I recently took my car in for service for something subtle I had been noticing with my car. My service advisor, Chuck Griffith, set up a test drive with the shop foreman, Paul Tremulis and set me up with a loaner. They were able to diagnose the source of the problem and replaced the necessary parts. I've had my car back for just over a week now and the issue is gone and my car is back to being the car I love to drive! Thank you, Charles Griffith (Service Advisor), Paul Tremulis (Shop Forman) and Ivan Garcia (Tech) for your dedication, hard work and amazing customer service. I've had many BMWs over my years across multiple states serviced by various BMW dealerships. Germain BMW is by far the best dealership when it comes to quality service provided. Thank you for all that you do! I would definitely recommend anyone to go and experience top notch customer service if your BMW needs some TLC. Read more