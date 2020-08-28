1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the 2nd time my husband and I leased cars with Mazda of North Miami. We leased our cars in April of 2020. A CX9 and CX30. From April we both have to consistently bring in the cars for one issue or another. This has happened every single month from April. Today is August 27. 3 weeks ago I had to bring in my car because the ac was not working. 3 weeks prior to that the ac again stopped working. The month before my husband had to bring in his car 3 times to get the battery replaced. Talk about a lemon!! Nobody wants to speak to you when this happens because it’s no ones fault and they put the blame on everyone. Today, my dash board lit up with a message “parking light malfunction. Have the vehicle inspected”. How many times from April to August do I need to bring in a brand new car??????? This is just [non-permissible content removed]. The cars are faulty! And I am calling Mazda of north Miami and I am pissed and aggravated and yes I used bad language because this has become a monthly issue where we have to keeping bringing in either my car or my husband for some issue or another. And YES CARLOS WAS RUDE. AND YES I DID CURSE BECAUSE IF ONLY HE UNDERSTOOD MY ISSUE ANS FRUSTRATION. BUT I GUESS IT WAS TIME FOE CARLOS TO GO HOME AND HE COULD NOT BE BOTHERED. I WOULD AND NEVER WILL PURCHASE A MAZDA. NOR RECOMMEND TO MY FAMILY OR FRIENDS. Carlos cut me off while speaking and told me he is NOT service because he couldn’t be bothered. Well Carlos thanks u for that so much for customer service and being a so called MANAGER. I will continue to go on all Mazda sites where I can write a review and do so. Because no one could be bothered. So I will do what I need to to bring attention to the right people. I may or may to get a response. But the Impact will be felt somehow because you guys don’t [non-permissible content removed] nor do you care Read more