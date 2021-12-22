1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My bad experience was on November 9th, came in for an oil change and left with a damaged tire. I have tried to contact the service manager and we were not able to speak, but I was able to send emails. Also emailed the General Manager and while they are happy to speak to me in person at their dealership, due to my unavailability, I requested our communication to be now only by email. I requested them to send me any questions or write any of their concerns by email, and since early December 2021, they have not replied yet. I sent several emails, concluding since they have not replied to my emails, then I am assuming that they have no questions or concerns to raise about my experience at their dealership, so I am requesting a check for the new tire I had to purchase. I even recommended to them to have the fantastic procedure of having a tablet to take detailed pictures of the vehicle prior to admission for service, like they do at The Kendall location, but not even that they are able to acknowledge by email. In my opinion, you better take your vehicle to any other dealership that has the good sense of taking pictures of your vehicle prior to service, in order to have at least evidence of the condition of it, to prevent any misunderstandings. Also be aware the corporate headquarters stated that this location is independently owned. Hope this helps you in some way. Read more