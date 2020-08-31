GREAT
by 08/31/2020on
Great customer service today with Jaime and Carlos. Happy to work with them both and got my Dream car!!!
GREAT
by 08/31/2020on
Great customer service today with Jaime and Carlos. Happy to work with them both and got my Dream car!!!
1 Comments
Jamie Wever
by 08/28/2020on
Very quick to respond!!
1 Comments
exelente experiencia con Jaime
by 08/23/2020on
muy profecional en su trabajo.
1 Comments
happy customer from new york
by 08/22/2020on
Martha she was very helpfull she was also very very nice and patiens than you
1 Comments
My Experience with Off Lease Only
by 08/20/2020on
I purchased a car from Off Lease Only on today and I must say Jaime Wever was so Professional, Patient, and Kind even when I could not make up my mind. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.
1 Comments
2020 KIA Sorrento
by 08/20/2020on
El Sr. Sevilla cumplio su promesa de ayudarme, despues de mi divorcio tuve problemas con mi credito pero con la ayuda de Sevilla pude conseguir mi 2020 Sorrento con menos de 2 mil millas, esta nuevo , estoy muy contenta y recomiendo muchisimo a Sevilla y a off lease only.
1 Comments
Great Service
by 08/18/2020on
Jaime was great, had the car ready to be viewed when we arrived. He was great. Ray, Jaime and Frank did an outstanding job.
1 Comments
New Car !
by 08/15/2020on
Thank you Jaime W he help me find the car I wanted also Frank Miragaya in Finance seal the deal for us and made it possible to take my new MKZ home today
1 Comments
good experience
by 08/15/2020on
I went in to get my first car and Jaime Wever, Ray Rodrigues and Tamari Thompson were so helpful.
1 Comments
Nancy
by 08/12/2020on
Gracias a Yariandy Leon por la ayuda en la compra de nuestro auto en Off Lease Only Miami.Todo el proceso fue facil y rapido y logramos la compra en apenas 2 horas .Los recomiendo a todos los que esten en el mercado por un buen auto usado .Gracias
1 Comments
Gracias
by 08/12/2020on
Yariandy Len me ayudo en la compra de mi nuevo Nissan Altima en Off Lease Only Miami .Miles de autos para escoger a miles por debajo del mercado .Los recomiendo a todos los que esten en el mercado por un buen auto usado. Regresare en el futuro si necesito otro auto
1 Comments
2017 corolla
by 08/10/2020on
excelente la atencion todo la gestion muy transparente.
1 Comments
2020 ALTIMA
by 08/07/2020on
Sevilla and Claudio were honestly the best!! they helped me get my first car and i'm super thankful. The whole process was quick and easy. Big special thanks to RJ my financer who helped me through it all. 10/10 recommend!!!
1 Comments
Great at Off Lease
by 08/04/2020on
Jose Cruz, was super friendly, he work with me for two days until we get the car that i want it, thanks Off Lease and the team.
1 Comments
customer services
by 07/30/2020on
martha was amazing nvery helpful
1 Comments
Great Purchasing Experience
by 07/28/2020on
I just bought a Subaru with Claudio and the experience couldn't have been any smoother. He handled all the small details and made me feel like a valued customer. Highly recommend you ask for Claudio when you come to OLO - Miami.
1 Comments
happy customer
by 07/25/2020on
martha gomez, has been a pleasant and helpful sales person. made my purchase easier that i expected. I will say that her honesty made my purchase much easier.
1 Comments
happy customer
by 07/23/2020on
Martha Gomez, muy amable y transparente en todo momento, me senti como si fueramos famila. muchas gracias
1 Comments
Sidney Great service
by 07/19/2020on
Sidney did what he can to help out.
1 Comments
Great experiencing
by 07/18/2020on
Jose Cruz our sales person was super friendly, he help us to select the vehicle that we want, thanks Off Lease Only. We will be back.
1 Comments
happy customer
by 07/17/2020on
Love Martha, she greeted me and got me the car I was looking for!!!!!! Great customer service!
1 Comments
1 Comments