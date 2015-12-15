1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst Experience of my LIFE. I went in to the new Lamborghini Broward under Warren Henry Automotive Group yesterday in my Mclaren after being convinced they had the right Lamborghini Huracan for me. The dealership is not open yet but the salesman met me in the service department where they had a decent amount of new cars waiting. The two techs were already in place working there. I was shown a consignment car with racing exhaust which was very important to me. We couldn't agree on numbers and I left. Later that evening they offered me a good deal on a new car and asked me to come in in the morning. I came in to meet the two techs to see the car of interest as it had a sport exhaust which I was not familiar with rather then the racing exhaust. I asked to hear the car so they started it and let it warm up for about 10 mins. At that time that time the tech partial throttles the car twice lightly and shuts it off. Not much of a display of the exhaust I was looking for to help me with my near 300k decision. Next I asked to hear the tone of the racing exhaust from the car yesterday since it was sitting inside the shop with us. We did the same turned the car on and were letting it warm up. One of the techs comes in and says with an attitude don't rev the car without warming it up. We were clearly doing so and had done so on the other car so this was when things started first feeling sour.. The car gets warm and the tech taps the throttle barely and shuts it off. Im not one to complain so I thought ok whatever good enough i guess. I then asked to please just hear both cars idle. We are talking about Lamborghini's here with an exhaust separate by over $10k I wanted to make the right decision. So they turn on the cars and let them idle for a minute and we determine in fact the racing exhaust does sound a lot deeper. They quickly shut them off and went about their business. I was looking over the car I was about to write a check for and simply asked hey can I turn it on one more time to hear the exhaust rev once now that I just hear the race exhaust? The tech states no sorry the other tech is getting mad maybe if the sales guy was here. I said Im about to make a several hundred thousand dollar purchase and I can't turn on my car? He said no sorry call the sales guy. At that point I'm pissed. They know I am a legit customer, I have almost 2 million dollars worth of cars and showed up in a Mclaren Im not somebody looking to play games I am trying to buy a car they know this. I called the sales man who quickly tried to rectify the situation however in my book true colors had already been shown. Why should I give my business to a company who will want me to service the car with them and work with them on future deals when their service people are rude unfriendly and act like these cars are something they are not. I work with lamborghini Sarasota usually and everyone there in the dealership can work with customers and give you the best advice and best experience. I text the guys in the shop, they walk out and greet me when I just stop in.. They invite me in the back and show me new things with the cars. Its always a great experience and they act like they love the cars not like the cars are on some high pedestal. At the end of the day beside the price tag this is just a standard engine like in every other car. There is nothing different that makes these cars to where someone needs to act in the way to a customer like I was treated today. I will never ever buy a car or service my car at Lamborghini Broward unless something major happens within that dealership. I would rather pay more and take my business elsewhere then be treated like I was today. I own my cars I do not let them own me. They are driven not showpieces. Apparently thats the clientele that they want. Goodluck Lamborghini Broward. You failed your FIRST CUSTOMER Read more