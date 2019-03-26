well, I am a Happy customer from this Dealership and service center, from the staff service to the technicians thank you guys and keep up the great work, and special thanks to Osmary Gonzalez, you guys are the best!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a very pleasant experience at AutoNation Nissan Miami. Pedro was extremely helpful and attentive to my needs. He answered every question I had and was always available ( I called him several times). With out a doubt, this has been the best car buying experience I have had.
I didn’t make an appointment because when I do usually my plans change. Rafael took my car with no problem and let me know it was going to take a while. Car was ready sooner than expected. Friendly customer service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Jairo was the best sales consultant I have dealt with in over 40 year of buying vehicles. The entire team was superb, the whole experience was the way it should be in every car dealer, honest, smooth, informative, well conducted and above all a pleasant one. The General Sales Manager, Tommy Sardenia undertood my "need and wants" and assisted Jairo in finding the best vehicle that met all my requirements. The finance manager Pedro Roque who handle the finance process was extremely informative and explained the process in details .The team worked in harmony and as such have assured a repeat customer.
Horrible! Communication suck. Did not update me on time frame, parts. Everytime I called, they would hang up the phone. Had to go up there multiple times to see about my vehicle. Did not offer a loaner. Horrible experience. Will never go back.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Left clips out after service, bad attitude of attendant
by Autonation on 07/11/2018
I took my car to be serviced, then noticed 2 clips had been left out, not placed back in place on the front grill. I came back and the guy at the front desk acted like he was doing me a favor saying "lets see if the same mechanic is here to help you", I complained that any mechanic had to help me and fast because I had to go to work and I had already had to go back and be inconvenienced, and instead of having an apologetic attitude, talked back at me in a bad manner.
When your customer is upset because your company did something wrong, you apologize first for the error, then for my inconvenience of having to come back, and then tell your client all will be taken care of as soon as possible and things will be made right. Don't act like you're so important and doing me a favor, when I paid for the maintenance service and for the warrantee that covered the part and labor that was replaced.
I'm am very upset and wonder what other parts were left off the engine that I don't know off.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
First time at this dealer and they exceeded my expectations. I was assuming there would be a wait but I didn't mind because I helped myself to some coffee and worked on my laptop in the comfort of their waiting room. Jesus, the man who assisted me, was a real friendly and genuine guy who made the entire experience more delightful and even got my car back sooner than expected! Will definitely come back to get my car serviced here.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Jairo Aristizabal the best salesperson Ive ever met
by Zahina86 on 03/15/2018
Is my second time here.
I bought a 2016 Murano 2 years ago. I decided to get the 2018 3 days ago and my experience in 2016 was so good that i called Jairo aristizabal to get the same service from the same person.
5 stars service!!!!! i got a new car. White Murano 2018. Super satisfied . thanks to that man
My experience was wonderful. I've been leasing my cars with the Nissan Dealers for quite some years and this dealer has been great in accommodating my needs. I will definitely continuing my service with them. Staff was great!
My Service Experience at AutoNation Nissan for my 2017 Nissan Pathfinder was great. It was fast & completes. The Advisor was courteous & very professional. I have been ann AutoNation customet for several years as a result.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
