Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Merritt Island

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

UNsatisfied

by Angel on 11/17/2019

Ashli Barrow and Bill Kaiser were very rude and arrogant. For some reason they not only didn’t want to take the time to go through the proper procedures to file a claim for my blown out tire with the manufacturer, but they also proceeded to treat me like an idiot, acted very condescending & acted like I was blaming them for my tire blowing out. Honestly, I’ve never felt so dumbfounded by a business & their “LACK OF CUSTOMER SERVICE”!!!!... I went all the way up the food chain & spoke to Jim Cavenaugh (the Store Manager) in regard to my issues, but that was just a waste of my breath. HOPEFULLY SOME FURTHER TRAINING WILL TAKE PLACE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE & TREATING PEOPLE WITH RESPECT, COMPASSION AND EMPATHY!!!...(especially when they are dealing with a crisis!)...Thank you for doing NOTHING but adding to the horrible day & experience that I had already been through!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great dealership

by jcorlic on 04/18/2016

I just bought my first Range Rover Evoque and the experience with them have been GREAT from sales, they are a good dealership. They accommodated all my needs, expectations and requirements.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awsome Service department

by carldaugh on 02/08/2016

Great Service... Done on time, and at the price quoted to us. We will use this business/service department again as we have in the past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awsome Service Department

by carldaugh on 12/08/2015

Had my 2006 Land Rover in for service. They were prompt, curtieous, professional. They explained everything fixed in detail. I recommend this dealership for your "Rover" repairs or general service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
