1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a new Ford Escape at Key Scales Ford in January. Gave salesperson Cat Langbehn a mailing I received stating you will receive a $500 gift card if you buy a new car, which I did. Cat gave me the gift card, but when I tried to use it several weeks later, there was a zero balance on it. I took it back to Cat at Key Scales and told her what happened and she said she would get me a new card and mail it to me. After a couple of weeks, I called Cat twice and left messages and emailed once, but never heard back. On Feb 20, customer service rep Angela Thompson called as a regular follow up to see how things were going with my new car. I informed her of the problem I had with the gift card and she said she would have Cat call me. No one ever called. On Feb 26, I called Angela Thompson again and told her I never heard from Cat. Angela said she would talk to Cat again. Waited five days without hearing from anyone, so I called Cat and left message that if I didn't hear from her, I was going to call General Manager Bruce Thompson. Three days passed with no return call. On March 6, I called and talked to GM Bruce Johnson. He said he was surprised about the situation and would have someone get back to me. Never heard fro anyone. On March 13, called and left message for Bruce Johnson. Never heard back. On March16, called and talk to Bruce Johnson and was told he would have someone call me. On March 17, Jeff Wagner (Promotion Manager) called and talk to me.He told me that they weren't out $500 gift cards, but just a chance to win one. I told him that I have seen the mailer that said that , but the one I gave them two months earlier didn't say anything about a chance to win. Also, why did Cat give me a worthless card in the first place. Then when I brought it back, she said she would send me a new one, which see never did. It Makes No Seance !!! The final solution after two months and talking to four different people was: If I stopped by Key Scales Ford Dealership, they would give me a $5 gift card. I declined and told Jeff Wagner to keep the card. The worst part is, I never got an apology from anyone. If there was a misunderstanding I could accept that, but I never received a satisfying explanation. I will not be using the two free maintenance services that came with the purchase of the car, because I will never step foot in Key Scales Ford again. Read more