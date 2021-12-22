Bill Seidle Nissan
Customer Reviews of Bill Seidle Nissan
PLEASE take your car to any other dealership
by 12/22/2021on
My bad experience was on November 9th, came in for an oil change and left with a damaged tire. I have tried to contact the service manager and we were not able to speak, but I was able to send emails. Also emailed the General Manager and while they are happy to speak to me in person at their dealership, due to my unavailability, I requested our communication to be now only by email. I requested them to send me any questions or write any of their concerns by email, and since early December 2021, they have not replied yet. I sent several emails, concluding since they have not replied to my emails, then I am assuming that they have no questions or concerns to raise about my experience at their dealership, so I am requesting a check for the new tire I had to purchase. I even recommended to them to have the fantastic procedure of having a tablet to take detailed pictures of the vehicle prior to admission for service, like they do at The Kendall location, but not even that they are able to acknowledge by email. In my opinion, you better take your vehicle to any other dealership that has the good sense of taking pictures of your vehicle prior to service, in order to have at least evidence of the condition of it, to prevent any misunderstandings. Also be aware the corporate headquarters stated that this location is independently owned. Hope this helps you in some way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Costumer Service
by 07/12/2018on
Stay away from Bill Seidle NISSAN. The customer service I have received today from a manager at that is atrocious and unprofessional. This person offered not a single solution or consideration for my time and unconvince made on their part. Not only was there no solution, no apology.. nothing this man was patronizing and [non-permissible content removed]. Be aware that theyre all nice when youre making a deal but once they hook you in payments the customer service goes out the window. The sales person who helped me Darion was great, effective and quick I hope he finds another dealership to provide services that are more fit than Nissans I will never return to this dealership and will be posting reviews on every site I can find to warn others who value customer service and appreciation. This was an issue that could have easily been resolved, or at the least handled differently. Im hersooo was one gentleman I think his name was Jesus who was very kind and helpful but he didnt have the authority to resolve my issue. Also be adviced this dealer offers no 30day money back guarantee so if youre unsatisfed with your purchase you are stuck. Lucky for them because I would have turned this car in so quick It would make there head spin.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Richard Varela gone. Service Dept.now a disaster.
by 04/16/2017on
Asked for an estimate to replace vandalized convertible roof. Additionally, requested several keys cut; asked for keys & key fob be programed. For $250 a computer identified the convertible motor was broken, it wasn't;only one key allegedly programed because key cutter left. Unbelievable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Best Experience Ever
by 11/03/2016on
Hands down this is the best dealer ive ever been to. Ive leased all kinds of vehicles and keep coming back here because of the family environment. I just recently leased my 5th vehicle with them and the experience was yet again above and beyond. Like in any organization or place there are specific people that make it just that more special. I would recommend always visiting this dealer for all your Nissan needs and speaking directly with Oscar Miralles. Wether you seal a deal or not, this gentleman goes out of his way to make sure your experience is magical. You will always be treated with respect and never pressured. As mentioned before, this was my 5th car leased over the weekend by him and this dealer, I cant wait to go back for my next one!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service
by 10/08/2016on
My Sales Rep Was Eleonora Gutierrez(Ely) she made our visit and purchase of our new Car a Breeze, Very Professional, helpful and over all a great Person, we will definitely come back and/or recommend to friends and family... Thank you ELy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Another amazing experience : )
by 06/30/2016on
I just recently purchased my 4th car at Bill Seidle Nissan. I consider myself a loyal customer to them. Why? Because from the moment you walk in you are greeted with a smile and the service all around is 5 stars in my book. Thanks to my salesman Edwin Caldera and finance manager Braulio my trade-in of my 2016 and purchase of my 2016 was a breeze. I couldn't be happier. Thank you both for another amazing experience. I would never think of going anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good customer service
by 06/25/2016on
thank you very much Christian Guevara for your help in finding the best deal to my family ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 06/18/2016on
Came in for a new lease, spoke to Edwin and was in and out. Great service and good deal, happy with end result.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 06/18/2016on
The sales rep thay attended my family and I was very helpful. Edwin was able to cover all our needs and had the patience to view many models and offers the dealer had to offer. I highly recommend this dealer and staff. They are all great and stick to their word. No hassle! Super easy and helpful. 10 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best service I've ever had!
by 06/17/2016on
I walked in with an idea of what I wanted, but expected to be greeted by a shark that would immediately attempt to change my mind. Instead I got a very Friendly sales person that listened to everything I was looking for. That gentleman that assisted me was Edwin Caldera. He made sure I got the car and the price I was looking for. The finance process was very smooth. Mr. Dairon Del Campo did a great job at explaining the finance process to me and made sure I understood everything I was signing. Over all my experience was great and I'm very happy I choose Bill Seidles Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very good and friendly service for an excelent car
by 06/12/2016on
This dealer is very good, offer me several options and answer my questions. The salesman ran the extramile with few things. The online quote service need improvement
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent sales experience
by 06/05/2016on
I had a great experience, the sales person, Ely Gitierrez was great, from the moment we walked in she tried to help me get the car I really wanted. This is my first time leasing and every thing was smooth and easy! The finance manager, Diron explained everything in a very easy way. I will recomend them to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bill Seidle is the way to go!!!
by 03/07/2014on
I was hesitant on going to a dealership. But after speaking with the Finance Dept in regards to my situation, everything fell into place. I felt appreciated. They listened to me (THE CUSTOMER),and got me everything on the list that I asked for from Edmunds.com. Thank you very much Bill Seidle .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Altima
by 05/25/2013on
I have been buying car from this dealer since 1999, they make me feel at home. I do all my maintenance there, Sales Dept and Services Dept are really good, awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ripped off
by 11/05/2008on
I took my 2006 murano for 15k miles service in June, 2 weeks ago I had to take it back. I was told the throttle needed maintenance not cover in warranty and the microfilter didn't need to be replaced until 30 to 40k miles. I was charged 312. in june and another 310 in Oct. for the throttle and an oil change. That's after I complained because I saw the mechanic walking around for 45 minutes doing nothing to my car. The 310 was after they discounted $45. I have spent over $600 in 4 months for maintenance on a car that is still under warranty!!!!!!!!!!! I most definately go back to Toyota as soon as I can. They probably took advantage to the fact that I'm a female without male representation.
2 Comments