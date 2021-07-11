5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband Phil and I recently purchased our 2020 Atlas at VW of NPR and we could not be more pleased. Bill VonEhr was our Sales Consultant and he was exceptional! He provided answers to every question that we had and was attentive and caring to all our needs every step of the way. Michael Tom, Car Sales Manager, worked with us and made us feel good about our purchase. This is our 2nd VW vehicle purchase with the 1st having been at a different dealership. We would encourage anyone who is looking to purchase a VW to seek out this dealership and both Bill and Michael. Also, Roger Combs, Service Asst Manager, is remarkable in handling all service needs. David Hall, Parts Specialist, spent time researching accessories that we wanted for our vehicle also. This dealership truly puts the customer first in every department. Please be certain to make them your VW dealership. Read more