sales Rating

Recently had an electrical problem with my XV Crosstrek. Over the course of 7 visits they practically dismantled my car. Replaced the radio but problem still existed. It turned out the problem was being caused by an aftermarket sunroof I had put in, it was chafing a wire to the dome light. After having found out that it really wasn't a Subaru problem I expected a hell of a bill when I went to pick it up. What I got was "We are here to make sure you enjoy your Subaru." How can you top that? Obviously Ocala Subaru will be servicing my car for as long as I have it and I like the Crosstrek so much I can see myself replacing it with another Subaru but that is in the distant future. I didn't even buy the car from them, I got it used with 500 miles on it, some lady in Ft. Lauderdale just didn't think it was her kind of vehicle shortly after she bought it, I'd like to thank her because I love it. Read more