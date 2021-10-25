1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

What an awful experience!! Went there yesterday to sell my friend’s 2019 BMW Z4 with 4k miles, the car is a lease, so by BMW rules we have to sell it to BMW franchise store, he had an appointment with sales person Vitalii, who was very helpful, but told us that he will have a used car manager look at the car and give us an offer, I mentioned to him that I am in the car business and am a appraisal manager at a high volume used car operation, and please let him know that not to low ball the offer, after 30 min he comes back and says yes we are interested to buy your car and the offer is $41k, wow, compare to Other entities we got offers of anywhere from $48 to over $50!!, I asked to talk to the used car manager that looked at the car, what a mistake!! The worst experience! Used car manager by the name of Manuel Soltero was introduced to us, and I asked him, what parameters he looked at to reach his offer, and he got very rude and talking to me like I don’t know anything! Wow Mr. Mike Rodriguez these are the type of people you promote to management?? Very disappointed!! There was no reason for him to handle the situation the way he did, I made one phone call to south motors and got an offer of $48k, $7k higher and excellent treatment! Please take your business to a place that know how to treat you! And be fair! I felt like they expected me to pay for the nice showroom and their expenses! Read more