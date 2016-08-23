South Motors Honda
Rigo B
by 08/23/2016on
This will be the second car purchased at south motors Honda. They provided the best service and price every time. Great parts dept. very helpful staff. Thank you Tony Abbattista.
Best price in town for a Honda Civic
by 08/12/2016on
I needed a cash deal for a brand new Honda Civic. Not only was the sales staff on the point but also the managers. It was the easiest transaction from beginning to the end . They had the color I wanted in stock and the features. Not even Rick Case could get anywhere near the price South Motors offered out the door with tax and tag. I am recommending this dealer with 5 stars!
Be smart drive to LARGO HONDA!
by 06/26/2016on
Everyone I encountered at SM was extremely pushy & dishonest. I was firm and kept insisting that I was NOT prepared to buy that day. The salesperson was full of it & even tried to say they only had one of the cars I was looking at when there was an identical BRIGHT RED car on the other side of the front as if we couldnt see it for ourselves. He conveyed to the manager that I was interested in buying that day-I was not. I told the manager I WAS NOT LICENSED OR INSURED and he still would not quit. Each time the salesperson & manager left we were sitting in the lobby for 30+ minutes at a time and for what? There were no customers & they wouldnt even tell us what they were doing. The manager told my mom he remembered when she got her first car there 40+ years ago He also kept saying he remembered my late grandmother which really disgusted me. We just trying not to be rude by walking out on the manager. He and the salesman disappeared again and the finance guy- Newton came out and was VERY RUDE. Im confused how anyone expects a potential buyer to feel comfortable spending a large sum of money IN CASH with that treatment. He barely answered my questions & called the manager back & he asks what happened? once again I stressed I was NOT buying the car that day but wouldve liked some info on my incentive options but I guess that was too much for Newton to do. They really refuse to listen to you and want to bully you and trick you into a rushed purchase. After they disappeared for at least the 6th time we finally got up and walked out. The manager who is an older gentleman came running out into the street in front of a moving car that he thought was us to chase us down!!! He caught my dad before we could take off & all of a sudden wanted to say he would look at the price again. After that it was endless calls & voicemails daily & I finally had to block them after they once again ignored my requests to lay off. After that ordeal I found out that someone I know is connected to the online sales manager so I had her contact him on top of the email I sent & HE NEVER RESPONDED!! That's baffling to me. I was open to giving them a second chance but that made my decision to go elsewhere waaay easier. I ended up going to Largo Honda for my car a month later and Im more than happy with the service I got from Anthony Ruiz & Sheena in finance.
Excellent Service
by 09/09/2013on
I visited this dealer and worked with Orville. The service was incredible. They understood I did not want to negotiate and gave me online the best quote from any other dealer. Within 2 hours, I did the paperwork, got the financing, traded in my car and left happily driving. Not stress, no negotiations, and lowest price. Excellent online service and never pushy. Loved it!!!
They did not honor our deal
by 02/07/2012on
We went with the intention of buying one vehicle. We wound up buying 2 exactly the same. We told the salesmanEXACTLY what were willing to pay to purchase both vehicles and what the exact payments per month needed to be and the length of the payments term in years(in separate deals). The salesman said not to worry. While the finance teams fiddled with the numbers, we were told to clean out our cars.. We kept asking if the price was approved. Again we were reassured that all was being readied. When we went to sign the papers, the deal was NOT what we negotiated. They switched the length of purchase adding extra year and when I told them that the price didn't compute with their Honda computer in the showroom. They said,"What computer?" They were dishonest. The salesman lied to his bosses when asked straightaway what we had said we wanted. (WE never varied our offer nor was anything ever written down by the salesman) They are all smoke and mirrors. When we were in the finance office, the paper pusher who printed out the deal changed numbers when we told him our disagreement with the price. BUYER BEWARE! DON'T TRUST THEM. IT'S YOUR MONEY! After many hours, they were able to come up with a much lower rate of interest but it was an awful experience. Buy your Honda somewhere else!
Excellent Service - Online Price Quote
by 11/06/2011on
Up front pricing on my Honda Civic. Very easy to do business with honest, simple pricing - no hidden fees or tricks.
Pushy to the point of coercion - STAY AWAY!
by 03/04/2011on
The salesmen sit outside in front of customer parking and smoke until someone pulls in, when they jump on you and push you around telling you "sit here", "open this", "look here". They quizzed us constantly, asking if we knew what ABS breaks were or if we knew what curtain airbags meant. It was very uncomfortable and pushy from the beginning and it only got worse. DO NOT give them your phone number, they call you 1-2 times a day, every day for a minimum of 3 weeks (that's when I had the number blocked, probably would have kept going). We went to a different Honda dealership to purchase a car.
