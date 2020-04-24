Melbourne BMW
Customer Reviews of Melbourne BMW
Best most knowledgeable salesman
by 04/24/2020on
This guy knew more about BMWs than BMW. Told me everything I should know about buy this particular model as well as the specific car I was buying.
Best car buying experience, ever.
by 10/20/2014on
My husband and I were planning to stop at Melbourne BMW to check out a vehicle and then continue on our way to two other dealerships. Let's just say we never made it to the others. From the moment we walked up we felt extremely welcomed, respected, and zero pressure. Every person we spoke to was very nice and polite, especially our salesman Jhulian. He made us feel so comfortable, and was extremely knowledgeable. By far the best car buying experience we've ever had. We will highly recommended Melbourne BMW to everyone and will return there for any of our future car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales is Top Notch
by 09/04/2014on
I recently went in to purchase my wife a 2014 328i sedan that she fell in love with. Drew in the sales department was excellent! He knew the product and answered all of our questions with ease. We will definitely recommend and be back to see him in the future. Also, the finance department made the buying process extremely easy!
Outstanding Purchase Experience
by 04/05/2014on
Dealership provided outstanding customer service. Salesman was professional and patient. Financing process was smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BUYER BEWARE
by 07/03/2008on
About a month ago I went to this dealership looking for a BMW. I was met by a very charming gentleman who showed me a 2002 530i. We took it for a test ride. It was impeccable. He told me that a woman traded it in for another BMW. We wrote up the contract and I drove it home that same day. While I was driving home, not even 1 mile from the dealership, the AC, radio and power windows didn't work. Then they went back on. As soon as I got home I phoned my salesman and told him about this. He then told me to bring it in on Saturday morning and they'll take a look. That night my son had a baseball game in West Melbourne (I live in Suntree). At 10 pm my car just broke down (lucky for me I had asked a few friends to follow me home) I called a tow truck and had the car towed to the dealership. We got home after 1 a.m. The next morning, I called my salesman and told him what had happened to me. He said that I needed a new alternator. He returned the car to me that same day. A few days later, I had noticed the red warning lights "check engine oil level". So I called the place back (this time I was LIVID) they told me to bring the car in and they said that since they had put in an alternator, the "codes had to be re-set". OK, I thought. At this time, I'm thinking, why didn't they check this car out thoroughly? My first day driving it it broke down. So, OK, about 3 days later, the same warning lights come on as well as another warning stating that my license plate bulb is out. Sure enough, the bulb was out. So, I really got worried about this engine level light coming back on. Didn't they FIX it?? Is my car leaking oil?? So I went there and had them check out the lights. The mechanic that was working on my car was RUDE and even had his 2 little kids with him in the garage (liablility issues?). So after the guy in the service area told me to go in and talk to this mechanice, I did. I asked where the leak was. He said that my power steering valve was leaking. Oh NICE. So, I went to the USED CAR MANAGER, his name is Kimm, and told him that I want my original car back; the one I traded for this BMW LEMON. He said that he can't do that; I went on to tell him that this car needs major work. So as we were walking to the garage, he told me to wait for him inside. I said NO, I'm going with you. I asked this mechanic to tell Kimm what he just told me; this mechanic was evasive and didn't offer any information unless he was asked by Kimm. I just about had it at this time and cried and told them that I want my car back. They reassured me that this car will be good as new; it's got a new alternator in it, they put 2 new tires, and it will run excellent (as the Service Manager, BRIAN had told me). I liked the car. So, I drove it home. Four days later I was driving north on I95 between 520 and 524 where all that construction was and my engine exploded. I was in bumper to bumper traffic. I heard a "pop" and then in front of my car I saw smoke. Needlesstosay I was petrified. I got to the side of the on ramp and turned the car off and got out of the car. Was it going to explode? I was afraid! So I called a friend of mine and he told me to call the dealership and have them get a towtruck to come and get the car. At this point I wanted no part of this car nor this USED CAR SALESMAN, Kimm. On the way to the dealership I phoned Kimm and told him that I would like a loaner car and I don't want this car. When we got to the dealership, Kimm said "we'll get you out of this car". Both the salesman and him were astonished. But how can you sell a vehicle with so many problems. At first Kimm told me that we could do an even trade. The BMW was $18K. Next day I went to their sister dealership, Southeastern Honda. Drove a Civic. Was told by Kimm to meet the General Manager there, JIM. Next day this general manager treated me as if I had 3 heads. I told him that Kimm had sent me and that we were to make a deal (even). So he calls oe of his sales guys and tells him to sit
Arrogant sales staff
by 05/04/2008on
My prior experience has been with three different BMW dealerships in the past. My interactions with the sales staff at the Imported car store have been on two separate occasions regarding buying a new BMW.I Inevitably the only answer on several questions on buying the car was " Its all there on the BMW website". Questions that were asked included (a) Cost of Ownership, (b) available options (c) available dealership incentives and (d) technical specs of the cars.. Unfortunately this was noted on interactions with two separate salesmen on two separate occasions. The bottomline is interacting with the sales staff here was essentially restricted to a "refer to the website" and "Good bye - come back with an appointment some time later next week." There were glaring deficicencies noted in terms of knowledge and unfortunately basic social etiquette . I am a Bimmer owner and this experience saddens me as it truly detracts other would be new owners from the pleasure of owning and driving a bimmer .I do realise now the reason why most of us prefer to drive to the Orlando area to buy a new BMW. Bottomline: A big thumbs down - One would rather ingest caustic agents per rectally than be back at this facility. Avoid this if you value your time and money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
