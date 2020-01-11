MX-5 Purchase
by 11/01/2020on
Great experience with Jenkins and Alejandro Rodriguez. Platinum customer service. Tell him exactly what you want and he will deliver.
Great experience
by 10/23/2020on
Got a great deal on a 2020 Mazda CX-5, exact model and package I was looking for. Process was quick and easy. Thanks to German and Chris for making it so easy and pleasant.
Be aware...
by 10/04/2020on
BE AWARE....the online listed price for Jenkins Mazda does not include the CPO certification cost. That added almost $2,000 to the vehicle cost!! Also, you should be aware of their $899 dealer fee. I learned this after driving 3 hours to see a very specific Mazda CX-5 that I'm looking for. I was very disappointed as their reviews are very good but not really surprised. They were all very polite and the salesperson, German Bracho, was exceptionally knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Highly recommend him! After I had left the dealership, I received a message that they would like to send me a gift card to reimburse travel expense but apparently the website was not working to send it. I'll update if they send it.
Purchase from Miami
by 10/02/2020on
Good service online and on the phone. My purchase was made from Miami . All done within 2 days .
What cx5
by 09/15/2020on
Very good service and polite
ok
by 09/15/2020on
Great experience , managers, salesman and f&i were all very helpfull
CX-5 Mazda Purchase
by 08/18/2020on
George Eaves was so helpful, knowledgeable and willing to work with us. Thumbs up for all his hard work. Highly recommend him for his low key, yet sincere help. We will be back to see him.
Great all around experience!
by 08/14/2020on
They were very helpful, they explained everything and with a little back and forth I was able to get the vehicle I wanted. Finance went smooth. Brain and Roberto are the best and what they do. So if you're in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle they are your go to guys!
Great Customer Service
by 06/27/2020on
I was looking to purchase a car, but not that day... My friend had already been in contact with Brian before we traveled to Ocala. There is a Mazda dealer where we live but girls being girls we wanted an adventure. We met Brian and he wasn’t pushy, he was patient and very thoughtful. By the end of the evening although it was late and he plans for Fathers Day dinner with his family, he stayed with us until I was ready to sign the dotted line. Needless to say I’m extremely happy with his service. The lady at the reception desk was a peach too... she was so excited I decided to purchase the car!
Great experience
by 06/03/2020on
Working with Joe and German was a great experience. Didn't expect that they could meet our monthly payment but they did. Ladies day oil change and tire rotation sold a car. We were in for service and ended up purchasing a new vehicle. Thanks so very much, JK
Brad is the best!
by 05/23/2020on
Brad helped my wife and I to find the perfect car for us. Couldn’t be happier with the service and vehicle! He’s customer service and attentiveness to our son was amazing. Thank you brad
Jenkins MGR Brian is on the job.
by 04/17/2020on
Very professional setting. Brian went out of his way to find a car for me that would fit my budget and my immediate needs. Very happy with the service at Jenkins Mazda. I also felt very little pressure to purchase outside of my budget. Was not offered useless features to pack the loan with additional fees or services that were unnecessary. I opted to add GAP just because this is my first car loan and in the event that someone hits me I will not have to worry about paying off a car that has been totaled.
Amazing people!!
by 04/15/2020on
I have purchased a few vehicles now from Jenkins Mazda in Ocala. I will continue to purchase my vehicles from them from now on. Everyone there is friendly and works for you to get you the price YOU want. Quality, value, service = 100%
New car
by 03/18/2020on
They found me the car I’ve been waiting for, for an amazing price an low miles
AMAZING
by 02/06/2020on
Super helpful and got us into a vehicle I never thought I would own!
2020 CX-5 Lease
by 01/28/2020on
First time leasing a car. I traded in a vehicle that I had previously purchased at this dealership. Everything was explained to me and all costs were very clear. My salesman George was great.
love this car!
by 12/01/2019on
Love my new Mazda 6 Sport, feels great to drive and is very comfortable, had a great experience at the dealership also. We had a chat about what i needed, they didnt have it and so found it for me and had it here the very next day and ready for me to pick up
Buyer
by 11/19/2019on
Personalized service. No high pressure. Salespeople knew all of the Mazda features that would provide additional safety benefits for senior drivers. A pleasure to work with. Staff is extremely responsive. Worth the hour trip for us to this dealership.
Brian Bly
by 09/23/2019on
awesome experience, Brian is the best, easy to work with, efficient, quick and made the process painless. Thanks for the awesome customer service!!
Happy customer
by 09/16/2019on
Each time I walk through the Jenkins Mazda I know I'm a valued customer. I'm greeted, put at ease, and recognized, and I'm sure I'll be treated fairly, whether it be sales or service. I'm glad I chose Jenkins several years ago, and will surely return.
A better experience buying a car
by 09/06/2019on
Knowledgeable and courteous sales staff. Well run company and very helpful service department.