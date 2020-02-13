1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They sold us a car without disclosing that it had been in a previous car accident. We went to trade it in and were told by the dealership it had an unclean car fact. It drops the value of the car significantly. Per our Daughter who is an Attourney we took it back to see if they would make it right. They would not. JR the sales Manager told my husband he would give top dollar on a trade. He offered 1000 over the amount the dealer who disclosed them did. They are crooked. We will be litigating this. They are stupid too as we were second time buyers from them and they lied to us. They should have done the right thing as we only purchased this car from them in November of 2016. Shame on them. We are working on an expos'e with a station on this. This is wrong! I have had cancer and my husband has had a stroke. This is very bad for them to take advantage of us like this or anyone else for that matter. Read more