DeVoe Cadillac
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of DeVoe Cadillac
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Sad and Disappointed
by 02/25/2019on
We purchased a supposedly New 2019 Cadillac X15 ultimate luxury.... For full price...NOT being informed it was a previous Demo with over 4000 mi.. We never would have paid the amount we did if we knew. We, of course had no recourse ....left for a trip to Ashville N.C...8 days after purchase. We had a blow out, in the middle of no where in a rain storm...We had to have the car towed to nearest dealership...we had to purchase a spare tire ...cost over $400. In addition we Had the Expense of the transportation to a nearby hotel. We contacted Devoe to contact where our vehicle was towed and they said NO.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership
1 Comments