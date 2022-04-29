Germain Lexus of Naples
Customer Reviews of Germain Lexus of Naples
Excellent Experience!!!
by 04/29/2022on
Lexus of Germain is definetly at the top with providing a great experience throught the buying process. Jimmy Le (sales) has made each step of the buying process, super quick, honest and professional. Finalizing on the car was thanks to his fast responses and immediate action to send me all the forms for it as I bought the car out of state. Not to forget staying past your working hours along with Michelle & Eddie from finances, thank you!
Excellent Service Department.
by 05/06/2022on
I have been taking my RX 350 to Lexus Service Department..since I bought it. My service representative..Beverly Coppola is knowledgeable, professional & pleasant to work with. I have confidence the service techs doing a good job! When I replace this 2015 RX with a new Lexus..within the next year..I plan to request Beverly as my service representative. She is one of the reasons I will buy from this dealership again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/02/2022on
Thank you to Lexus and Danny Rusinik for excellent service. Attention to detail is exceptional and always a pleasure to visit for service for my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
outstanding service
by 04/30/2022on
As usual, Beverly Coppola was efficient and friendly when I brought my vehicle in for service at Naples Lexus. Always an experience worthy of the Lexus name.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Prompt and amazing
by 04/28/2022on
Beverly Coppola is fantastic. Everytime we bring our cars into Germain, Beverly takes care of the wife and I. I really appreciate how she shares what to expect and always come through. Honesty is important to me and Beverly has my respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Beverly Coppola!!!!
by 04/28/2022on
Beverly Coppola Is the best. she is always making sure am well taken care and in and out as soon as she can. I continue to return for my service because of her amazing customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 04/22/2022on
Was very pleased with Jackson’s service best ever caring person
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service from Jackson
by 04/18/2022on
Knowledge and extremely helpful thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beverly Coppola understands customer service
by 04/15/2022on
I was very impressed with my recent visit. Everybody was very customer service oriented. I like the messaging feedback as to the status of the service on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A quality business that gives top quality service
by 04/15/2022on
I am a Canadian. I always drive Lexus RX-350's. I live in Naples during the winter months. When I am here I always us Germain Lexus for all of my servicing. I want to especially commend Beverly Coppola who has looked after me every time I am at the dealership. She is truly outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dan Rusinik at Germaine Lexus is number 1 in customer service.
by 04/15/2022on
Dan Rusinik was super helpful, he went above and beyond from loaning me a beautiful car so I wouldn’t skip a beat with my work to taking those extra little steps that make Lexus the only car I’ll ever buy. Thank you Danny for all those little extras you did for me without me asking!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car great service
by 04/13/2022on
Germain Lexus has done a very good job of selling the LC 500 to me. The car was presented professionally and the delivered on all their commitments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Germain Excels
by 04/12/2022on
As always, Germain service department excels. All required service was completed efficiently and professionally. I was was kept informed of service progress and outcomes within 90 minutes. Very smooth process from beginning to end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RX
by 04/12/2022on
Only complaint is 1.5 hour wait
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is why you go to Lexus
by 04/09/2022on
Brought in for normal maintenance. Was not pressured to do more than requested. Fast, efficient, nice relaxation space while you wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dan Rusinik best service advisor
by 04/06/2022on
Dan Rusinik Of Germain Lexus IS the best service advisor I have ever worked with. This is my third Lexus and Dan is the best advisor I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
World Class Service
by 04/05/2022on
Lexus of Naples always makes you feel like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Germain Lexus service
by 04/05/2022on
My service advisor Beverly Coppola always does a great job. Very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Great Service
by 03/30/2022on
John McCloskey has been taking care of my Lexus cars for over 10 years and has been great. I recommend this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dan Rusinik
by 03/30/2022on
Dan Rusinik paid attention to and took care of everything I needed during my Lexus service. He was attentive and courteous, and kept me up to date on what was being done and time tables. I would highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service always surpasses expectations
by 03/28/2022on
Beverly Coppola always makes me like I’m a true valued customer and she treats my car just like it was her own. You just can’t beat her attention to detail and she always under promises and over delivers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
