Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Palmetto57 Nissan

Palmetto57 Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
16725 NW 57th Ave, Miami, FL 33055
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Palmetto57 Nissan

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(275)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
275 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

This is the worst dealer ever i went

by Yoselin Jimenez on 06/07/2020

This is the worst dealer ever i went out for a price in a rogue and when we make the deal, they check my credit that was really good and they start to give me all the stuff for the new car and after 6 hours the financial guy appears at 9 pm telling me he has to see if a get approved he run my credit 4 times more without my permission and increase the price that we already set up at first time,he told us we couldn’t get a better prove after the sales guy and sales manager saw all my information and requested my credit. This is so irrespecutful and anti ethics it doesn’t make sense we wait for 6 hours. To left without the car i was look it up and my credit check thru 5 banks without they telling me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MaryAnne

by MaryAnne40 on 03/04/2018

Very professional and helpful. The car salesman Porto is like no other he is extremely nice and patient. The finance guy Falero is awesome as well very transparent and to the point in the most nice and professional way possible. They all make you feel like part of the family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Purchasing of Lease Experience

by Gabriela4 on 02/23/2018

The salesperson, Juan, and Sales Manager, Joseph, were very courteous, professional, and helpful. They made the transition stress-free and run smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Ottoniel on 02/20/2018

It was a quick and a excellent service. They told me the time that the service it would take and they did it faster than it takes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr.

by Juanrami04_17 on 02/11/2018

Excellent experience. I enjoyed to bring my car here. My advisor is the best. I definitely recommend this dealership to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My Experience at Nissan

by Tyneisha on 02/09/2018

I liked the very Friendly workers an fast service, they also washed my car after the service that was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lovin my new Rogue!

by rxcomp4584 on 02/01/2018

Pleasant, courteous service from professional staff, especially our sales consultant, Juan. A really good price was the 'icing on the cake.'

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Murano

by Isabater on 01/26/2018

The seller Pepe west the best. He helped us a lot to get our new car. I strongly recommend him if you want to buy a car in this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant purchasing experience

by TswanaB on 01/23/2018

Living abroad and going through an adventure to trust and hope that the vehicle you saw online is indeed available and that the online Sales person will do their part to assist you is taking a leap of faith. Well Mr. Alex Bazan Online Sales rep and the team with the on property sales rep Mr. Orestes Burricaudy definatilly made me feel welcome and trusting that they would do their part. I am very satisfied how professional and swiftly they handled my file and provided me with all the necessary information to complete the purchase of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

WB83

by WBRAY8354 on 01/04/2018

Customer service and worked within the timeframe promised. Also, detailed information. The dealer provided the commitments made and information was accurate. I also feel that I paid a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Palmetto 57 Nissan

by Dimitrije on 01/04/2018

Fairly quick, straight forward, I got great deal on car, time managment could be better, Omar the sales person did great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

NISSAN 57

by CarlosMarquez on 01/03/2018

The Sales person Mr Baltazar ask all the questions with professionalism and find us the right truck for my needs'lso Mr Ali help us with the financial aspect of the transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Omar

by Omarpaez on 12/31/2017

Pepe was really helpful worked with me and gave me excellent attention. The price was just right and got a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by CinderellaBoy on 12/31/2017

Very friendly, very respectful, no games, willing to work out a fair deal. Marcos is very knowledgeable about the different models and features, and super nice!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy

by Gatita_123 on 12/27/2017

The salesman was very attentive, efficient and polite. Very knowledgeable. I have leased 4 vehicles from palmetto Nissan and everyone there is very attentive. They work with you to try and get you what you are looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs

by Annia76 on 12/25/2017

Very pleased with the service I received from Osvaldo Sanchez in the service department. He is a 5 star employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by MsHialeah on 12/21/2017

The email experience was great. It allowed me to show from home. I asked questions and James was extremely helpful and informative. Upon my arrival to the dealership Javier Grau was awesome! Javier worked around my schedule to complete the sale. Lastly, the gentleman in the Finance Dept. was also a great asset to the Palmetto 57 Nissan Team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan

by Mario2621 on 12/16/2017

The sales person was extremely helpful , provide me several options of vehicles , give me all the information necessary to take a good decision regarding my purchase, knew very well all the different cars and trucks available at Nissan. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Speed110 on 12/13/2017

Service was great in and out with very little waiting time love this place. Will for sure come back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Experience

by Gwenny007 on 12/12/2017

Great Customer Service And Edwin Caldera Made Me Feel Special, That's Why I Purchased The 2012 Honda Civic, Which Was A Great.Buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Rogue

by MARCOBEL on 12/11/2017

The vendor could identify what i need right away, he showed about three cars but we could reach an agreement on a SUV i like, even the color is great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
83 cars in stock
0 new68 used15 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for