Ashli Barrow and Bill Kaiser were very rude and arrogant. For some reason they not only didn’t want to take the time to go through the proper procedures to file a claim for my blown out tire with the manufacturer, but they also proceeded to treat me like an idiot, acted very condescending & acted like I was blaming them for my tire blowing out. Honestly, I’ve never felt so dumbfounded by a business & their “LACK OF CUSTOMER SERVICE”!!!!... I went all the way up the food chain & spoke to Jim Cavenaugh (the Store Manager) in regard to my issues, but that was just a waste of my breath. HOPEFULLY SOME FURTHER TRAINING WILL TAKE PLACE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE & TREATING PEOPLE WITH RESPECT, COMPASSION AND EMPATHY!!!...(especially when they are dealing with a crisis!)...Thank you for doing NOTHING but adding to the horrible day & experience that I had already been through! Read more