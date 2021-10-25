Braman Motors BMW
Customer Reviews of Braman Motors BMW
AWESOME EXPERIENCE!!
by 10/25/2021on
AWESOME EXPERIENCE!!! THANKS AGAIN!
Mini Coop
by 01/25/2022on
Overall highly recommendable experience! Convenient, easy, accommodating!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Probably the best auto service dept I've ever visited.
by 12/10/2021on
If I knew a company could treat me like a person I'd would never have bought so many Fords. Braman starts with letting me know if the work under warranty. If it's not, they give me my money's worth. (Sometimes the brakes squeal after a brake job but they'll correct it without fuss.) And the loaner vehicle is a godsend. No more sitting in a waiting room for 8 hours (yes, more than twice). I can run errands or relax at home until the car is ready. My car life could've been easier had I experienced this level of service. Thanks. PS: I have to note that without Braman a contemporary BMW might not be DIY-friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Manuel Soltero the worst used car Manager
by 12/07/2021on
What an awful experience!! Went there yesterday to sell my friend’s 2019 BMW Z4 with 4k miles, the car is a lease, so by BMW rules we have to sell it to BMW franchise store, he had an appointment with sales person Vitalii, who was very helpful, but told us that he will have a used car manager look at the car and give us an offer, I mentioned to him that I am in the car business and am a appraisal manager at a high volume used car operation, and please let him know that not to low ball the offer, after 30 min he comes back and says yes we are interested to buy your car and the offer is $41k, wow, compare to Other entities we got offers of anywhere from $48 to over $50!!, I asked to talk to the used car manager that looked at the car, what a mistake!! The worst experience! Used car manager by the name of Manuel Soltero was introduced to us, and I asked him, what parameters he looked at to reach his offer, and he got very rude and talking to me like I don’t know anything! Wow Mr. Mike Rodriguez these are the type of people you promote to management?? Very disappointed!! There was no reason for him to handle the situation the way he did, I made one phone call to south motors and got an offer of $48k, $7k higher and excellent treatment! Please take your business to a place that know how to treat you! And be fair! I felt like they expected me to pay for the nice showroom and their expenses!
Welcoming Service
by 11/07/2021on
I arrived and I was promptly assisted by the team and taken to see a service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Service
by 11/03/2021on
Overall a great experience but most importantly the sevice provided by my service advisor the BEST (Bismark)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent efficient service
by 10/31/2021on
My salesman, Hansel Zepeda, and the finance person we’re both excellent. They were very nice, efficient and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service at Braman BMW Miami
by 10/31/2021on
My service advisor Thomas Rutigliano at Braman BMW Miami always provides exceptional good customer service and steps out of the ordinary to support me as a customer living out-of-town with a vacation home in Miami.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Service
by 10/27/2021on
Great Service! Done on time Great customer service. And my car was super clean and ready on the driveway waiting for me when it was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 10/22/2021on
Had a routine service done, my adviser Andrew was great as usual, excellent communication and explained everything in detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bmw services
by 10/21/2021on
Awesome service by Maruf
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service!
by 10/17/2021on
Good service, but can be better
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent All Around
by 10/15/2021on
It’s always great when service personnel recognize and remember you upon arrival - adds a personal touch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service in town
by 10/14/2021on
Always grateful to have Danny Soto at Mini service, he always have the best costumer service and solve any problem you have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 10/13/2021on
Braman continues to provide and maintain excellent and professional customer service in all areas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 10/09/2021on
the excellent service that I receive in Braman miami makes me drive from sunrise to Miami, thanks to Daniel Soto for the smooth processes from the begining to the end
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs.
by 10/08/2021on
Service was excellent with good communication all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timing
by 10/07/2021on
The service experience was excellent but the timing to get my car back was very long. This process needs to be improved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 10/05/2021on
Great service highly recommend Daniel Soto for your needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!!
by 10/01/2021on
We are customer of Braman for the last 25 years. Fernando in the Mini Service Dept. and Ryan the Manager are excellent and I would recommend them to anybody. The Q Concierge picked up and delivered the car the same day. Thanks to everyone involved!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes