Chipola Ford
Customer Reviews of Chipola Ford
Oil service
by 02/21/2022on
I had a great experience, my vehicle was picked up and brought back to me. Elex Wagner was the gentleman that took care of my jeep and he did a terrific job. Even rechecked the oil when he dropped it off with me. I would only use chipola ford for all my service needs for my jeep and my ford F-150 as long as Elex Wagner is there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil service
by 02/21/2022on
I had a great experience, my vehicle was picked up and brought back to me. Elex Wagner was the gentleman that took care of my jeep and he did a terrific job. Even rechecked the oil when he dropped it off with me. I would only use chipola ford for all my service needs for my jeep and my ford F-150 as long as Elex Wagner is there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 10/07/2019on
Oil changed on time, no problems with service . 59.00 too much for an oil change, will probably find somewhere else, no coupons or deals at this dealership .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service
by 01/26/2019on
The service of our Expedition was quick and thorough. We appreciate Chipotle Ford in Marianna, FL.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 service
by 01/24/2019on
Had an 8:30 am appt. Oil change. Transmission flush….wiper blades. $250.....over 3 hrs. The lovely ladies at the service desk are wonderful. My technician was top notch....knowledgeable and polite. Like everyone there. Waiting area.… well, there's a lot to be desired. This must be a mediocre sales volume dealer. Tiles missing from ceiling in waiting area. Tank lid in Men's room missing. Forced to watch 3 hours of The Weather Channel and the effects of frostbite. Limited reading material. Seating was comfortable. Climate control was adequate. (more than I can say for those nice service ladies). Coffee if you wanted it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F250
by 08/07/2018on
Had issues with my A/C they said it was a blower motor issue. To fix the dash had to be removed ( 900ish labor cost) come to find out from another mechanic it was only a $25 relay.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mrs.
by 08/06/2018on
Love Chipola Ford and all of their friendly and accommodating staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Excursion
by 05/27/2018on
Great service for many years, I support Chipola as the best...thanks to all of your staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Ford Escape
by 06/26/2017on
was not considering trading cars, but due to fact that Chipola Ford contacted me about buying back my 2013 Ford Escape, and me purchasing a 2017 Ford Escape, and everything going smoothly, I did trade up, and this gives me a vehicle with warrenty instead of one that is 4 yrs old. I appreciate all the kindness and efficiency shown during this transactions.. Every one was very professional and I could not have been treated any nicer. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff and service from Chipola Ford - Marianna
by 06/21/2017on
I had received a letter on Thursday June 8,2017, stating that my car 2013 Ford Escape fit the criteria of good clean, used cars they were needing & they would purchase mine back, and if I qualified, I could be in new 2017 Ford Escape . I prayed about the situation - knowing that if it was not meant to be, it would not happen--I went that afternoon & looked at the 2017 car on their lot, I liked it, and by Monday afternoon, 6/12/17, I drove the new one home. Thanks for the quality salesperson (John Allen) & financial help along with letter from Mr. Will Rogers, I now have 2017 Ford Escape with warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes