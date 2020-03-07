Blatant false advertising of price
This dealership advertises prices that are not what they truly sell the car for. They use "false leader" pricing schemes that use fine print to note that the price is dependent upon trade and financing "supports" or some term like that. The only what you will know that is when you call or if you find the fine print on their website. They say "everyone does this" but I've not ever encountered this in 30+ years of buying pre-owned vehicles. Edmunds needs to put a stop to this practice or their site's pricing credibility, and overall site utility, who be in the toilet.
Price discrepancies
The list price on Edmunds here does not reflect the true price of the car. When I received a quote from dealer it was a firm $5000 more than listed on this site. Read the disclaimers on their website. I would call this a serious case of price deception. Needless to say I did not purchase here and would not recommend this dealer.
Disappointed Buyer
I arrived at the dealer and announced I wanted to ORDER a 2020 Subaru Outback with some accessories, but that I did NOT want splash-guards (+ ~ $172). The salesmen came back with an order form that included splash guards, a VERY HIGH dealer fee, OF OVER $800, AND a very low-ball offer for my trade-in. I, AGAIN ASKED TO PLACE AN ORDER for the car I wanted. The Sales Mgr, C.Hyland, LIED AND INFORMED ME, UNLIKE WITH OTHER AUTOMOBILE MAKES, CUSTOMERS (AND I) COULD NOT ORDER CARS FROM SUBARU. SUBARU OF AMERICA CLARIFIED TO ME THAT YES WE CAN!
Excellent experience!
Compared to other dealerships I would rate our overall car buying experience at 5 Stars. The entire staff including the sales managers, financial manager and salesman were very knowledgeable, personable and very helpful. They make you feel like family. The most comfortable I ever felt at a dealership. My husband and I have been to alot of dealerships over the years and this was the first time my husband didn't get aggravated with the staff. That says alot! The salesman we dealt with was Brandon Lea and he could't have been more helpful. His approach was quite relaxed and there was no pressure from him at all. I knew the deal I wanted and he made it work for me. I left that night with my new Outback Subaru and I am so hppy with it! Thanks Brandon!! And Thank you Ocala Subaru!!
I dont hate buying new cars anymore
Lance Colwell gave me a good & fair deal on a new Volvo and my trade in. Good, informative process with NO PRESSURE
No High Pressure
Friendly, folksy dealership! There was no high pressure and this made Ocala Subaru unique among any dealers that I bought from in the past. Our salesperson, Leanne Snyder, was a pleasure to deal with.
Excellent shopping & buying experience
John McLean at Ocala Subaru is the best car salesman I have ever dealt with (and there have been many over the years!) He was knowledgeable about the car I was interested in and easily shared that knowledge. He was patient during the test drive when I was putting the car through its paces. And most importantly he listened to me when I told him what I was willing to offer and he delivered that offer to management with no doubt that I would walk if there were any changes. John McLean is exactly the salesman every buyer hopes for. I don't expect to purchase another vehicle for a long time but when/if I do I hope John is available to help me through the process.
Excellent Experience!
Visited Ocala Subaru to turn in my 2013 Legacy lease. Initially was thinking about switching to another make car but test drove the 2016 Legacy and decided to stay with Subaru. Leanne was great ! She took the time to get to know my wife and me and took us to meet the people in the dealership in the various departments. Definitely a friendly atmosphere. Leanne also took the time to demonstrate all the new features we didn't have in our 2013 Legacy.
Exceptional Quality of Customer Service
Recently I came to visit the Orlando store and was very pleased to have met with Tony Long. He is very knowledgeable and took the time and assisted me with all the questions and concerns I had regarding the whole buying process. He was very professional and provided exemplary customer service. Now, I feel comfortable knowing I can make a well informed decision to purchase a Mercedes GL series vehicle. The color that I wanted in that series was not available at the time. However, in the near future I plan to come back and make a purchase!
Excellent Sales and Buying Experience
Without doubt this was the best car buying experience we have ever had. Our Sales consultant John McLean was friendly and very knowledgeable about the product. He meticulously went over the vehicle and all of its features and made sure we were comfortable with each of them. When it came to completing our purchase there was no haggling, we were automatically offered the invoice price for the vehicle and received exactly what we expected for our trade. Friendly and Professional staff and an overall great buying experience!
Test drive 20.00
Never send me my $20.00 gift card!They need help and A clean up. Messed up my leather. Tell you that your tires are ok, when they need a balance.
Great Dealership
I wanted to take a second and recognize our salesperson, Lester H. Lester combined a friendly approach with an incredible knowledge of the vehicle. We stopped by Ocala Subaru just to look at the new Forster. We didn't think we could trade because we had a jeep for only a little over a year which we owed a lot. But, this dealership gave us a good deal with the help of Lester Holly. What a pleasant experience!
Outstanding Service AAAA+
Recently had an electrical problem with my XV Crosstrek. Over the course of 7 visits they practically dismantled my car. Replaced the radio but problem still existed. It turned out the problem was being caused by an aftermarket sunroof I had put in, it was chafing a wire to the dome light. After having found out that it really wasn't a Subaru problem I expected a hell of a bill when I went to pick it up. What I got was "We are here to make sure you enjoy your Subaru." How can you top that? Obviously Ocala Subaru will be servicing my car for as long as I have it and I like the Crosstrek so much I can see myself replacing it with another Subaru but that is in the distant future. I didn't even buy the car from them, I got it used with 500 miles on it, some lady in Ft. Lauderdale just didn't think it was her kind of vehicle shortly after she bought it, I'd like to thank her because I love it.