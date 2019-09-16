5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased a lot of cars in my life, and have had some good experiences and some I wish I could forget. By far, my purchase from Mercedes for Bonita Springs was the best. My salesman Jeff was knowledgeable, respectful, and seemed genuinely driven to provide me with a great product and great service. I drove 2.5 hours each way to the dealership and it was worth it. I bought a pre-owned car that was not a Mercedes(Audi S5 Vert), but Jeff knew the features and equipment as well as any of his own products. Truly a professional. When I am in the market for a new car, and that might be soon as my wife was eyeing a nice little new Mercedes roadster, I will definitely make the drive to see Jeff at Mercedes of Bonita Springs. Read more