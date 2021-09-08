5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Best experience leasing the CX-9!!! A friend heard my daughter wanted a 7 seater and highly recommended Mazda of Palm Beach. At first we were hesitant as it was a long drive from Miami, but after disappointing experiences at the nearest dealers, we visited the website and shortly thereafter, we got a call from one of the managers, Jayson Glick. He answered our questions, made sure he had the CX-9 we wanted, and referred us to Jay Rossow. Jay had the car waiting for us and we took it for a test drive. We fell in love with the car and decided to go ahead and lease it. Due to our past experiences at the other dealers, we were prepared for the worst. To our surprise, leasing the car went just as smooth as my daughter’s Friend said. Jay introduced us to the finance manager, Will Asencio, who guided us through the leasing process taking time to answer all our questions. He was not only knowledgeable, but very friendly and reassuring. There was one hitch… my daughter’s husband was not able to come with us to the dealer to sign the lease papers, as he was scheduled to work at the hospital 12 hour shifts during Memorial Day weekend. When the manager, Jayson, found out, he did something no other dealer has done for us, he offered to bring the papers for signature after my daughter’s husband’s shift ended at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, over one hour’s drive away!!! The next day, we drove up with the kids, and Jay had our CX-9 waiting for us, washed and fueled. I installed the kids’ car seats while they were in the very nice playroom they have in the showroom area. My wife and daughter enjoyed a good cup of coffee - they even had hot chocolate and complimentary cookies there. One more thing, the restrooms were cleaner than a hospital… Needless to say, when our other lease is over, we’ll be back at Mazda of Palm Beach. Thank you guys and greetings from our happy family! Our five year old granddaughter loves her new CX-9 and keeps on saying we are a Mazda family now. :) Read more