Stay Away
by 12/16/2010on
I will never enter or recommend this dealership. Sales manager never quoted correct money factor being used by American Honda. Costing me $1200 extra during the 36 month term of lease. [Violative content deleted] tactics to pressure to take delivery on the spot. Salesman was nice but they are just puppets of the dealership. Reported to American Honda and got a crap free oil change. Beware of this place.
Great NO pressure service
by 10/08/2010on
I used the internet department to buy my 4th Honda - A 2011 Pilot. They were quick getting back to me and answering all my emails in a timely fashion. They did not call me 2 times a day or pressure me in any way. When I showed up unnounced to test drive the car, they were happy to help me and did not pressure me at that time to purchase. I left in less than 1 hour. When I finally decided on the car they got me the color I wanted from another dealer and had all thepaperwork ready for me when I came in. Very smooth, efficient service.
Horrible Dealership and Disrespectful Sales Associates - Stay Far Away
by 08/31/2010on
I encountered the worst car shopping experience at South Motors Honda. Every cliche that makes people cringe about car buying is found at this dealership. The management is disingenuous, and the car salesman are sleazy and rude. The showroom is a cluster of people running around everywhere with a lot of noise. The building is dated, small, and leaves you feeling like you are shopping for a car at a flea market. I encountered two separate salesman on the same day, both of whom were disrespectful and thought they could make a quick buck elsewhere. Cary was one individual, and the other I cannot remember his name. Both had the audacity to shrug me off - wouldn't even help me - because they were judging a book by its cover. Both, however, "read" me wrong as I purchased a car the next day at a competing dealership that treated me properly. These sales associates like to pressure you and practice unethical tactics like low balling on price. Obviously, a price they can never live up to. I would not recommend this dealer to anyone. Even though it is in a practical location for folks in South Miami-Dade, I would warn you not to make the mistake visiting. You'll quickly see how rude, unprofessional, and downright disrespectful they are. It's sad to say this, but to them, you are just another person in a long line of prospective buyers and they are playing a game to pick the right customer. I understand this is their livelihood, and a buyer equals a paycheck, but they should do their job with some more integrity and basic decency. Stay far away!
South Motors Honda-Disappointing, Rude & Terrible Customer Service
by 08/27/2009on
I was very disappointed & offended at the treatment I received at this dealership. If you're a female buyer, don't ever go to this place alone. I went in looking to compare a 2-door Honda Civic and the Honda Insight hybrid vehicles. I had read an article in a State Farm Magazine that pointed at that hybrid vehicles can be expensive to repair. When I asked the salesman about this issue, he snapped, "I don't know anything about what happens once the car leaves here. Ask the service department." Really? A Honda salesman is not aware of the reliability and track record of vehicles he sells? I should think this would be something any good salesman would know. Any good salesman should also have a better answer at hand than, "ask the service department". The salesman also didn't seem to want to waste time with test drives. When I asked to drive both vehicles he told me that the only 2-door Civic he had was blocked in next to the building. (By the way, South Motors own website lists SIX 2-door Honda Civics in stock. So either he was lying or he truly didn't know anything about the cars on the lot.) In any case, I told him I'd drive a 4-door model if that was more convenient. We went out and drove the Insight hybrid vehicle first. When we got back I asked about driving the Civic. His response was, "Are you planning to drive all of them?" I was totally blown away by his outright rudeness. Frankly, as a customer willing to spend $20,000 or more, it would be my prerogative to drive every Honda model if I chose. He then told me that he was "too busy" and that I should make an appointment and come back. I'm not sure if I was treated this way because I'm a female who dared to show up alone. Or if he just didn't care if he sold me a car or not. I just know I'm never going back there again.
SOUTH MOTORS HONDA - BEST DEALER IN MIAMI & FT. LAUDERDALE AREA
by 06/26/2008on
Just purchased a 2008 Honda Civic LX Sedan. I priced every Honda dealership in Miami & Ft. Lauderdale and South Motors Honda had the BEST price by far. Nobody even came close to the price South Motors gave me. The Internet sales men were very nice and did not pressure me at all. Call Joel or Juan Dominguez in the Internet Sales Department and they'll take care of you!
