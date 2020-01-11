Jenkins Mazda

1740 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34471
(888) 604-5602
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jenkins Mazda

4.7
Overall Rating
(35)
Recommend: Yes (33) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

MX-5 Purchase

by Rod on 11/01/2020

Great experience with Jenkins and Alejandro Rodriguez. Platinum customer service. Tell him exactly what you want and he will deliver.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
92 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience

by MB on 10/23/2020

Got a great deal on a 2020 Mazda CX-5, exact model and package I was looking for. Process was quick and easy. Thanks to German and Chris for making it so easy and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Be aware...

by Pam Barbee on 10/04/2020

BE AWARE....the online listed price for Jenkins Mazda does not include the CPO certification cost. That added almost $2,000 to the vehicle cost!! Also, you should be aware of their $899 dealer fee. I learned this after driving 3 hours to see a very specific Mazda CX-5 that I'm looking for. I was very disappointed as their reviews are very good but not really surprised. They were all very polite and the salesperson, German Bracho, was exceptionally knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Highly recommend him! After I had left the dealership, I received a message that they would like to send me a gift card to reimburse travel expense but apparently the website was not working to send it. I'll update if they send it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Purchase from Miami

by Ramon Corugedo on 10/02/2020

Good service online and on the phone. My purchase was made from Miami . All done within 2 days .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

What cx5

by Joseph rosalia on 09/15/2020

Very good service and polite

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

ok

by Henry Tulp on 09/15/2020

Great experience , managers, salesman and f&i were all very helpfull

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

CX-5 Mazda Purchase

by Sarah Y on 08/18/2020

George Eaves was so helpful, knowledgeable and willing to work with us. Thumbs up for all his hard work. Highly recommend him for his low key, yet sincere help. We will be back to see him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great all around experience!

by Hector V on 08/14/2020

They were very helpful, they explained everything and with a little back and forth I was able to get the vehicle I wanted. Finance went smooth. Brain and Roberto are the best and what they do. So if you're in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle they are your go to guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Great Day at Jenkins Mazda on 06/27/2020

I was looking to purchase a car, but not that day... My friend had already been in contact with Brian before we traveled to Ocala. There is a Mazda dealer where we live but girls being girls we wanted an adventure. We met Brian and he wasn’t pushy, he was patient and very thoughtful. By the end of the evening although it was late and he plans for Fathers Day dinner with his family, he stayed with us until I was ready to sign the dotted line. Needless to say I’m extremely happy with his service. The lady at the reception desk was a peach too... she was so excited I decided to purchase the car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jeff on 06/03/2020

Working with Joe and German was a great experience. Didn't expect that they could meet our monthly payment but they did. Ladies day oil change and tire rotation sold a car. We were in for service and ended up purchasing a new vehicle. Thanks so very much, JK

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Brad is the best!

by Jorge2mejia on 05/23/2020

Brad helped my wife and I to find the perfect car for us. Couldn’t be happier with the service and vehicle! He’s customer service and attentiveness to our son was amazing. Thank you brad

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jenkins MGR Brian is on the job.

by RyanDanforth89 on 04/17/2020

Very professional setting. Brian went out of his way to find a car for me that would fit my budget and my immediate needs. Very happy with the service at Jenkins Mazda. I also felt very little pressure to purchase outside of my budget. Was not offered useless features to pack the loan with additional fees or services that were unnecessary. I opted to add GAP just because this is my first car loan and in the event that someone hits me I will not have to worry about paying off a car that has been totaled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing people!!

by Traci on 04/15/2020

I have purchased a few vehicles now from Jenkins Mazda in Ocala. I will continue to purchase my vehicles from them from now on. Everyone there is friendly and works for you to get you the price YOU want. Quality, value, service = 100%

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

New car

by Bbright on 03/18/2020

They found me the car I’ve been waiting for, for an amazing price an low miles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

AMAZING

by CandanceBaker on 02/06/2020

Super helpful and got us into a vehicle I never thought I would own!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 CX-5 Lease

by DaveD on 01/28/2020

First time leasing a car. I traded in a vehicle that I had previously purchased at this dealership. Everything was explained to me and all costs were very clear. My salesman George was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

love this car!

by PaulP on 12/01/2019

Love my new Mazda 6 Sport, feels great to drive and is very comfortable, had a great experience at the dealership also. We had a chat about what i needed, they didnt have it and so found it for me and had it here the very next day and ready for me to pick up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer

by Jenkins on 11/19/2019

Personalized service. No high pressure. Salespeople knew all of the Mazda features that would provide additional safety benefits for senior drivers. A pleasure to work with. Staff is extremely responsive. Worth the hour trip for us to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Brian Bly

by Andrew on 09/23/2019

awesome experience, Brian is the best, easy to work with, efficient, quick and made the process painless. Thanks for the awesome customer service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Happy customer

by Susiebennett on 09/16/2019

Each time I walk through the Jenkins Mazda I know I'm a valued customer. I'm greeted, put at ease, and recognized, and I'm sure I'll be treated fairly, whether it be sales or service. I'm glad I chose Jenkins several years ago, and will surely return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A better experience buying a car

by Paul on 09/06/2019

Knowledgeable and courteous sales staff. Well run company and very helpful service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
163 cars in stock
103 new52 used8 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-9
Mazda CX-9
7 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
what sets us apart
The team at Jenkins Mazda strives to provide you with a top-notch car-buying or -servicing experience. Visit our Mazda dealer in Ocala, FL, to buy or lease a new or used Mazda or for Mazda service and repairs.
