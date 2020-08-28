Mazda of North Miami
Customer Reviews of Mazda of North Miami
I WILL NEVER PURCHASE A MAZDA AGAIN
by 08/28/2020on
This is the 2nd time my husband and I leased cars with Mazda of North Miami. We leased our cars in April of 2020. A CX9 and CX30. From April we both have to consistently bring in the cars for one issue or another. This has happened every single month from April. Today is August 27. 3 weeks ago I had to bring in my car because the ac was not working. 3 weeks prior to that the ac again stopped working. The month before my husband had to bring in his car 3 times to get the battery replaced. Talk about a lemon!! Nobody wants to speak to you when this happens because it’s no ones fault and they put the blame on everyone. Today, my dash board lit up with a message “parking light malfunction. Have the vehicle inspected”. How many times from April to August do I need to bring in a brand new car??????? This is just [non-permissible content removed]. The cars are faulty! And I am calling Mazda of north Miami and I am pissed and aggravated and yes I used bad language because this has become a monthly issue where we have to keeping bringing in either my car or my husband for some issue or another. And YES CARLOS WAS RUDE. AND YES I DID CURSE BECAUSE IF ONLY HE UNDERSTOOD MY ISSUE ANS FRUSTRATION. BUT I GUESS IT WAS TIME FOE CARLOS TO GO HOME AND HE COULD NOT BE BOTHERED. I WOULD AND NEVER WILL PURCHASE A MAZDA. NOR RECOMMEND TO MY FAMILY OR FRIENDS. Carlos cut me off while speaking and told me he is NOT service because he couldn’t be bothered. Well Carlos thanks u for that so much for customer service and being a so called MANAGER. I will continue to go on all Mazda sites where I can write a review and do so. Because no one could be bothered. So I will do what I need to to bring attention to the right people. I may or may to get a response. But the Impact will be felt somehow because you guys don’t [non-permissible content removed] nor do you care
Great Sales Experience
by 02/05/2020on
When it come to leasing my car, I feel like a have a personal shopper with Mr. Andrew Taylor, he has been helping me with my Mazda's since 2015 and it has always made the process simple & easy. He even delivers the car to your house. A big "Thank You" to Andrew and the staff at Mazda of North Miami!
Sam Velazquez. Sales Executive
by 12/19/2019on
I bought my Mazda CX5 last Saturday from Sam who was extremely helpful during the purchase experience and explaining all the car functions and extras that I was not familiar with. I highly recommend Mazda of North Miami and Sam Velazquez.
See Javier for your new mazda.
by 12/14/2019on
I was over 2yrs into my lease on a Mazda 6 and was researching my next vehicle. I came across this dealership. I enquired about the options as I hadn't leased before. Javier contacted me and we met to discuss options. Cut to the chase, I was in the dealership for under three hours and left driving a new Mazda MX-5 touring with premium trim and a lower lease Payment. Thank you Javier and everyone else at Mazda N Miami. I'm so happy with my Soul Red Crystal baby🤓
Best vehicle purchase experience
by 10/30/2019on
Last week I purchased my second vehicle from MAZDA of North Miami, and I must add, the experience was as smooth and rewarding as the first time. Of course, this was made entirely possible due to the unmatched friendliness and professionalism of Manny Funcia and Chris Valle. In my 50 plus years, I have purchased many vehicles at many dealers, but I can honestly say, the process at other dealers does not compare. Whether or not you already know what specific vehicle you are interested in, Manny and Chris will provide you the time and attention you expect and need to make the right choice. Manny and Chris, I can’t thank you enough. You guys continue to prove that you are not just a “one hit wonder” because you have come through whenever I have reached out to you. Good luck and continue to outperform everyone else! Armando Abella
Ask for Winston!!!
by 10/30/2019on
Best experience ever in getting a lease. He explained every detail and made it all very easy to understand. Amazing customer service and definitely got a great deal! Winston is “The Man”
North Miami Mazda
by 10/24/2019on
After a day of car hunting all over the place I certainly saved the best for last. Mike Woolf was the sales rep I worked with. He was nice, friendly and easy to work with. None of those obnoxious car salesmen tricks and constant pushing to get me to sign anything. Showed me what I wanted to see, made some recommendations and boom, I got the car I wanted for a price I was content with. The whole process at this dealership was easy as pie, I was treated with respect and felt like these people here really took care of their customers. Would recommend this place hands down.
