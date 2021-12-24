Customer Reviews of AutoNation Nissan Miami
Pleasant experience
by 12/24/2021on
Today I returned to change the oil in my car and I had the best of care after three months. Mr. Alexander Larrea was the one who attended me from the first moment I entered with a smile on his face, he made me feel comfortable. He offered me coffee he told me about the needs of my car He was very attentive He was very kind. I recommend him 1000% It was a very pleasant experience and I did not feel the wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away from this place - non Nissan parts used
by 08/28/2021on
Beware of this place, they will install non-original parts in your brand new Nissan without even telling you, and rush you to sign the work order without informing you. I just found this (see picture below) after getting back home. I will call Nissan corporate on Monday and make the complaint, and demand replacement of the part. They will make the cost of their service look similar to other dealerships by overcharging you on labor and putting crap parts in your vehicle jeopardizing your factory warranty. Thank you Jorge C. H (Service Advisor) for not doing your job
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
AutoNation Nissan Miami....the best!!!!
by 10/01/2019on
well, I am a Happy customer from this Dealership and service center, from the staff service to the technicians thank you guys and keep up the great work, and special thanks to Osmary Gonzalez, you guys are the best!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy!!
by 03/26/2019on
Hector C. was excellet, very helpful and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Sentra
by 02/05/2019on
I had a very pleasant experience at AutoNation Nissan Miami. Pedro was extremely helpful and attentive to my needs. He answered every question I had and was always available ( I called him several times). With out a doubt, this has been the best car buying experience I have had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No appointment, no problem!
by 01/01/2019on
I didn’t make an appointment because when I do usually my plans change. Rafael took my car with no problem and let me know it was going to take a while. Car was ready sooner than expected. Friendly customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Zayas
by 12/05/2018on
I had an issue with my car's engine mounts and CV Joints, and Randy and Mariana were very helpful and made sure I had everything fixed up quickly. They are amazing employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Hassel Purchase
by 12/03/2018on
I shopped online until I found what I wanted. When I went in the car was waiting for me. The purchase was as smooth and painless as can be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What is this?
by 11/21/2018on
This is was my second visit and this time we figure out the problem so resolution was quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Sales experience
by 10/23/2018on
Jairo was the best sales consultant I have dealt with in over 40 year of buying vehicles. The entire team was superb, the whole experience was the way it should be in every car dealer, honest, smooth, informative, well conducted and above all a pleasant one. The General Sales Manager, Tommy Sardenia undertood my "need and wants" and assisted Jairo in finding the best vehicle that met all my requirements. The finance manager Pedro Roque who handle the finance process was extremely informative and explained the process in details .The team worked in harmony and as such have assured a repeat customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great, great service!!
by 09/22/2018on
The representative who assited me was amazin!... I believe his name was Jay.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr
by 09/21/2018on
Was a wonderful experience one more time, Mr. Rafael Marzo is a very professional adviser.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience with Nissan
by 08/21/2018on
Was a great service, the support specialist Andrea ,She showed a high technical knowledge , and the recommendations made to me the future..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelent
by 08/04/2018on
Very pleasant experience. The salesman horatio was excellent all the way. I was not 100% satisfied with the extras being pushed to get a good apr, but I think a made a very good deal !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/31/2018on
Horrible! Communication suck. Did not update me on time frame, parts. Everytime I called, they would hang up the phone. Had to go up there multiple times to see about my vehicle. Did not offer a loaner. Horrible experience. Will never go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Break service other services
by 07/25/2018on
Expert service, very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Left clips out after service, bad attitude of attendant
by 07/11/2018on
I took my car to be serviced, then noticed 2 clips had been left out, not placed back in place on the front grill. I came back and the guy at the front desk acted like he was doing me a favor saying "lets see if the same mechanic is here to help you", I complained that any mechanic had to help me and fast because I had to go to work and I had already had to go back and be inconvenienced, and instead of having an apologetic attitude, talked back at me in a bad manner. When your customer is upset because your company did something wrong, you apologize first for the error, then for my inconvenience of having to come back, and then tell your client all will be taken care of as soon as possible and things will be made right. Don't act like you're so important and doing me a favor, when I paid for the maintenance service and for the warrantee that covered the part and labor that was replaced. I'm am very upset and wonder what other parts were left off the engine that I don't know off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good people
by 06/27/2018on
Easy and comfortable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, Friendly and Efficient
by 05/02/2018on
First time at this dealer and they exceeded my expectations. I was assuming there would be a wait but I didn't mind because I helped myself to some coffee and worked on my laptop in the comfort of their waiting room. Jesus, the man who assisted me, was a real friendly and genuine guy who made the entire experience more delightful and even got my car back sooner than expected! Will definitely come back to get my car serviced here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jairo Aristizabal the best salesperson Ive ever met
by 03/15/2018on
Is my second time here. I bought a 2016 Murano 2 years ago. I decided to get the 2018 3 days ago and my experience in 2016 was so good that i called Jairo aristizabal to get the same service from the same person. 5 stars service!!!!! i got a new car. White Murano 2018. Super satisfied . thanks to that man
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing of a Nissan Altima
by 02/21/2018on
My experience was wonderful. I've been leasing my cars with the Nissan Dealers for quite some years and this dealer has been great in accommodating my needs. I will definitely continuing my service with them. Staff was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
