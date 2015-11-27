1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I consider myself to be a fair a person, I understand the dealership wants to make a profit and I don't have a problem with that, but when they sacrific a customers needs and wants to ensure an exorbant profit...that is just unethical, wrong, shamful, disgusting, pathetic! I am a single mother and a student, I did my research online and decided on a reliable camry. When I called the dealership the hemmed and hawwed over taking less than a thousand off of the sticker price, saying that they were already losing on the deal, but it was an older trade in car that they wanted over 16,ooo for. Ridiculous. After looking on line and being barrated by phone calls asking me to just come down and look at the inventory, I gave in. When I got down there the salesman was only interested in showing me one car, he said it was all I could afford, however later I learned there were quite a few other cars down there I could have afforded that I would have been interested in as well. The salesman did not want to walk anywhere else on the lot and was more interested to tell me about his family stories than actually anything important. I mean come on I am busy, lets be professional and focus so we can all go home! I just wanted a decent car at a fair price and be done. Apparently you should never be honest with the salesmen because after having gone through this ordeal the Naples Hyundai did something very similar as well. My mistake was telling them I had 2,000 cash to put down. They wanted to run my numbers and said they couldn't even begin to guess until they did. Eventually both dealerships, regardless of the car or the price wanted to finance at the top of my limit plus take my 2,000 cash. Maybe just because I am a girl they think I am stupid? Anyway they lied and told me I was approved on my own for the car with the down payment and monthly payment would be 242.00. This after I told them I wanted payment around 150. I had it figured out with my down payment - the price , plus fees(which they pretend are super low, they even have signs that say how important it is that there dealer fees are the lowest and that other dealer fees could leave you paying an extra $20 on your payment each month. Well, I went home to get some paperwork and run some arrands because they were just so slow!! I had a co signer to help lower the interest payment s and they said that they just needed her information to finish up, so I let that with them and when I got back they informed me I needed further information. I offered to go home and get it, for a second time, they said to wait, I waited for an hour from 6-7, my bank was closed during that time and I am not sure what they thought me sitting there for another hour was going to accomplish, but after promising to send me home in this car, I went away empty handed and asked to return in the morning after I had already explained the importance of completeing the contract the same day because I would not have available transportation the following day. I think It may have been a stall tactic to keep him there and away from going to another dealership. When I got home I fired up my computer, I wanted a reliable car and I have never heard the words reliable and PT Cruiser in the same sentence. Come to find out I am right, it has one of the worst rated consumer rating available, I would assume that the car salesman, the experts, the ones with superior knowledge would know that. (When I test drove it, it shook awefully and it was scary, it went away when we turned off the air conditioning and after not wanting to show me other cars on the lot because it was so hot, he suggested we just leave the air conditioning off for the remainder of the test drive??? I dealt with the shaking and rattling.) Turns out the car is actually advertised on there own website and was again today advertised for the same 12, 700 price, for those of you paying attention that is a 12 hundred dollar difference and it would have reduced my monthly payments by $20 a month and to anyone living on a budget, you know that is a big deal! Turns out the safety rating is aweful too and they told me it would be safe, it has a roll bar...what??? I am going to drive my kid in this car, at least pretend to care. And if you dont know the answer fine, but at least be honest say you you dont know, offer to look it up, actually help the customer---DONT make things up and mislead the customer! They get paid pretty nice sized commisions off the car and understand they have to eat too, but there is more than enough for everyone to share. They could have given me the car at a fair price, and I probably would have walked out of there with a car that night, because the bank would not have been so spoked to make the deal, Thank God we didn't I would have been left with huge monthly payments, so they could end up with a big fat profit and if the car had broken down I would have been hard pressed to pay for repairs and my school career is riding on that this car was reliable. It was one lie after another. The salesman lied to me, the mazda manager lied to me, hit on me, made me very uncomfortable, blew kisses at me, made me feel like this was the best deal I could get and it isnt by far, they must have thought I was completely stupid and I feel so violated because I did almost fall for it! Then the dealers over at the chrystlerJeepDodge dealership next door told me to speak to their manager about my issues. He was very condescending, he said he would give me the 12,700 price like it was the deal of the century--It Was The Advertised Price! Come On. He didn't care at all about how I had been treated, when I asked to speak to the GM they lied again and told me he was not there, but 5 minutes later he showed up, asking me to be quiet. Why should I be quiet? Why don't they want there customers to know that there are two prices- the advertised price and the idiot, I just walked in off the street please take advantage of me price? I think all in all I was a pretty good customer I was willing to pay there actual price, no negotiations, which I have since learned is a very bad idea. They purposely mark up the price because they expect you to want to waste your entire day hagling over a price! Professional They Are Not! I was born and raised in Naples Fl. I am used to being treated with dignity and respect, I recieved none of these most basic curteosies and I highly doubt you will either. If you are a serious business professional in this town and time is money to you, look elsewhere for your next car. I mean if you are going to spend the money, wouldn't you like your salesman to actually know more than you do about the car you are buying especially if he intends to take home a hefty comission at the end of the day? There is nothing relaxing, pleasurable, or even remotely decent about the buying experience at this dealership, it is a constant struggle battle and huge headache--Just To Get The Actual Advertised Price! Its rediculous, The even tried telling me the prices change daily sometimes hourly. Myself and another woman both attested that the internet prices have remained the same for the past week and they continued to persist with that being the reason for there incompetance. The truth is that the site says that to cover there butt in the event of a mistake so they cant be held liable for such a mistake, They Are Using It To Justify Ripping People Off! Unless you are stupid and have nothing better to do- Run Read more