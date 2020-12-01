sales Rating

I had already sampled 3 Infinitis for the past 9 years. A 4th Infiniti? Nope. But then Thinking about the excellent service department and having a warm welcome from Yevgen Rozanov made it possible for a 4th one. Don't get me wrong - my 2013 Infiniti FX37 is a thing of beauty. Nothing ever went wrong with it. Given the opportunity, I was able to get into a Hermosa Blue 2016 Infiniti Q70S. It is a complicate process to terminate a lease early and get into another one, but Yevgen Rozanov was able to make the process super easy. In and out. He even let me take the car to my wife for final approval. I do no exaggerate when I tell you that many of the service reps came out saddened that I left my FX37 but congratulated me on the new purchase. This is what you want from a dealership - just like the Cheer's TV Series bar - everyone knows you. Warren Henry Infiniti is no "mass produced" dealership. They truly know you by name - well, they still call me Mr. Last Name. If you are thinking of a car, look no further - Warren Henry Infiniti has what you need. Make sure you ask for Yevgen Rozanov and ask him about me, specially the test drive. ps - Don't tell the manager! Read more