first time in my life ( and I am 76 years old) that I have ever used the dealership for servicing my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer service is Great!
by 12/31/2021on
I really enjoy working with Bobby and his crew. 'Mike the mechanic' did another great job with my car. Jenkins also provided me a loaner car and since I am self employed this allows me to get back to my desk and continue working. Great Job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7500 mile service
by 12/10/2021on
This dealership feels more like a family to me than a car business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
General Maintenanced
by 12/05/2021on
Took RDX in for oil change and tire rotation. While there my engine light came on so they checked it and replaced a part. Service manager is very professional and kept me informed of everything taking place with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Sales Experience
by 11/27/2021on
We are not at all surprised with the impeccable customer service we received at Jenkins Acura.. Special Kudos to Brendan Bonilla for his top notch attention to meeting his commitment in a lively and accurate fashion and also to Steven in Finance for being so forthright.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast
by 11/21/2021on
Did not have an appointment but was able to get a tire replaced in under an hour. Jenkins Acura did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First in customer service
by 11/18/2021on
Optimum service at Jenkins Acura again. This time the service department excelled in all departments. Great team. And of course our sales rep Sunny Khan is always helpful and supportive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 11/03/2021on
Had my 30,000 mile service done on my Acura RDX and my SUV runs even better than it did before. Everyone was friendly and helpful at the dealership. Love the new look and open space. Thank you once again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 10/21/2021on
Our 2016 RDX was serviced recently at Jenkins Acura in Ocala. From the minute I pulled into Service until Bobby handed me my fob, it was a very positive experience. Love the new interior of the Service Department and the showroom area. Excellent chairs in the lounge area and great amenities. Our car came from Jenkins and we always take 'her' back for their excellent service. Great dealership and Service. Thanks to all who took care of my car, Ruby!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 10/15/2021on
Bobbie and staff were very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Service
by 10/14/2021on
Excellent experience at Acura. Dealing with service mngr Bernard was just wonderful. He was extremely helpful, very patient with all my questions, an absolute pleasure to deal with. One of a kind. A great representative for Jenkins Acura. Could not be more pleased. PES
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes