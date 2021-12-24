3 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my car to be serviced, then noticed 2 clips had been left out, not placed back in place on the front grill. I came back and the guy at the front desk acted like he was doing me a favor saying "lets see if the same mechanic is here to help you", I complained that any mechanic had to help me and fast because I had to go to work and I had already had to go back and be inconvenienced, and instead of having an apologetic attitude, talked back at me in a bad manner. When your customer is upset because your company did something wrong, you apologize first for the error, then for my inconvenience of having to come back, and then tell your client all will be taken care of as soon as possible and things will be made right. Don't act like you're so important and doing me a favor, when I paid for the maintenance service and for the warrantee that covered the part and labor that was replaced. I'm am very upset and wonder what other parts were left off the engine that I don't know off. Read more