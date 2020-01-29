sales Rating

got a call from Bill the internet sales manager since I was inquiring about a car they were selling through Edmunds... after a couple of calls he said to come on up the deal I asking was doable. That morning I asked him again if the deal was ok since I lived an hour and a half away, he said sure. When I got there it was like starting from scratch, trying to negotiate these deals I specifically said wouldnt do, couldnt put money down since I had medical treatments for cancer and money was tight. Then after a couple of hours George sales manager said that ok the deal we were asking for seemed doable...just was checking interest rates with banks....another hour went by until we met with the finance guy which comes back with the outrageous numbers they gave us in the beginning!! I said we lost our time, I had explained everything on the phone that was not the plan to go there. We were leaving when they said here's 20 bucks for the inconvenience. The salesman Dan I believe who was very nice tried to convince us to put some money down while we were putting gas. He came back to us that they wouldnt do it. Ok we left. They call us when we were 10 minutes away that they were going to do something similar of what we asked for, we said no thanks. But James Beal forgot to hang up the phone and started mocking us and all of them laughing about how he made up oh the bank is making a special rate for you and watch how I call her back and they'll come back screeching tires saying 395 a month now, blah blah...just laughing at us. How childish and disrespectful...completely disgusting. I hope the CEO of this company reads this and apprehend these guys for their disgusting behavior, for mocking a cancer patient. And if he doesn't, I'll make sure he will... Read more