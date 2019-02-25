Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. DeVoe Cadillac

DeVoe Cadillac

Visit dealer’s website 
4100 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of DeVoe Cadillac

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sad and Disappointed

by M. Diiulis on 02/25/2019

We purchased a supposedly New 2019 Cadillac X15 ultimate luxury.... For full price...NOT being informed it was a previous Demo with over 4000 mi.. We never would have paid the amount we did if we knew. We, of course had no recourse ....left for a trip to Ashville N.C...8 days after purchase. We had a blow out, in the middle of no where in a rain storm...We had to have the car towed to nearest dealership...we had to purchase a spare tire ...cost over $400. In addition we Had the Expense of the transportation to a nearby hotel. We contacted Devoe to contact where our vehicle was towed and they said NO.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
65 cars in stock
0 new63 used2 certified pre-owned
Cadillac XT4
Cadillac XT4
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT6
Cadillac XT6
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for