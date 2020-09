Visit Land Rover North Dade to experience our full lineup of Land Rover luxury & compact SUVs. We have a large selection of new cars, Certified-PreOwned, service, parts, and financing. This Land Rover store is located at 2300 NE 151st St in North Miami and also serves Aventura, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Hialeah, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Miami Shores, North Miami Beach, Pembroke Pines and West Park in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, Florida.