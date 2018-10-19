Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
6348 Hwy 90, Milton, FL 32570
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I give them a 20 star

by Michael on 10/19/2018

Jeff Doug Elio was my sales person and he is done a lot for me today to get me into a Dodge Ram 1500 . He flew across the floors while I was sitting there watching him no time was wasted I will recommend anyone who would like to have a truck and cars from this dealership alone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
126 cars in stock
0 new126 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for