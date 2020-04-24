Melbourne BMW
Customer Reviews of Melbourne BMW
Best most knowledgeable salesman
by 04/24/2020on
This guy knew more about BMWs than BMW. Told me everything I should know about buy this particular model as well as the specific car I was buying.
Best most knowledgeable salesman
by 04/24/2020on
This guy knew more about BMWs than BMW. Told me everything I should know about buy this particular model as well as the specific car I was buying.
Lying and stealing your money, will damage your vehicle
by 03/22/2016on
Took my car in for new starter, cost $1300. Picked up car and they screwed something electrically with the car then wanted ME to PAY for it!!!! They want your money and DO NOT care about the customer. Don't ever take your car there for service. Don't ever buy a car there, they will rip you off. I'm telling my family and every person I know about the dishonesty they showed. Who does that? Who fixes your car, screws up something else then wants YOU to pay for it? I politely asked for refund for the damage and they refused, then I couldn't get hold of anyone. NEVER again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car buying experience, ever.
by 10/20/2014on
My husband and I were planning to stop at Melbourne BMW to check out a vehicle and then continue on our way to two other dealerships. Let's just say we never made it to the others. From the moment we walked up we felt extremely welcomed, respected, and zero pressure. Every person we spoke to was very nice and polite, especially our salesman Jhulian. He made us feel so comfortable, and was extremely knowledgeable. By far the best car buying experience we've ever had. We will highly recommended Melbourne BMW to everyone and will return there for any of our future car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales is Top Notch
by 09/04/2014on
I recently went in to purchase my wife a 2014 328i sedan that she fell in love with. Drew in the sales department was excellent! He knew the product and answered all of our questions with ease. We will definitely recommend and be back to see him in the future. Also, the finance department made the buying process extremely easy!
Outstanding Purchase Experience
by 04/05/2014on
Dealership provided outstanding customer service. Salesman was professional and patient. Financing process was smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Melbourne BMW Dealership has MUCH TO LEARN!
by 01/08/2013on
As a high-end dealership, BMW of Melbourne is by far lacking professionalism in all areas. Visiting their dealership is NOT to standard and similar to a used "off-the-wall" car lot! The BMW staff should observe how Continential Motor Cars of Melbourne (Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Audi) conduct their business and could learn a whole lot! I will never buy another BMW and will go back to a Mercedes Benz! Customer Service is utmost important to a high-end car dealership! I hope BMW of Melbourne changes their poor professional services!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bad Experience
by 01/22/2010on
Brought our BMW in for oil change and told that we had a bad power steering pump that was leaking and needed to be replaced for ~$475. We declined and brought the car home. Found that it was a loose hose clamp on the power steering pump. Replaced the clamp for $1.50. No more leak, no problem.
Another Bad Experience
by 01/21/2010on
Went to Imported Car Store (ICS) for new battery for our BMW. The battery cost ($199) about 3 times what a similar battery costs at Auto Zone. In addition, the ICS wanted $125 (one hour labor) to install the battery. (Auto Zone installs batteries you buy for free). We declined and said we would install the battery ourselves. ICS then informed us if we installed it ourselves, it would void the battery's warranty. Bottom line - It would have costs us ~$325 for an installed battery at ICS, when a similar intalled battery at Auto Zone would be ~$69. P.S. - We bought the BMW new at ICS. Thanks Imported Car Store for taking care of your customers.
Bill Allen
by 11/01/2009on
I brought my 2000 Volvo S80 to The Imported Car Store as a last resort as the service in my area, West Palm Beach and Stewart is less than desirable. When I dropped the keys off to Jamison Bowser, I said "you are my last hope with this car as I have been dealing with a hesitation problem since owning the car and no one has fixed the problem completely in that time". I have had software downloads to fix the problem and that would last about two years and it would go in again. The last time I took it [elsewhere] it was going to costs me $1400 and I said forget it. Jamieson was a total professional and gave me the feeling that it would be taken care of. He had the car for about three hours and called me to give me the news. The Volvo rep authorized them to clean the Throttle and even though this may not be a permanent fix, it is running very well. They also authorized him to check any downloads that might be required and that was taken care of. I do feel Volvo should have authorized replacement of the Throttle but I will be having communication with them on this matter. I am totally pleased with how I was treated at this dealership and would drive the 65 miles again when the time comes that I need service.
Sloppy and Sleezy!
by 02/06/2009on
I brought my car in for a window replacement. My experience started out with the wrong part being ordered and the service consultant (Jamison) feeling the need to make a point of putting the blame it on me. He quoted me a cheaper price for the correct window. I asked him to write it down but he said he couldn't give me an exact price, it would just be less expensive. They tape up my window, very sloppy sticking a ton of tape all over the paint. I went back the next day (taking a second half day at work now) and the same consultant tried charging me $100 more. I said that I absolutely wouldn't pay any more than he wrote down the day before. He ended up telling me to write down what ever I thought the price was and that's what it would go for....THAT doesn't make sense but whatever. He came out 2 hours later and tried to give my car back. The car was scuffed up, paint was scratched, the residue from the tape was everywhere, the outter panel near the window was snapped off and the interior door panel was cut up. I almost freaked out. The kid technician who gave my car to me drove it around the block ( I actually watched this) and brought it back, pretending to have fixed it. I told the consultant that I wasn't taking it back like that. He huffed and brought the car to detailing to do it himself. He brought it back with the tape cleaned up, the scuff mark removed and the scratch cleaned. The scratch was still there and the 2 panels were still damaged. I told him that it was unacceptable and he told me that there's no way his guys did that. They would have told him and had the parts already ordered and the car cleaned up. They told me that I taped my car up like that and I could take care of it! I almost screamed at them. They did that the day prior...what the heck??? He charged me to orded clips that they broke when removing the panles...[violative content deleted]?! The next day I called the manager. Jamison already told him I would be calling so they ran around and "got the story". Brian T (service manager) returned my call and was disgustingly rude. He was sooo condensending and wouldn't listen to me. He told me he wouldn't even entertain this idea and that they had never ever had a problem with their technicians damaging anything. That is BS of course, I've never seen a review that say anything but the fact that they suck. So he hung up the phone after telling me to [violative content deleted] in so many words. I was completely sickened that they were taking such advantage of me. I hope it the $30 it would have taken to fix this is worth it to them....because our judge is going to make them come up with a lot more than that for court fees. Bottom line is that they are very [violative content deleted] and sooooo awfully rude. Take the time to go to Orlando for service....you'll waste a heck of a lot more trying to deal with these [violative content deleted].
BUYER BEWARE
by 07/03/2008on
About a month ago I went to this dealership looking for a BMW. I was met by a very charming gentleman who showed me a 2002 530i. We took it for a test ride. It was impeccable. He told me that a woman traded it in for another BMW. We wrote up the contract and I drove it home that same day. While I was driving home, not even 1 mile from the dealership, the AC, radio and power windows didn't work. Then they went back on. As soon as I got home I phoned my salesman and told him about this. He then told me to bring it in on Saturday morning and they'll take a look. That night my son had a baseball game in West Melbourne (I live in Suntree). At 10 pm my car just broke down (lucky for me I had asked a few friends to follow me home) I called a tow truck and had the car towed to the dealership. We got home after 1 a.m. The next morning, I called my salesman and told him what had happened to me. He said that I needed a new alternator. He returned the car to me that same day. A few days later, I had noticed the red warning lights "check engine oil level". So I called the place back (this time I was LIVID) they told me to bring the car in and they said that since they had put in an alternator, the "codes had to be re-set". OK, I thought. At this time, I'm thinking, why didn't they check this car out thoroughly? My first day driving it it broke down. So, OK, about 3 days later, the same warning lights come on as well as another warning stating that my license plate bulb is out. Sure enough, the bulb was out. So, I really got worried about this engine level light coming back on. Didn't they FIX it?? Is my car leaking oil?? So I went there and had them check out the lights. The mechanic that was working on my car was RUDE and even had his 2 little kids with him in the garage (liablility issues?). So after the guy in the service area told me to go in and talk to this mechanice, I did. I asked where the leak was. He said that my power steering valve was leaking. Oh NICE. So, I went to the USED CAR MANAGER, his name is Kimm, and told him that I want my original car back; the one I traded for this BMW LEMON. He said that he can't do that; I went on to tell him that this car needs major work. So as we were walking to the garage, he told me to wait for him inside. I said NO, I'm going with you. I asked this mechanic to tell Kimm what he just told me; this mechanic was evasive and didn't offer any information unless he was asked by Kimm. I just about had it at this time and cried and told them that I want my car back. They reassured me that this car will be good as new; it's got a new alternator in it, they put 2 new tires, and it will run excellent (as the Service Manager, BRIAN had told me). I liked the car. So, I drove it home. Four days later I was driving north on I95 between 520 and 524 where all that construction was and my engine exploded. I was in bumper to bumper traffic. I heard a "pop" and then in front of my car I saw smoke. Needlesstosay I was petrified. I got to the side of the on ramp and turned the car off and got out of the car. Was it going to explode? I was afraid! So I called a friend of mine and he told me to call the dealership and have them get a towtruck to come and get the car. At this point I wanted no part of this car nor this USED CAR SALESMAN, Kimm. On the way to the dealership I phoned Kimm and told him that I would like a loaner car and I don't want this car. When we got to the dealership, Kimm said "we'll get you out of this car". Both the salesman and him were astonished. But how can you sell a vehicle with so many problems. At first Kimm told me that we could do an even trade. The BMW was $18K. Next day I went to their sister dealership, Southeastern Honda. Drove a Civic. Was told by Kimm to meet the General Manager there, JIM. Next day this general manager treated me as if I had 3 heads. I told him that Kimm had sent me and that we were to make a deal (even). So he calls oe of his sales guys and tells him to sit
Arrogant sales staff
by 05/04/2008on
My prior experience has been with three different BMW dealerships in the past. My interactions with the sales staff at the Imported car store have been on two separate occasions regarding buying a new BMW.I Inevitably the only answer on several questions on buying the car was " Its all there on the BMW website". Questions that were asked included (a) Cost of Ownership, (b) available options (c) available dealership incentives and (d) technical specs of the cars.. Unfortunately this was noted on interactions with two separate salesmen on two separate occasions. The bottomline is interacting with the sales staff here was essentially restricted to a "refer to the website" and "Good bye - come back with an appointment some time later next week." There were glaring deficicencies noted in terms of knowledge and unfortunately basic social etiquette . I am a Bimmer owner and this experience saddens me as it truly detracts other would be new owners from the pleasure of owning and driving a bimmer .I do realise now the reason why most of us prefer to drive to the Orlando area to buy a new BMW. Bottomline: A big thumbs down - One would rather ingest caustic agents per rectally than be back at this facility. Avoid this if you value your time and money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
2 Comments