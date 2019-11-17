UNsatisfied
by 11/17/2019on
Ashli Barrow and Bill Kaiser were very rude and arrogant. For some reason they not only didn’t want to take the time to go through the proper procedures to file a claim for my blown out tire with the manufacturer, but they also proceeded to treat me like an idiot, acted very condescending & acted like I was blaming them for my tire blowing out. Honestly, I’ve never felt so dumbfounded by a business & their “LACK OF CUSTOMER SERVICE”!!!!... I went all the way up the food chain & spoke to Jim Cavenaugh (the Store Manager) in regard to my issues, but that was just a waste of my breath. HOPEFULLY SOME FURTHER TRAINING WILL TAKE PLACE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE & TREATING PEOPLE WITH RESPECT, COMPASSION AND EMPATHY!!!...(especially when they are dealing with a crisis!)...Thank you for doing NOTHING but adding to the horrible day & experience that I had already been through!
Great dealership
by 04/18/2016on
I just bought my first Range Rover Evoque and the experience with them have been GREAT from sales, they are a good dealership. They accommodated all my needs, expectations and requirements.
Awsome Service department
by 02/08/2016on
Great Service... Done on time, and at the price quoted to us. We will use this business/service department again as we have in the past.
Awsome Service Department
by 12/08/2015on
Had my 2006 Land Rover in for service. They were prompt, curtieous, professional. They explained everything fixed in detail. I recommend this dealership for your "Rover" repairs or general service.
1 Comments