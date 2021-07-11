Volkswagen of New Port Richey
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of New Port Richey
Exceptional Dealership
by 11/07/2021on
My husband Phil and I recently purchased our 2020 Atlas at VW of NPR and we could not be more pleased. Bill VonEhr was our Sales Consultant and he was exceptional! He provided answers to every question that we had and was attentive and caring to all our needs every step of the way. Michael Tom, Car Sales Manager, worked with us and made us feel good about our purchase. This is our 2nd VW vehicle purchase with the 1st having been at a different dealership. We would encourage anyone who is looking to purchase a VW to seek out this dealership and both Bill and Michael. Also, Roger Combs, Service Asst Manager, is remarkable in handling all service needs. David Hall, Parts Specialist, spent time researching accessories that we wanted for our vehicle also. This dealership truly puts the customer first in every department. Please be certain to make them your VW dealership.
Entitled to my Title you would think especially after 6 weeks
by 04/01/2022on
What started off as a great experience with buying a used car has now turned into a question of integrity and worse. Six weeks ago my wife and I bought a used car in cash and we still can't get the title for the vehicle. My original temporary tag provided expired so I had to call and get another one from them with the promise this would be resolved. Well still no resolution, the Finance department won't return my calls and my second temporary tag will be expiring soon. The DMV office recommended to report this to first the Department of Motor Services and next to the Attorney General which is in process now. Unfortunate because sales staff was great. I would be weary and ask for proof of title or other means if you decide to look to shop at Volkswagen of New Port Richey.
Rock star experience
by 06/19/2021on
Teresa Shaw was a pro and drove the process. Easy to work with NO BS. Thanks you all