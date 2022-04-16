5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Arrived at off lease as a first time walk in for a new car and Richard helped me the entire way he was very patient he catered to my car requirements and he didn’t rush me at all to make any decisions. It was an unbelievable experience and they have an unlimited variety of car selections and the staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. A1 Service And will definitely recommend loved ones to shop with off lease very satisfied. Read more