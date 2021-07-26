1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

SHAME ON ME. I DIDN'T NOTICE WHEN THEY SWITCHED THE NUMBERS ON THE PAPER WORK. I GOT SCREWED. My experience started out very well. They didn't bother me while I was looking at cars. Steve Mazer, the sales guy, was very nice. He let me test drive four different models before I decided which one I wanted. I decided on a 2011 Chrysler 200, Touring edition. It is December. I usually buy a new car in November or December because the new year model has come out and there are usually very good rebates on the previous year models... and I usually buy at invoice price, minus the rebates and incentives. He told me up front that they had $3500 in dealer cash on the vehicle I wanted. This is unusual... they don't usually tell you about "dealer cash". They have to tell you about factory rebates, but "dealer cash" is money they get on the back end from the factory. They can keep it if they want to. So, the MSRP on the car was $22,590. He started by telling me that MSRP minus the dealer cash was $19,090. That sounded ok, but I wanted to go home and research the invoice price on the car. I found that the invoice was $21,720, according to KBB.com. So, subtracting the $3500 dealer cash leaves $18,220. I called Steve back and offered him invoice less dealer cash ($18,220). After some complaining, he agreed to that price. Then, we discussed my trade. It was a 2005 Saturn VUE with almost 200,000 miles on it. According to KBB, it was retailed at $3500 and trade value of $1500. I asked for the trade value of $1500. Steve offered me $500. I told him I would call him back later with a decision. I then posted the car for sale on Craig's List for $1500. I immediately started getting hits for the car. Many, many people were interested in my old car. So, I called Steve back and told him that I was going to sell my car myself. He told me that he would give me the $1500 for my trade if I came in today. To me, this meant that we were going to do the deal at the previously agreed-upon price of $18,220 and he was going to give me $1500 for my trade. I went to the dealership. He had the car ready to go. We signed papers. I had brought a piece of paper on which I had written the numbers for two different cars. I mistakenly compared the numbers on the contract with the wrong car on my piece of paper, so I did not realize that he had switched the numbers on the contract. After getting home and having some time to think about it, I realized that he had actually sold me the car for $19,590 ($500 MORE than his first offer!!!) So, he got $19,590 PLUS the $3500 dealer cash... totaling $23,090 ($500 ABOVE MSRP!!!). There was a $500 factory rebate also, which brought my total cost down to $19,090. Basically, I paid $1370 more for the car than we had agreed on the phone. I received an e-mail from the Business Development Manager asking me to leave a positive review on the dealerrater.com website. I replied, explaining my problem and asking if there is anything they can do about it. I just got off the phone with their sales manager (I didn't catch his name). He tried to convince me that they paid me $1000 more for my trade than it was worth... and that I got a $500 rebate, so that the dealer really only got $18,090 for the car ($19,590 minus the $1000 over-allowance for my trade and minus the $500 factory rebate). That is total BS!!! They got $19,590 PLUS the $3500 dealer cash. The $500 rebate came off my bottom line, so I got that... but he was trying to tell me that the dealership didn't really make that money... as if the dealership is paying the $3500! The FACTORY pays that money to the dealership, not the other way around. Now, the sales guy is sending me text messages. He says he's confused. Unreal. Read more