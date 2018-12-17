South Motors BMW
Customer Reviews of South Motors BMW
Excellent Experience
by 12/17/2018on
My BMW Genius Charlie Lawson was very knowledgeable about his product expertise. Armando Rodriguez was very easy to negotiate and process my deal. I recommend them to all of you.
Very helpful. Easy to deal with.
by 12/07/2018on
Super easy to buy from them. Picked out the car I wanted and was done in about an hour. Everyone pleasant. Good price. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad experience!
by 05/16/2017on
I called them to ask how much is lease payment on specific car, i told upfront that i've been pre approved with different bmw dealership (to show i'm real buyer), but after i received approval they said that car has been taken by loaner department. So, i spoke to guy named August and ask to check specific car to make sure they have it, since i didn't want to waste anybody time, guy gave me quote on lease payments and said car is available. I asked him few times about it, since i has to reschedule some appointments and i was 1.5 drive away, he said ok to me. I took uber to get there, 20 mins before arrival i called him and he said that he's leaving and some other sales person will help me. Ones i arrived i've been told they don't have that car, since one of the managers took it. They offer me other options of course and i didn't like, i was pissed with that situation at that point. After that they told me car i wanted has 2500 miles on it, but quote i was provided over the phone/email said it's 10 miles only, they made mistake and when i asked if they can give car for less monthly payments since it's used they only offer $15 discount and explained it's not used because it's wasn't titled and manager drives car (who cares if it was titled or not, it has 2500 miles on it!) When i was in discussion with sales manager Juan Soto (who was there for 18 years as he said) he mentioned that it was mistake and there is nothing they can do. I canceled appointments with other people, spent few hours on phone/email with salesperson, spent $100 on uber and there is nothing you can do? As i said in person to him, his not the owner of the dealership, he doesn't care and that's why nothing he can do. Owners/General manager of that dealership, you have 92 reviews on yelp and average score is 2.5 starts, which way are you guys looking? I understand you've been in business for sometime and you have clientele, but instead of losing clients you can earn more business just with simple good customer service!
Very good service
by 05/03/2017on
Very proffesional reps. Frank and Guillermo were great. They showed all available models available and really help me with all my quedtions and concerns. Even when I didn't buy the car, i will do it with them when i am ready to buy it. I definitely recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/03/2017on
A big thanks to Alex Rodriguez and Frank Garcia for all their help they provide to me . Their customer service, product knowledge and courtesy went above and beyond my expectations! Absolutely the best service we've ever received at BMW. Amazing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The experience has been a dreadful and regrettable one
by 01/20/2017on
I have never written a negative review before, for anything, but I am compelled to warn anyone planning on using South Motors BMW. Terrible place. Very friendly to get you in a car, but poor customer service when you are having problem with your car. I just bought an BMW XDRIVE35i looks very nice but not good at all. Have problems with it since day one. It is unstable when turning left or right even at low speed, loud noise when rolling windows up or down and many others small problems( but important for plesant driving). I was mistreated by sales staff as well as management. I expected management to care about whether or not I would leave a happy customer or an angry customer... and they do not! The staff would not admit their mistake I will never do business with South Motors BMW again and I would recommend that you don't either. There are other dealerships in town. Just because they feel that they have a geographic monopoly does not give them the right to abandon all customer service. The lack of care for the customer is shameful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good response. Great price.
by 04/06/2013on
Sent them a quote online through this site. Received a quote in writing right away, and just a few dollars per month off from my target. After a bit of negotiating, they were able to meet my target lease on a 335i sedan. Very helpful online to set up the deal. Hopefully, everything goes well when i pick up the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Do Not Buy From South Motors BMW
by 01/30/2011on
This was my first time buying from a dealership. I had done plenty of research through autotrader and liked the idea of getting a used bmw for 20000 or a new for 30000. I decided to go check south motors since they had me down for an appointment just to check. Ira Jones the salesperson did not listen to my needs at all I said if its new i will go upto 30 if its used no more than 20. I had excellent credit and a car fully paid off to trade in. Wrong idea they pretty much will discount the trade in and make sure to get it back in other words steal your trade in and still jack the price to make story short the car they were giving me he said he hooked up and brought it down to 27500 when I checked kellybluebook thats what it was worth! they never hooked up nothing they lower it to 23000 with the trade in and what not to make me feel good i told them make sure everything is included all taxes and fees when I go the finance person mike rowan he finishes the process and kills me by jacking the price back up to 29000 and its a used car a used car i am like really. Big mistake i had already done a signature with ira and thought i couldnt back out i stress and fought a little bit but no budge i ended up signing the worst decision ever did the survey told them about my experience they said they will investigate still havent heard back. Still waiting on second key they owe. They are the worst ever sales if u here the names stay away!!! really please by the way i am military they took nothing into consideration they just took advantage of my status.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What a Scam!!
by 10/29/2009on
I have usually leased my VW's from South Motors(3 in total)and always had great service and good deals. I recently turned in my 5-series BMW for a 2009 3 series BMW. I wanted to basically have a lower payment and the most important question I asked several times, was if I was upside down on the car I was turning in. I advised them that if I was upside down I didn't want the trade. I was told repeat times by the salesman who by the way was a cousin of someone who works with me, that I was defenitely not upside down. I was told my payments would be $550.50/month for a Purchase of my 3 series for 60 months with interest of 0.9%. All that sounded great especially to know that I would be paying $204 less a month in comparison with my 5 series. I went to the little office and signed on the dotted lines(which was my mistake). I signed while the finance person chatted up a storm, and when I got home I was happy. About three days passed and I decided to check the payoff on my car on BMW owner website. My payoff showed an amount of $43,000 approximately. So here I was paying that amount of money for a $33,000 car. I was furious and called the Dealer asking to speak to either the salesman or finance person. I left about 6 messages for both. I never heard from the finance person. The salesman did call back and told me that I must be confused and that he had told me from the beginning that I would owe all this money, which of course neither He nor did anyone else tell me this info!! So now i have to pay 33,000 in five years and then have a balloon payment i must make of almost 11,000 usd if I wanna purchase this stupid car. Why anyone would agree to pay 10,000 dollars more for a car than its worth is beyond me, So I know they are lying when they say the told me. I was never advised of this and I suppose its my fault for not paying attention. One this is for sure, I will never buy nor will I recommend South Motors BMW to anyone. They are [violative content deleted] in my book!!! I can't believe they do this and sleep well at night. Shame on them!!!!!