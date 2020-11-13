Our journey started 50 years ago.

We were ALL IN, built on a simple foundation to deliver on every customer expectation, one customer at a time.

Today we are South Florida’s leading auto dealership group boasting sales accolades for just about as long as we can remember. But we do not dwell on our past. Sales volume does not define us. We appreciate every minute and are thankful for every opportunity, driving forward with a relentless commitment to deliver on that promise to our customers.

We set ourselves to a higher standard.

There is something special about our cars, and the people who drive them. And we’d like to think there is something special about our dealerships and the positive impact we make on our community. You have many choices when buying or servicing a vehicle. One thing is certain: we will do everything we can to meet your expectations.

Thank you for choosing us. Our doors and our arms are wide open to you.