Best Mazda dealership ever
by 10/22/2019on
So happy with the purchase of my new CX-5. No other dealership could come close to matching their offer. Make sure you ask for Mike, he made it all possible
GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 09/05/2019on
I had a great experience at Mazda of North Miami. The salesman, Luther Guirand, was very professional and I will recommend him to all my friends and family. I couldn't have hoped for a better deal and such outstanding service. Thank you, Luther!
Great salesman and excellent service
by 07/12/2019on
I had a good experience my salesman was James Auguste. He gave me several options until I found what I was looking for. I left very happy for the excellent service and the best offer. I recommend 100% Mazda North Miami make you feel like family. Ask for James Auguste to help you find what you are looking for so you can be happy. Thank you James,Manny and Fermin God bless you! See you later
Great Leasing Experience
by 05/28/2019on
Sam Velazquez was an absolute pleasure to work with. He took the time to explain the features on my new vehicle when he dropped the car off to me. This was the best car buying experience of my life!
Best Experience Buying A Car
by 05/18/2019on
Thanks to Javier Valera we were able to buy a car for my son who was here from college with only a couple of days. Everything went fast and smooth! Thank You Javier
Stress-free experience!
by 04/07/2019on
This was my third lease from North Miami Mazda. My sales associate was Mr. Albert Garver. He knows his job very well and he is an overall nice guy! I highly recommend him and North Miami Mazda.
Great salesman, excellent service
by 02/19/2019on
This is my third vehicle leased at this dealer. My go to salesman is Devon Martin, a gentleman and great professional who is knowledgeable and knows how to listen. I had one single experience with the Service Area and it was very satisfactory. As long as I remain with Mazda, these are my people.
Victor Benhaim is a Champ!
by 01/23/2019on
Saturday, 1/19/2019, I leased a new Mazda 3 Touring from Victor Benhaim at Mazda of North Miami. I was near the end of my 3-year lease with my 2016 Mazda, so called Victor and let him know I wanted another Mazda 3 with standard transmission. He not only found the car I wanted, but also got it for me for the same low monthly rate. Everyone at the dealership is lovely and service is awesome there too! Thank you Victor and thank you Mazda of North Miami for another perfect car buying experience!
great buying experience
by 01/17/2019on
Great experience, we went in looking for a CX3 and drove out a few hours later with exactly what we wanted in payments and in vehicle. Devon was awesome and very patient, Bruce and the finance manager are also great. looking for a Mazda? Mazda of North Miami is the place to go.
Lease.
by 01/07/2019on
Went in to lease a car, Devon and Arnold where great help and the deal was done within 1 hour, no hazle or gimmicks.
Best Test Drive Ever
by 12/12/2018on
I'm loathe to deal with car dealerships. My experiences for the most part have been very negative, but the second I arrived and Javier helped me out, I knew this would be very different. Javier was full of humor, patience, knowledge and preparation. He showed me all the features of the car in detail and took me on the very best test drive ever. Any type of situation in which you would like to test a car's speed, handling and braking were in full display. The negotiation process was lengthy, but he showed incredibly respect, professionalism, understanding and patience. I highly recommend him and I'm ecstatic with my purchase.
First class buying experience
by 12/11/2018on
Luther Guirand went above and beyond for my recent CX9 purchase. Firstly, I had done a lot of research and came in with a no haggle out the door price. Within 30 minutes Luther e-mailed me back confirming the deal. We then changed our minds last minute on color and again Luther came through. I would certainly recommend Luther and MazdaofNorthMiami to anyone looking for a no fuss quick purchase!
Leased Mazda3
by 12/08/2018on
Third car I leased from them. This time I was helped by Alex Baez who took the time to answer all my questions, delivering an enjoyable experience.
Excellent, hassle-free experience!
by 11/14/2018on
I've been driving my beautiful, new Mazda CX5 for a week now and really want to say, "Thank you, YEYCA "JAY-KA" QUINTERO!" Once in a while, you come across a sales person who is knowledgeable, professional, honest and extremely nice - this is Yeyca. I knew what I wanted and ended up with so much more! Yeyca answered all our questions, showed us the different models, compared features - she really knows her stuff - and really made us feel comfortable throughout the entire process. At the end, I ended up with the car I wanted, in the color I love with all the features I dreamed about but didn't think I could afford. And did I tell you about the price? It's perfect! My son will be calling her soon for his new car. And kudos to Yeyca for being the only woman on their sales team! You go, girl!
