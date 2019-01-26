sales Rating

I had received a letter on Thursday June 8,2017, stating that my car 2013 Ford Escape fit the criteria of good clean, used cars they were needing & they would purchase mine back, and if I qualified, I could be in new 2017 Ford Escape . I prayed about the situation - knowing that if it was not meant to be, it would not happen--I went that afternoon & looked at the 2017 car on their lot, I liked it, and by Monday afternoon, 6/12/17, I drove the new one home. Thanks for the quality salesperson (John Allen) & financial help along with letter from Mr. Will Rogers, I now have 2017 Ford Escape with warranty. Read more