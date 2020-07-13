Ocean Mazda proved to be a pleasant car buying experience. Manny our sales rep and Alan in finance were exceptional. There was no pressure and they were very attentive to our needs. The dealership, which has just been remodeled, allowed for the proper social distancing in this age of Covid. Hand sanitizer was provided at multiple locations and temperature checks were taken of all customers. The Toyota Tacoma we purchased was as advertised, and according to all our research was priced very fairly. We made the drive to Doral from northern Broward County and would do so again next time we require a vehicle.
Just unbelievable !!!
The only reason I bought a car from these guys because they seemed reputable guys with good reviews and rating.
I guess I was wrong, NOBODY in this dealership is willing to lift a finger to resolve a problem. Bought a car from them 3 months ago, still waiting for my tags. They keep sending me temp tag for THREE months. Each time I call just endless hold on the phone and a new promise to get my tags next week.
I regret spending money at this place, so frustrating. I have never had any WORSE experience buying a car, what a NIGHTMARE. All I need is simply get my tags....
I traveled over 300 miles to purchase my vehicle from Ocean Mazda. The internet sales manager (Mauricio) and I worked out most of the details concerning my trade and the purchase price via email. We stayed in communication until I arrived. I am a huge skeptic about car salesperson honesty but Mauricio was great. I was there a lot longer than I wanted to be due to my drive back but it is what it is. The only concern I had was the cleanliness of the vehicle. When I spend over $20k for a car I will always expect it to be detailed inside and out and topped off with fuel especially when the dealer is expecting me.
I've been taken buying Mazda and using Ocean Mazda over 20 years. They've never given me any reason not to trust their recommendations and their prices are comparable to other service centers I have used.
I tried them once before many months ago and had a bad experience I gave them another chance what a huge improvement fast and efficient and no cost shock at the end my service advisor was Anjel great customer service and the guy who washed the car was very nice person
The customer service and attention i recieved from start to finish was great. The only thing i can add is the parts dept the personnel was not accessible and the cashier had no knowledge or desire to assist with my questions.
I went to this dealer because the location was very convenience but when I walk in immediately I was help by a very nice sales rep called Edwaldo Ibarra a very kind, polite, helpful in another words an excellent person walk me thru all their SUV and was very patience and I love the way me and my family was treat it after that I decide which car i want it they work with me to the max and help me until the end with my needs and Tony Garcia the Financial Adviser an awesome and great person help us to the max also a very great place to buy your new car they make you feel very welcome and important I love it and I'll recommend Mr.Ibarra to anyone very good sales rep so if you guys decide to pass by ask for him he its awesome. Thank you Ocean Mazda
Went to test drive and negotiate a Mazda 6 touring with the Bose & Moonroof package . Sales guy was nice but then one of the finance guys were called and they would only reduce $ 700 off the MSRP that included the Dealer installed options. Went to one of their competitors in Fort Lauderdale and they tool $4,000 off the MSRP plus 0% financing for 5 years.
My husband's Mazda overheated and needed to be towed in for service.
The service rep gave him a quote for replacing the radiator thermostat and for replacing the radiator fan.
Since the fan was operational at the time of the tow it seemed as if they wanted to replace everything applicable not just what was wrong.
We had the thermostat replaced, air cabin filter replaced and an oil change.
The radiator fan was running.
The service rep said the tech had made a note that the a/c wasn't blowing as strong since we hadn't had the fan replaced.
Now, feeling not at all confident, we decided not to continue any service there and took the car home.
In all the research I've done since I cannot find how the radiator fan is connected to the a/c.
There is a separate fan blower for the a/c.
So, I wouldn't trust them.
It's a sad day when you have to google what might be wrong with your car before taking it in for a service.
Also, the service woman who takes the money, was elitist and rude.
She didn't want to honor our coupons until the service manager came out, even though they were attached to the order and the order specified that we had attached coupons.
The scariest haunted house on Halloween couldn't frighten me any more than my experience at this dealership did.
I'm still absolutely certain I overpaid, and that the car will have more issues later.
These people are [non-permissible content removed]!!!! I was told a lease special from Mazda website is impossible, shame on me I trusted them. I gave a "reimbursable deposit" for them to pick up a car. Found same car for $1,750 less in Lehman Mazda, the special on the website was totally true, but they did not give me my deposit back.
Very upset with the manager "Mauricio", don't let you trick you, try other dealer.
Got in contact with Ocean mazda through their website. Got a call about an hour later and said since the CX-5 is in high demand they were selling those models at MSRP. I was having a hard time finding dealerships with CX-5 on the lot so i took a trip to check them out. A saleman approached me and my wife after about 3 minutes after we started walking around the lot. He took us and showed us their stock of CX-5's and I saw the one we wanted, fully loaded in white. The salesman let us do our thing and
we checked out the vehicle. No pressure and no B.S.. I was able to purchase the new vehicle at a bit below MSRP. Great experience. Our salesman was Mr. Rey. Would recommend again.
When I brought my car in I was quoted about $1500.00 for repair.Then a week later I was told $3000.00.I told them I was going to call my insurance company to cover the repairs and the next day the estamate went up to $6000.00.The repair guy put me on hold and a few minutes later a salesman picked up the phone and said "I understand you'll be wanting a new car".I said no thanks.10 weeks later the insurance company decided to call it a total loss when the price for repairs went up tp $9200.00.These guys can't be trusted.I loved my car but I will never buy another mazda or go near this dealership.Buy an eclipse instead and save yourself the hassle.
I would not buy a car from this dealer. Especially after that experience on Aug 15, 2010. One of the sales manager, a Mr. Rivera, would not let me test drive a car because i did not "fit" his profile to test drive a mazdaspeed3, unless he ran my credit report. My wife and i were very upset, as this would be our 3rd mazda car.
I ended up buying the Mazda3 s hatchback at one of their competitors
My experience was great, Contacted via email and received immediate response, Took care of credit application online and was quoted out the door. When I arrived, papers were ready to sign, salesman was very helpful ,and my new CX-7 was ready for me. Total time in dealership 1/2 hr. and i love my new car!
