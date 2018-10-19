Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
I give them a 20 star
by 10/19/2018on
Jeff Doug Elio was my sales person and he is done a lot for me today to get me into a Dodge Ram 1500 . He flew across the floors while I was sitting there watching him no time was wasted I will recommend anyone who would like to have a truck and cars from this dealership alone
0 new, 126 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
1 Comments