This is the worst dealer ever i went out for a price in a rogue and when we make the deal, they check my credit that was really good and they start to give me all the stuff for the new car and after 6 hours the financial guy appears at 9 pm telling me he has to see if a get approved he run my credit 4 times more without my permission and increase the price that we already set up at first time,he told us we couldn't get a better prove after the sales guy and sales manager saw all my information and requested my credit. This is so irrespecutful and anti ethics it doesn't make sense we wait for 6 hours. To left without the car i was look it up and my credit check thru 5 banks without they telling me.