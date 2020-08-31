Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020

Off Lease Only Miami

Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020
5580 NW 145th St, Miami, FL 33054
(888) 982-5652
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Miami

5.0
Overall Rating
(857)
Recommend: Yes (853) No (4)
sales Rating

GREAT

by antonette on 08/31/2020

Great customer service today with Jaime and Carlos. Happy to work with them both and got my Dream car!!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jamie Wever

by Jerome on 08/28/2020

Very quick to respond!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

exelente experiencia con Jaime

by miriam fuentes on 08/23/2020

muy profecional en su trabajo.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

happy customer from new york

by uzif berrios betancourt on 08/22/2020

Martha she was very helpfull she was also very very nice and patiens than you

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My Experience with Off Lease Only

by Shawn Thomas on 08/20/2020

I purchased a car from Off Lease Only on today and I must say Jaime Wever was so Professional, Patient, and Kind even when I could not make up my mind. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 KIA Sorrento

by 2020 Kia Sorrento buenisimo on 08/20/2020

El Sr. Sevilla cumplio su promesa de ayudarme, despues de mi divorcio tuve problemas con mi credito pero con la ayuda de Sevilla pude conseguir mi 2020 Sorrento con menos de 2 mil millas, esta nuevo , estoy muy contenta y recomiendo muchisimo a Sevilla y a off lease only.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service

by Matt and Laz on 08/18/2020

Jaime was great, had the car ready to be viewed when we arrived. He was great. Ray, Jaime and Frank did an outstanding job.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Car !

by Paul on 08/15/2020

Thank you Jaime W he help me find the car I wanted also Frank Miragaya in Finance seal the deal for us and made it possible to take my new MKZ home today

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

good experience

by Ana D on 08/15/2020

I went in to get my first car and Jaime Wever, Ray Rodrigues and Tamari Thompson were so helpful.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nancy

by Nancy C on 08/12/2020

Gracias a Yariandy Leon por la ayuda en la compra de nuestro auto en Off Lease Only Miami.Todo el proceso fue facil y rapido y logramos la compra en apenas 2 horas .Los recomiendo a todos los que esten en el mercado por un buen auto usado .Gracias

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Gracias

by Ray R on 08/12/2020

Yariandy Len me ayudo en la compra de mi nuevo Nissan Altima en Off Lease Only Miami .Miles de autos para escoger a miles por debajo del mercado .Los recomiendo a todos los que esten en el mercado por un buen auto usado. Regresare en el futuro si necesito otro auto

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2017 corolla

by corolla 2017 on 08/10/2020

excelente la atencion todo la gestion muy transparente.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 ALTIMA

by Nissan Altima on 08/07/2020

Sevilla and Claudio were honestly the best!! they helped me get my first car and i'm super thankful. The whole process was quick and easy. Big special thanks to RJ my financer who helped me through it all. 10/10 recommend!!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great at Off Lease

by Julio on 08/04/2020

Jose Cruz, was super friendly, he work with me for two days until we get the car that i want it, thanks Off Lease and the team.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

customer services

by sandra penn on 07/30/2020

martha was amazing nvery helpful

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Purchasing Experience

by LREG on 07/28/2020

I just bought a Subaru with Claudio and the experience couldn't have been any smoother. He handled all the small details and made me feel like a valued customer. Highly recommend you ask for Claudio when you come to OLO - Miami.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

happy customer

by Sally Ivonne Delgado on 07/25/2020

martha gomez, has been a pleasant and helpful sales person. made my purchase easier that i expected. I will say that her honesty made my purchase much easier.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

happy customer

by Ruben Companioni on 07/23/2020

Martha Gomez, muy amable y transparente en todo momento, me senti como si fueramos famila. muchas gracias

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sidney Great service

by Justin on 07/19/2020

Sidney did what he can to help out.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experiencing

by Eduardo on 07/18/2020

Jose Cruz our sales person was super friendly, he help us to select the vehicle that we want, thanks Off Lease Only. We will be back.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

happy customer

by F Williams on 07/17/2020

Love Martha, she greeted me and got me the car I was looking for!!!!!! Great customer service!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

