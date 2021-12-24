Skip to main content
AutoNation Nissan Miami

AutoNation Nissan Miami
3345 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of AutoNation Nissan Miami

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(62)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleasant experience

by Alexander Larrea on 12/24/2021

Today I returned to change the oil in my car and I had the best of care after three months. Mr. Alexander Larrea was the one who attended me from the first moment I entered with a smile on his face, he made me feel comfortable. He offered me coffee he told me about the needs of my car He was very attentive He was very kind. I recommend him 1000% It was a very pleasant experience and I did not feel the wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Stay away from this place - non Nissan parts used

by HM on 08/28/2021

Beware of this place, they will install non-original parts in your brand new Nissan without even telling you, and rush you to sign the work order without informing you. I just found this (see picture below) after getting back home. I will call Nissan corporate on Monday and make the complaint, and demand replacement of the part. They will make the cost of their service look similar to other dealerships by overcharging you on labor and putting crap parts in your vehicle jeopardizing your factory warranty. Thank you Jorge C. H (Service Advisor) for not doing your job

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AutoNation Nissan Miami....the best!!!!

by Enrique Franco on 10/01/2019

well, I am a Happy customer from this Dealership and service center, from the staff service to the technicians thank you guys and keep up the great work, and special thanks to Osmary Gonzalez, you guys are the best!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy!!

by JanethS. on 03/26/2019

Hector C. was excellet, very helpful and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Sentra

by LHabc123 on 02/05/2019

I had a very pleasant experience at AutoNation Nissan Miami. Pedro was extremely helpful and attentive to my needs. He answered every question I had and was always available ( I called him several times). With out a doubt, this has been the best car buying experience I have had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No appointment, no problem!

by Ana Rios on 01/01/2019

I didn’t make an appointment because when I do usually my plans change. Rafael took my car with no problem and let me know it was going to take a while. Car was ready sooner than expected. Friendly customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Michael Zayas

by MichaelZayas on 12/05/2018

I had an issue with my car's engine mounts and CV Joints, and Randy and Mariana were very helpful and made sure I had everything fixed up quickly. They are amazing employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Hassel Purchase

by PatriciaG on 12/03/2018

I shopped online until I found what I wanted. When I went in the car was waiting for me. The purchase was as smooth and painless as can be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

What is this?

by my name? on 11/21/2018

This is was my second visit and this time we figure out the problem so resolution was quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales experience

by Manny 509 on 10/23/2018

Jairo was the best sales consultant I have dealt with in over 40 year of buying vehicles. The entire team was superb, the whole experience was the way it should be in every car dealer, honest, smooth, informative, well conducted and above all a pleasant one. The General Sales Manager, Tommy Sardenia undertood my "need and wants" and assisted Jairo in finding the best vehicle that met all my requirements. The finance manager Pedro Roque who handle the finance process was extremely informative and explained the process in details .The team worked in harmony and as such have assured a repeat customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great, great service!!

by Dionilda B on 09/22/2018

The representative who assited me was amazin!... I believe his name was Jay.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr

by Rafael Marzo on 09/21/2018

Was a wonderful experience one more time, Mr. Rafael Marzo is a very professional adviser.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My experience with Nissan

by IvanPacao on 08/21/2018

Was a great service, the support specialist Andrea ,She showed a high technical knowledge , and the recommendations made to me the future..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excelent

by Ricardo on 08/04/2018

Very pleasant experience. The salesman horatio was excellent all the way. I was not 100% satisfied with the extras being pushed to get a good apr, but I think a made a very good deal !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Sherri1 on 07/31/2018

Horrible! Communication suck. Did not update me on time frame, parts. Everytime I called, they would hang up the phone. Had to go up there multiple times to see about my vehicle. Did not offer a loaner. Horrible experience. Will never go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Break service other services

by David Foxx on 07/25/2018

Expert service, very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Left clips out after service, bad attitude of attendant

by Autonation on 07/11/2018

I took my car to be serviced, then noticed 2 clips had been left out, not placed back in place on the front grill. I came back and the guy at the front desk acted like he was doing me a favor saying "lets see if the same mechanic is here to help you", I complained that any mechanic had to help me and fast because I had to go to work and I had already had to go back and be inconvenienced, and instead of having an apologetic attitude, talked back at me in a bad manner. When your customer is upset because your company did something wrong, you apologize first for the error, then for my inconvenience of having to come back, and then tell your client all will be taken care of as soon as possible and things will be made right. Don't act like you're so important and doing me a favor, when I paid for the maintenance service and for the warrantee that covered the part and labor that was replaced. I'm am very upset and wonder what other parts were left off the engine that I don't know off.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good people

by BC522AC on 06/27/2018

Easy and comfortable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast, Friendly and Efficient

by alejandro86 on 05/02/2018

First time at this dealer and they exceeded my expectations. I was assuming there would be a wait but I didn't mind because I helped myself to some coffee and worked on my laptop in the comfort of their waiting room. Jesus, the man who assisted me, was a real friendly and genuine guy who made the entire experience more delightful and even got my car back sooner than expected! Will definitely come back to get my car serviced here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jairo Aristizabal the best salesperson Ive ever met

by Zahina86 on 03/15/2018

Is my second time here. I bought a 2016 Murano 2 years ago. I decided to get the 2018 3 days ago and my experience in 2016 was so good that i called Jairo aristizabal to get the same service from the same person. 5 stars service!!!!! i got a new car. White Murano 2018. Super satisfied . thanks to that man

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing of a Nissan Altima

by lg230519 on 02/21/2018

My experience was wonderful. I've been leasing my cars with the Nissan Dealers for quite some years and this dealer has been great in accommodating my needs. I will definitely continuing my service with them. Staff was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

