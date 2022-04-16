Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Off Lease Only Miami
Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022

Off Lease Only Miami

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022
5580 NW 145th St, Miami, FL 33054
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Miami

5.0
Overall Rating
4.98 out of 5 stars(1660)
Recommend: Yes (357) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ariel was an amazing salesperson and Corey was an amazing finance manager

by Victorina on 04/16/2022

They are honest and fair with everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1660 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ariel was an amazing salesperson and Corey was an amazing finance manager

by Victorina on 04/16/2022

They are honest and fair with everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Richard

by Granmsrena on 04/09/2022

Came in to off lease today , to purchase a vehicle and I had the best salesman ever,Richard was awesome he was very fast had lots of patience with me and oh not to mention he sold himself and that vehicle. I would highly recommend me him .thanks a million.👍🏾

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying from Richard

by Hannahd on 04/09/2022

Richard was amazing and had answers to each question we had. He was patient and great through all the test drives. We walked on the lot indecisive about buying and left with a car. 100% recommend this dealership if you’re looking for a used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Christopher did a good job

by Tania Perez on 04/05/2022

Christopher did a good job, he was very nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by HAVA2003 on 03/13/2022

Jonathan (sales) and Livan (finance) made feel welcome since the first moment that we arrived to the building. I got a Volt 2018 that I was desperate to acquire. Both of them were incredible, friendly and knowledgeable. Their customer service was exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Pedroizq on 02/21/2022

Amazing service this is my 4th car hilda castro is an amazing sales person best place to buy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Nely1234 on 02/21/2022

Bought two cars best service very happy hilda Castro was my sales person

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hilda is the BEST

by Ebony on 02/04/2022

If you are a first time car buyer, please do yourself a favor and ask for Hilda! She was VERY professional, genuine and informative. She was even working with me on her day off, she is definitely the right choice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Made the holidays easy

by Koraly on 12/25/2021

Visited the store with my sister looking for her next car. Better then excellent was the service . When the time comes no one will come to mind but Richard, a true pleasure to work with him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service from Richard

by Danny C on 12/19/2021

Arrived at off lease as a first time walk in for a new car and Richard helped me the entire way he was very patient he catered to my car requirements and he didn’t rush me at all to make any decisions. It was an unbelievable experience and they have an unlimited variety of car selections and the staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. A1 Service And will definitely recommend loved ones to shop with off lease very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Compra auto

by Manuel Sardinas on 12/16/2021

Hoy regresé a off léase only a cambiar mi auto y mi vendedor Livan Perera me ayudo nuevamente, súper rápido, honesto. Lo recomiendo 100%. Estoy feliz Gracias

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car

by Eduardo Prato on 12/15/2021

Came to off lease today because my friend recommend me and my salesman Livan Perera help me very well, fast process and professional. Thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent and efficient service

by GabrielM on 12/05/2021

I had a great experience purchasing my VW Jetta. Jaime Wever was very thorough, courteous, and professional. I would recommend off lease only and Jaime as your salesman. Great deals great prices!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Delightful Experience

by Ellen O on 12/04/2021

I just purchased a Genesis G80 from Off Lease Only in Miami . I had the pleasure of working with Levan Perara today . He absolutely made the deal happen and it was very smooth from start to finish . I highly recommend Levan for anyone purchasing a vehicle !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mohammed amazing

by Enrique on 12/03/2021

Helped me out so much. Made the process easy and understandable. Thank yiu

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Comprando mi carro

by Rosendo on 12/03/2021

Ingrid, muy encantadora y muy amable con sus clientes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying

by Fern Pinkston on 12/03/2021

My salesman Livan help me during the process and was very good, I'm definitely coming back again to buy another car , thank off lease and thank you Livan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a car at Offleaseonly

by Susette on 12/02/2021

Offleaseonly is a very great place. Service is great and the agent Ingrid who attended to us was very professional. I would definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excelente

by Andrés don on 12/02/2021

Muy agradecido con Jaime W me ayudo a conseguir el carro que necesitaba todo rápido y eficiente

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mohammed was great

by Lennon sanchez on 12/02/2021

He was very helpful with the process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mohammed Rahman

by Celina Beach on 12/01/2021

Mohammed gave an excellent service, making my first car buying experience absolutely awesome. Super smooth, painless and wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
668 cars in stock
0 new667 used1 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for