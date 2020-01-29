I recently visited Mazda not quiet sure of exactly what I was able to afford. I’ve been interested in getting a Mazda for some time now so after spending time at several deals and not feeling happy with what I was hearing I ran into Michael Goluth. Michael broke down all the different options for me, showed patience with my when I was indecisive and ultimately helped me find a car I was happy with and more importantly that was in my budget. Highly recommend him if you’re considering stopping by here.
When we first walked in none of the salesmen even glanced our way. They all walked right past us and ignored us. We had to stop a woman and ask for some help and she had told a salesman to help us. But the mere fact that we walked around for a while and no one even glance our way was disgusting. We happened to find a 2018 Signature Sedan on the floor today and went online to check the stock and price but when we put in the stock number and searched for the signature they instead advertised it as a Sport Vehicle. They didn’t even admit that they made that mistake when we brought it up. In addition to this it seemed like they were forcing us into a Grand Touring rather than the vehicle we were looking for. We sat there for too long and ended up walking out.
It was clear that no one was interested in selling a vehicle today nor any other day seeing how while I was sitting there I read the review of the poor woman who was a cancer patient. I don’t recommend the Mazda of the Palm Beaches to anyone especially not a woman nor a woman of color like myself.
Even though I had a really bad experience with some employees a couple of days ago, for which I wrote a review, the owner and the General Manager Ben took my situation very seriously and went above and beyond to make sure we would be appropriately taken care of. He and Brian (our salesman) themselves drove and hour and a half to deliver the car to me, which instead of an used one was a brand new 2019 CX5 Touring in the color I wanted! I'm putting a new review to let everyone know that a few bad apples do not reflect the morals of the whole dealership. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
They mocked us...even knowing that I was a cancer patient
got a call from Bill the internet sales manager since I was inquiring about a car they were selling through Edmunds... after a couple of calls he said to come on up the deal I asking was doable. That morning I asked him again if the deal was ok since I lived an hour and a half away, he said sure. When I got there it was like starting from scratch, trying to negotiate these deals I specifically said wouldnt do, couldnt put money down since I had medical treatments for cancer and money was tight. Then after a couple of hours George sales manager said that ok the deal we were asking for seemed doable...just was checking interest rates with banks....another hour went by until we met with the finance guy which comes back with the outrageous numbers they gave us in the beginning!! I said we lost our time, I had explained everything on the phone that was not the plan to go there. We were leaving when they said here's 20 bucks for the inconvenience. The salesman Dan I believe who was very nice tried to convince us to put some money down while we were putting gas. He came back to us that they wouldnt do it. Ok we left. They call us when we were 10 minutes away that they were going to do something similar of what we asked for, we said no thanks. But James Beal forgot to hang up the phone and started mocking us and all of them laughing about how he made up oh the bank is making a special rate for you and watch how I call her back and they'll come back screeching tires saying 395 a month now, blah blah...just laughing at us. How childish and disrespectful...completely disgusting. I hope the CEO of this company reads this and apprehend these guys for their disgusting behavior, for mocking a cancer patient. And if he doesn't, I'll make sure he will...
Excellent Service great dealership from the internet Sales Mr. William to Our Great Sales person
Todd Holcomb Very Professional, Knowledgeable and polite, I came to buy a CX-5 red with Light Interior Light Interior was a "Must" as we sat down another sales person just sold the last one with light interior. We were very disappointed and were about to leave to go to a different dealership But Todd Showed us the black Interior with red stitching and Ben Cekovic made us a great deal which we could not refuse Thank you Todd Because of Mr. Holcomb we Bought The Mazda Red with Black Interior Great sales man and also our Finance Person George was very nice and explain to us all the details before we signed. This Is The Dealership is To Go To Buy very Pleasant Experience we had Thank You Guys.
