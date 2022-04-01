1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My husband's Mazda overheated and needed to be towed in for service. The service rep gave him a quote for replacing the radiator thermostat and for replacing the radiator fan. Since the fan was operational at the time of the tow it seemed as if they wanted to replace everything applicable not just what was wrong. We had the thermostat replaced, air cabin filter replaced and an oil change. The radiator fan was running. The service rep said the tech had made a note that the a/c wasn't blowing as strong since we hadn't had the fan replaced. Now, feeling not at all confident, we decided not to continue any service there and took the car home. In all the research I've done since I cannot find how the radiator fan is connected to the a/c. There is a separate fan blower for the a/c. So, I wouldn't trust them. It's a sad day when you have to google what might be wrong with your car before taking it in for a service. Also, the service woman who takes the money, was elitist and rude. She didn't want to honor our coupons until the service manager came out, even though they were attached to the order and the order specified that we had attached coupons. The scariest haunted house on Halloween couldn't frighten me any more than my experience at this dealership did. I'm still absolutely certain I overpaid, and that the car will have more issues later. Read more