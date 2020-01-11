sales Rating

I was looking to purchase a car, but not that day... My friend had already been in contact with Brian before we traveled to Ocala. There is a Mazda dealer where we live but girls being girls we wanted an adventure. We met Brian and he wasn’t pushy, he was patient and very thoughtful. By the end of the evening although it was late and he plans for Fathers Day dinner with his family, he stayed with us until I was ready to sign the dotted line. Needless to say I’m extremely happy with his service. The lady at the reception desk was a peach too... she was so excited I decided to purchase the car! Read more