Outstanding!
by 10/05/2015on
Rich Rysell at Key Scales Ford was very helpful to us. He listened to what had happened to us (our car was totaled in a car accident), and listened to what we specifically wanted in a new car. He did a wonderful job of finding us exactly what we wanted, and did an excellent job of helping us to take possession of the car in record time. There was no pressure from him--we probably were the people to explain how quickly we needed the car, and he "Done Good"!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales and Finance Teamwork
by 08/14/2015on
Went to dealership for service. Inquired about new car lease options. Sales professional very knowledgeable and informative with no pressure. All questions answered by involving other departments such as parts department, finance, and appraisal teams. Everyone friendly and supportive. Allowance for trade-in better than expected.
New Car Sales
by 05/07/2015on
I just puchased a new 2015 Ford Escape from Key Scales Ford. My salesman Randy Lofton was always courteous and professional, and I was impressed with his obvious knowledge of Ford vehicles as he answered my questions. His Sales Manager Jeff Wagner was also very helpful. I would definitely do business with Key Scales Ford in the future and would recommend them to friends and family.
Doesn't Anyone Care at Key Scales Ford
by 03/22/2015on
Bought a new Ford Escape at Key Scales Ford in January. Gave salesperson Cat Langbehn a mailing I received stating you will receive a $500 gift card if you buy a new car, which I did. Cat gave me the gift card, but when I tried to use it several weeks later, there was a zero balance on it. I took it back to Cat at Key Scales and told her what happened and she said she would get me a new card and mail it to me. After a couple of weeks, I called Cat twice and left messages and emailed once, but never heard back. On Feb 20, customer service rep Angela Thompson called as a regular follow up to see how things were going with my new car. I informed her of the problem I had with the gift card and she said she would have Cat call me. No one ever called. On Feb 26, I called Angela Thompson again and told her I never heard from Cat. Angela said she would talk to Cat again. Waited five days without hearing from anyone, so I called Cat and left message that if I didn't hear from her, I was going to call General Manager Bruce Thompson. Three days passed with no return call. On March 6, I called and talked to GM Bruce Johnson. He said he was surprised about the situation and would have someone get back to me. Never heard fro anyone. On March 13, called and left message for Bruce Johnson. Never heard back. On March16, called and talk to Bruce Johnson and was told he would have someone call me. On March 17, Jeff Wagner (Promotion Manager) called and talk to me.He told me that they weren't out $500 gift cards, but just a chance to win one. I told him that I have seen the mailer that said that , but the one I gave them two months earlier didn't say anything about a chance to win. Also, why did Cat give me a worthless card in the first place. Then when I brought it back, she said she would send me a new one, which see never did. It Makes No Seance !!! The final solution after two months and talking to four different people was: If I stopped by Key Scales Ford Dealership, they would give me a $5 gift card. I declined and told Jeff Wagner to keep the card. The worst part is, I never got an apology from anyone. If there was a misunderstanding I could accept that, but I never received a satisfying explanation. I will not be using the two free maintenance services that came with the purchase of the car, because I will never step foot in Key Scales Ford again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
William
by 11/12/2014on
Just bought a car from Blake the Internet sales mgr and the process was handled very professional and got a good deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We were very satisfied
by 06/29/2013on
We were treated very well. Our sales man treated us with respect and answered all our questions. We would recommend Bill P. to any of our friends that were in the market to purchase a Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
different experience
by 06/06/2013on
Really enjoyed working with Rod B., great salesperson. He was knowledgeable and professional. We have never had such a good experience purchasing a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Ford Dealer in Florida
by 03/09/2011on
I am so pleased with the service I received while at Keyscales Ford I decided to take the time to write this reveiw. My new Mustang is everything I was promised it would be. My salesman Blake took care of all my concerns and I will highly recommend these guys to all my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Duped by a Salesman and Dealership
by 10/21/2010on
Do not buy from Key Scales Ford in Leesburg, Fl. They will tell you there are features on the vehicle. Later you find out it does not have what the salesman told you it had.. They will tell you they will detail the car, and they do not. The car had loose parts and missing pieces. The paint is peelingg off the bumper. This vehicle is only 2 years new. They do not return calls promptly or at all. You send a letter to one of the co-owners, Mr.Brett Scales and he does not answer your letters. You call for Mr. Brett Scales and although they tell you they expect him in later that afternoon, he does not return your call. This is the most inept sales staff and ill managed business I have ever encountered. DO NOT EXPECT THEM TO STAND UP TO THEIR SATISFACTION COMMITTMENT because they will not.
