1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Everyone I encountered at SM was extremely pushy & dishonest. I was firm and kept insisting that I was NOT prepared to buy that day. The salesperson was full of it & even tried to say they only had one of the cars I was looking at when there was an identical BRIGHT RED car on the other side of the front as if we couldnt see it for ourselves. He conveyed to the manager that I was interested in buying that day-I was not. I told the manager I WAS NOT LICENSED OR INSURED and he still would not quit. Each time the salesperson & manager left we were sitting in the lobby for 30+ minutes at a time and for what? There were no customers & they wouldnt even tell us what they were doing. The manager told my mom he remembered when she got her first car there 40+ years ago He also kept saying he remembered my late grandmother which really disgusted me. We just trying not to be rude by walking out on the manager. He and the salesman disappeared again and the finance guy- Newton came out and was VERY RUDE. Im confused how anyone expects a potential buyer to feel comfortable spending a large sum of money IN CASH with that treatment. He barely answered my questions & called the manager back & he asks what happened? once again I stressed I was NOT buying the car that day but wouldve liked some info on my incentive options but I guess that was too much for Newton to do. They really refuse to listen to you and want to bully you and trick you into a rushed purchase. After they disappeared for at least the 6th time we finally got up and walked out. The manager who is an older gentleman came running out into the street in front of a moving car that he thought was us to chase us down!!! He caught my dad before we could take off & all of a sudden wanted to say he would look at the price again. After that it was endless calls & voicemails daily & I finally had to block them after they once again ignored my requests to lay off. After that ordeal I found out that someone I know is connected to the online sales manager so I had her contact him on top of the email I sent & HE NEVER RESPONDED!! That's baffling to me. I was open to giving them a second chance but that made my decision to go elsewhere waaay easier. I ended up going to Largo Honda for my car a month later and Im more than happy with the service I got from Anthony Ruiz & Sheena in finance. Read more