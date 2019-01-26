Had an 8:30 am appt. Oil change. Transmission flush….wiper blades. $250.....over 3 hrs. The lovely ladies at the service desk are wonderful. My technician was top notch....knowledgeable and polite. Like everyone there. Waiting area.… well, there's a lot to be desired. This must be a mediocre sales volume dealer. Tiles missing from ceiling in waiting area. Tank lid in Men's room missing. Forced to watch 3 hours of The Weather Channel and the effects of frostbite. Limited reading material. Seating was comfortable. Climate control was adequate. (more than I can say for those nice service ladies). Coffee if you wanted it.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
was not considering trading cars, but due to fact that Chipola Ford contacted me about buying back my 2013 Ford Escape, and me purchasing a 2017 Ford Escape, and everything going smoothly, I did trade up, and this gives me a vehicle with warrenty instead of one that is 4 yrs old. I appreciate all the kindness and efficiency shown during this transactions.. Every one was very professional and I could not have been treated any nicer. Thanks
Great staff and service from Chipola Ford - Marianna
by CoMaEtDK on 06/21/2017
I had received a letter on Thursday June 8,2017, stating that my car 2013 Ford Escape fit the criteria of good clean, used cars they were needing & they would purchase mine back, and if I qualified, I could be in new 2017 Ford Escape . I prayed about the situation - knowing that if it was not meant to be, it would not happen--I went that afternoon & looked at the 2017 car on their lot, I liked it, and by Monday afternoon, 6/12/17, I drove the new one home. Thanks for the quality salesperson (John Allen) & financial help along with letter from Mr. Will Rogers, I now have 2017 Ford Escape with warranty.