Outraged at Kendall Toyota Service, 10943 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33156. There is no way to make this story shorter, my car has always been serviced at Kendall Toyota, nowhere else since its purchase at Kendall Toyota on November 2005, even though is very far for me I wanted to keep bringing it to the place where it was bought brand new and had been serviced all along. On my last visit, July 29th 2016 I took it for maintenance and throttle body service, right after leaving car started to shake and felt like going to stall. Took it back and they said needed some adjustment which they did. After driving about 1200 miles, one night in Hialeah, Florida my car stopped responding to the acceleration like when it is running out of gas and stalled in the middle of heavy traffic on 49th, I was alone and I am an older woman, my AAA plan has a limit on towing miles, also Toyota was closed so I had the car towed to my husband's very trusted mechanic. This is what the mechanic showed me. A FUEL LINE TIED IN A KNOT that had caused the fuel pump to burn, he asked me where the car had been since that knot was intentionally done. It cost my family and me $683.61 to replace. When I spoke to Ms. Vanessa Victorero at Kendall Toyota Customer service her response was that I should have taking the car to them. Firstable they were closed, secondly towing it so far represented an expense that being retired and living on a Social Security check was hard to swallow, on the other hand if the knot was purposedly tied by them I would have played it to their intentions and instead of $683.61 I would have end up paying probably over $1,000 for a new fuel pump at Kendall Toyota. I know this is hard to prove but like I said, my car has never been anywhere else than Kendall Toyota. Read more