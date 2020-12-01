I always wanted a infiniti for almost ten years, I inquired online and i told the internet sales department to put me with their top salesperson.. I was assigned to Andres Arango. He treated me with so much respect and also sent me a video introducing himself and showing me the features of the infiniti q50. I myself work at a dealership and he took that into account to give me the bottom line price so I can walk out with an amazing deal. I am blessed and so happy with my new 2020 Infiniti q50 Sport. And I will always do business with Warren Henry. I also recommend if anyone is looking to get an aggressive deal on any vehicle, Andres is the guy to go too. Thank you so much for being an amazing salesperson and wishing you the best in 2020 !!!!!! stay awesome ! see you in 39 months for my next q50 red sport XD
I went to see the new QX30 and Hector helped me. He was very knowledgeable, he explained all details about the vehicle, different trims. We went for a drive test, while I was driving he was explaining all specs. When I decided to get it he work fast to get all paperwork done. It was seamless. The best car shopping experience I've had so far. Great people, great service. Stop by you wont be disappointed.
I have been driving a Infinity for over 20 years and recent leased a 2017 Q 50. They make it so easy and no hassle. I was in and out of the Warren Henry Dealership within 20 minutes, Nick was my sales manager and is most professional and accommodating, a man of his word, which you don't find at most dealerships
I just purchased my second Infiniti from Nikola Jecmenica. He was awesome! I was treated like family and he made it a hassle free process. He worked with me on my specific needs and made sure i was 100% satisfied.
We enjoyed such a painless, lightning-fast car buying experience with Sergio Pelaez! He knew his inventory and was a wizard when it came to working with the numbers and best possible scenarios for us to get into a 2017 QX60. He was patient, proactive and professional. We look forward to buying all of our family cars from Sergio on the future.
I just leased a new Q60 Red Sport 400 from Warren Henry Infiniti. It was a close run between this car and one other but Nikola Jecmenica in their sales department was excellent throughout, arranged multiple test drives, was extremely knowledgable and never pushy, and managed to find me one with the exact spec I wanted.
Highly recommended.
Leopoldo Visconti @ Warren Henry was awesome! He made sure our experience was smooth and hassle free. Leo is true to his word, and there were no hidden, or unwanted surprises. He is also very kind, and patient with the kids. I would definitely purchase another car from Leo.
You know how most people dread the new car shopping process because of the incessant haggling and long waits while you watch the clock at the dealership and lose HOURS of your day?
My recent experience with Warren Henry Infiniti and Ismet Yagci was exactly the opposite of that. After a couple of initial conversations about what I was looking for, Ismet convinced me to drive all the way to Miami from where I live in Boca (even though there are a handful of Infiniti dealerships much closer to me). He swore he wouldn't waste my time and was certain we could reach a deal that worked for both of us.
He totally delivered on that promise! From the very beginning, we had transparent and candid conversations and instead of the usual "haggle", he worked with me (not against me) to get me exactly what I wanted without sacrificing a single feature.
He and Lenny Kleynberg were the perfect team - professional, personable and truly a pleasure to work with.
As long as Ismet is with Warren Henry Infiniti, you will have a loyal customer, with a big mouth who shares all of these experiences with friends and family.
I absolutely love my new car and Ismet made the whole process seamless and worthwhile.
Excellent service from the start to finish!!! The associate by the name of Hector Seminario is an asset to the company!! I drove away with my new purchase within a couple of hours. The car had a full time and ready for me. Thank you Warren Henry Infinity for having Hector Seminario there. I will definitely purchase my next car with you.
I had already sampled 3 Infinitis for the past 9 years. A 4th Infiniti? Nope. But then Thinking about the excellent service department and having a warm welcome from Yevgen Rozanov made it possible for a 4th one.
Don't get me wrong - my 2013 Infiniti FX37 is a thing of beauty. Nothing ever went wrong with it.
Given the opportunity, I was able to get into a Hermosa Blue 2016 Infiniti Q70S. It is a complicate process to terminate a lease early and get into another one, but Yevgen Rozanov was able to make the process super easy. In and out. He even let me take the car to my wife for final approval.
I do no exaggerate when I tell you that many of the service reps came out saddened that I left my FX37 but congratulated me on the new purchase.
This is what you want from a dealership - just like the Cheer's TV Series bar - everyone knows you.
Warren Henry Infiniti is no "mass produced" dealership. They truly know you by name - well, they still call me Mr. Last Name.
If you are thinking of a car, look no further - Warren Henry Infiniti has what you need. Make sure you ask for Yevgen Rozanov and ask him about me, specially the test drive.
ps - Don't tell the manager!
The people at Warren Henry were extremely helpful, unlike other car dealer I've dealt in the past. Thank you to Sergio Pelaez and the rest of the warren staff for all of their help! we love my new car!
It was definitely a great experience to buy a car at Warren Henry Auto located in Miami, FL 33169. Wilfredo Ortiz, our salesperson, was very knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. The entire Team was fantastic!
I can definitely recommend to anyone who is looking for a new or used car to deposit their trust to these guys!
We are loving our QX60!!!
I have to start off with wow! Never went to a dealership that was so patient, hassle free, easy going and honest. Sales Consultant Mr. Nikola Jecmenica and Jack help me so much and they were extremely patient and helpful with any questions you have. I would recommend this place to anyone.
I had an outstanding experience at Warren Henry Infiniti with my sales agent Nikola Jecmenica. Nik was fair, pleasant, courteous, fast, and knowledgeable. Great price, service and value. I even had a service issue within the first few hours of ownership. The service department was closed for the weekend but Nik arranged for my new car to be picked up at my house 30 miles from the dealership and provided me with a free loaner. 24 hours later, I had my car back and all issues were fully resolved. Better yet, I never left my home. Nik took care of it all! I was treated like royalty. If you need a car, you would be doing yourself a disservice if you went anywhere other than Warren Henry and did not ask for Nik Jecmenica.
I had the privilege of dealing with Barak Baysu as my salesman. He was very knowledgable about the vehicle and above all very personable and pleasant to deal with. Very impressed by his professionalism and attention to detail. Most pleasant buying experience ever.
I must say this was such a pleasant experience that I was like wait .. what did we forget.. too easy! so pleasant! Courteous and knowledgable sales rep! where was the catch? LOL This place is 5 stars all of the way. Thanks to my Sales Rep Hector S.
