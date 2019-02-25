  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. DeVoe Cadillac

DeVoe Cadillac

Visit dealer’s website 
4100 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103
Today 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of DeVoe Cadillac

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sad and Disappointed

by M. Diiulis on 02/25/2019

We purchased a supposedly New 2019 Cadillac X15 ultimate luxury.... For full price...NOT being informed it was a previous Demo with over 4000 mi.. We never would have paid the amount we did if we knew. We, of course had no recourse ....left for a trip to Ashville N.C...8 days after purchase. We had a blow out, in the middle of no where in a rain storm...We had to have the car towed to nearest dealership...we had to purchase a spare tire ...cost over $400. In addition we Had the Expense of the transportation to a nearby hotel. We contacted Devoe to contact where our vehicle was towed and they said NO.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
51 cars in stock
0 new51 used0 certified pre-owned
Cadillac Escalade
Cadillac Escalade
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac Escalade ESV
Cadillac Escalade ESV
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT4
Cadillac XT4
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes