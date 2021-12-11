5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have been a client of Jenkins Acura for two and a half years and recently converted my leased vehicle to a purchased one. I made this decision based on the perfirmance of my vehicle but, more importantly, the service every single employee provides to their customers. They operate by the highest standards of customer satisfaction and this is the first time in my life ( and I am 76 years old) that I have ever used the dealership for servicing my vehicle. Read more