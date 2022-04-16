Off Lease Only Miami
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Miami
Ariel was an amazing salesperson and Corey was an amazing finance manager
by 04/16/2022on
They are honest and fair with everything
Ariel was an amazing salesperson and Corey was an amazing finance manager
by 04/16/2022on
They are honest and fair with everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks Richard
by 04/09/2022on
Came in to off lease today , to purchase a vehicle and I had the best salesman ever,Richard was awesome he was very fast had lots of patience with me and oh not to mention he sold himself and that vehicle. I would highly recommend me him .thanks a million.👍🏾
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car buying from Richard
by 04/09/2022on
Richard was amazing and had answers to each question we had. He was patient and great through all the test drives. We walked on the lot indecisive about buying and left with a car. 100% recommend this dealership if you’re looking for a used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Christopher did a good job
by 04/05/2022on
Christopher did a good job, he was very nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Excellent customer service
by 03/13/2022on
Jonathan (sales) and Livan (finance) made feel welcome since the first moment that we arrived to the building. I got a Volt 2018 that I was desperate to acquire. Both of them were incredible, friendly and knowledgeable. Their customer service was exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing
by 02/21/2022on
Amazing service this is my 4th car hilda castro is an amazing sales person best place to buy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing
by 02/21/2022on
Bought two cars best service very happy hilda Castro was my sales person
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hilda is the BEST
by 02/04/2022on
If you are a first time car buyer, please do yourself a favor and ask for Hilda! She was VERY professional, genuine and informative. She was even working with me on her day off, she is definitely the right choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Made the holidays easy
by 12/25/2021on
Visited the store with my sister looking for her next car. Better then excellent was the service . When the time comes no one will come to mind but Richard, a true pleasure to work with him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service from Richard
by 12/19/2021on
Arrived at off lease as a first time walk in for a new car and Richard helped me the entire way he was very patient he catered to my car requirements and he didn’t rush me at all to make any decisions. It was an unbelievable experience and they have an unlimited variety of car selections and the staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. A1 Service And will definitely recommend loved ones to shop with off lease very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Compra auto
by 12/16/2021on
Hoy regresé a off léase only a cambiar mi auto y mi vendedor Livan Perera me ayudo nuevamente, súper rápido, honesto. Lo recomiendo 100%. Estoy feliz Gracias
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car
by 12/15/2021on
Came to off lease today because my friend recommend me and my salesman Livan Perera help me very well, fast process and professional. Thank you so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent and efficient service
by 12/05/2021on
I had a great experience purchasing my VW Jetta. Jaime Wever was very thorough, courteous, and professional. I would recommend off lease only and Jaime as your salesman. Great deals great prices!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Delightful Experience
by 12/04/2021on
I just purchased a Genesis G80 from Off Lease Only in Miami . I had the pleasure of working with Levan Perara today . He absolutely made the deal happen and it was very smooth from start to finish . I highly recommend Levan for anyone purchasing a vehicle !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mohammed amazing
by 12/03/2021on
Helped me out so much. Made the process easy and understandable. Thank yiu
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Comprando mi carro
by 12/03/2021on
Ingrid, muy encantadora y muy amable con sus clientes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying
by 12/03/2021on
My salesman Livan help me during the process and was very good, I'm definitely coming back again to buy another car , thank off lease and thank you Livan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a car at Offleaseonly
by 12/02/2021on
Offleaseonly is a very great place. Service is great and the agent Ingrid who attended to us was very professional. I would definitely recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excelente
by 12/02/2021on
Muy agradecido con Jaime W me ayudo a conseguir el carro que necesitaba todo rápido y eficiente
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Mohammed was great
by 12/02/2021on
He was very helpful with the process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mohammed Rahman
by 12/01/2021on
Mohammed gave an excellent service, making my first car buying experience absolutely awesome. Super smooth, painless and wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments