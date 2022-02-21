Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Chipola Ford

Chipola Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
4242 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL 32446
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Chipola Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(9)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil service

by Rivka Hines on 02/21/2022

I had a great experience, my vehicle was picked up and brought back to me. Elex Wagner was the gentleman that took care of my jeep and he did a terrific job. Even rechecked the oil when he dropped it off with me. I would only use chipola ford for all my service needs for my jeep and my ford F-150 as long as Elex Wagner is there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
9 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil service

by Rivka Hines on 02/21/2022

I had a great experience, my vehicle was picked up and brought back to me. Elex Wagner was the gentleman that took care of my jeep and he did a terrific job. Even rechecked the oil when he dropped it off with me. I would only use chipola ford for all my service needs for my jeep and my ford F-150 as long as Elex Wagner is there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by John1955 on 10/07/2019

Oil changed on time, no problems with service . 59.00 too much for an oil change, will probably find somewhere else, no coupons or deals at this dealership .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional service

by JBurroughs on 01/26/2019

The service of our Expedition was quick and thorough. We appreciate Chipotle Ford in Marianna, FL.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 service

by codsac1 on 01/24/2019

Had an 8:30 am appt. Oil change. Transmission flush….wiper blades. $250.....over 3 hrs. The lovely ladies at the service desk are wonderful. My technician was top notch....knowledgeable and polite. Like everyone there. Waiting area.… well, there's a lot to be desired. This must be a mediocre sales volume dealer. Tiles missing from ceiling in waiting area. Tank lid in Men's room missing. Forced to watch 3 hours of The Weather Channel and the effects of frostbite. Limited reading material. Seating was comfortable. Climate control was adequate. (more than I can say for those nice service ladies). Coffee if you wanted it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F250

by unknown on 08/07/2018

Had issues with my A/C they said it was a blower motor issue. To fix the dash had to be removed ( 900ish labor cost) come to find out from another mechanic it was only a $25 relay.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs.

by Susan Miller on 08/06/2018

Love Chipola Ford and all of their friendly and accommodating staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Excursion

by dwighttillman2 on 05/27/2018

Great service for many years, I support Chipola as the best...thanks to all of your staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ford Escape

by comaetdk on 06/26/2017

was not considering trading cars, but due to fact that Chipola Ford contacted me about buying back my 2013 Ford Escape, and me purchasing a 2017 Ford Escape, and everything going smoothly, I did trade up, and this gives me a vehicle with warrenty instead of one that is 4 yrs old. I appreciate all the kindness and efficiency shown during this transactions.. Every one was very professional and I could not have been treated any nicer. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great staff and service from Chipola Ford - Marianna

by CoMaEtDK on 06/21/2017

I had received a letter on Thursday June 8,2017, stating that my car 2013 Ford Escape fit the criteria of good clean, used cars they were needing & they would purchase mine back, and if I qualified, I could be in new 2017 Ford Escape . I prayed about the situation - knowing that if it was not meant to be, it would not happen--I went that afternoon & looked at the 2017 car on their lot, I liked it, and by Monday afternoon, 6/12/17, I drove the new one home. Thanks for the quality salesperson (John Allen) & financial help along with letter from Mr. Will Rogers, I now have 2017 Ford Escape with warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
18 cars in stock
0 new18 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Ranger
Ford Ranger
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for