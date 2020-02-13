Bill Bryan Kia
Customer Reviews of Bill Bryan Kia
Fantastic experience!!
Serhan Alkan was our sales representative at Bill Bryan KIA in Leesburg, FL. Serhan was extremely helpful in the purchase of our new 2020 Telluride. He is friendly and very knowledgeable. The entire experience was set up to be sure we were happy with our purchase. There was never one ounce of pressure. He has made himself available if we had questions and has even called me to answer any questions. We highly recommend Bill Bryan KIA and our sales representative Serhan Alkan.
Exelent experience with Miguel
It was a great buying experience , miguel answer all my questions and he was so patient and so nice the whole process , I will definitely recomend it to all my friends
"Car buying made easy!"
Miguel was lovely when I bought the car I loved the expirence I definitely recommend bill Bryan Kia the cara I awesome thank you Miguel
Excellent
We could not be more pleased with our experience with Miguel Ulloa. He know everything about the Sorento we were interested and had answers for all of our questions. He was a good salesman but was not in any way high pressure in his sales approach.
Used car
Found and purchased used SUV. Good price and sales experience. Very honest staff and helpful. The vehicle was clean and ready for delivery on time. All paperwork was completed as agreed.
"Car buying made easy!"
I was impressed when someone approached me as soon as I walked through the door.i was very pleased in the way he handled everything to make sure I got the car of my dream...Kia Soul.I love my car and especially the color. Miguel was very professional and pleasant .
Lies and Wasted Time
Found a car online. Spoke with sales on phone. Was told that the deal I wanted ($320/mo. and my trade) sounded good. Told her 3 or more times that I will need to drive 2 hours each way to make the deal and it has to be what we said. She said she spoke to management and to come on down, as long as my trade appraises, we are right there. Drove the 2 hours, my trade appraised perfectly, the notes on the phone call back up what I said. BUT sales manager says car will be in the high 400s and he's not obligated to do deal because notes didn't guarantee the price. Why did she say it? Why did you say make the drive? When I ask to get her to verify, he lies about her not being there. HORRIBLE day. Wasted a vacation day getting jerked around!
Bait and Switch
So at the Gym this morning I get a text from the dealership asking when would be a good time for me to come. I told them I'd head that way after I leave the gym. It took an hour drive to get there, then they tell me they took the car to their other dealership this morning and it was waiting for me. It's another 15 min away. I get to the other dealership to see my new car and the told me that someone else was signing the paperwork for it as we speak, however they had a couple other cars I could look at. I was shocked! I believe they tried to do a bait and switch with me, and the car I wanted never did exist at their dealership yet they thought if I came in that I would purchase something else??? I walked off their lot and wasted my Saturday because of a crooked car dealership. Live and learn. I will never go back to them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Made My Day
I had the best experience at Bill Bryon Kia Of Leesburg that anyone could of asked for. I was greeted at the door by Tim Lile, my personal salesman. Tim listened to what I wanted. He took his time to show me what I was looking for. Explained in detail the accessories my new 2018 Kia has and left the door open for any future questions or concerns I may have. The process was painless. The people I met were all friendly. The finance advisor MJ was informative and pleasant. I recommend Bill Bryon Of Leesburg to anyone who may be looking for a vehicle of their choice. 5 stars guys!! Happy lady here!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Knowledgeable & Courteous
I just recently moved here to Florida and had to purchase a vehicle. Your salesman Dallas was very knowledgeable of the vehicles and made me feel very comfortable thru the whole process. He stated that he was a former mechanic that transferred to sales and his expertise definitely showed. The managers and all staff I dealt with were professional and courteous from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anybody looking to buy a car. Thank You so much - Desiree
Crooked people Buyer Beware
They sold us a car without disclosing that it had been in a previous car accident. We went to trade it in and were told by the dealership it had an unclean car fact. It drops the value of the car significantly. Per our Daughter who is an Attourney we took it back to see if they would make it right. They would not. JR the sales Manager told my husband he would give top dollar on a trade. He offered 1000 over the amount the dealer who disclosed them did. They are crooked. We will be litigating this. They are stupid too as we were second time buyers from them and they lied to us. They should have done the right thing as we only purchased this car from them in November of 2016. Shame on them. We are working on an expos'e with a station on this. This is wrong! I have had cancer and my husband has had a stroke. This is very bad for them to take advantage of us like this or anyone else for that matter.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent car buying experience
Ron made this the best car buying experience we ever had. He was very patient answering all our questions. He was very helpful in explaining all the different options that were available. I would recommend to any of my friends or family to contact him if they were interested in purchasing a new vehicle. Lynn and Everett Fletcher
Great Experience
Tom Burchill went above and beyond to get me in my new Kia Sportage. He was able to answer all my concerns and went the extra mile to make the deal work to my advantage. I hope to work with him again and will recommend to all to give Tom a call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Non stressful buying experience-Margaret
Gemoi listened to my needs to lease my new KIA 2016 Soul. He was able to meet my checklist of wants to my satisfaction and made me feel comfortable during my meeting. I look forward to bringing my car for servicing and knowing Bryan KIA will continue their high standard of operations.
Gemoi Ellissaint
It was a pleasurable experience buying our new 2017 sportage. Gemoi was excellent working in our behalf. He was kind, fair and extremely knowledgeable about this brand new car. I would definitely recommend Gemoi to my friends and family.
Purchased 2016 Kia Soul
Dorothy Anglin was our salesperson. She was informative, thorough, and listened to what I wanted. She also explained all the features of the car when we picked it up and introduced us to the service person/department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ron Stepp is the BEST
Ron made our buying experience the best in our 46 years of marriage! Not pushy. Friendly. Helps you get what you want and not what they want to sale!
Kia Soul times 2
We recently purchased a new Kia Soul from Bill Bryan Kia in Leesburg, FL. The entire purchase experience could not have been better. Ron Stepp, our salesman, was knowledgeable and made every step of our buying process ejoyable. We highly recommend Bill Bryan Kia and Ron Stepp in particular if you are considering a Kia. In fact this is the second Kia Soul my son has purchased, Bill Bryan Kia and Ron Stepp are our families dealership and salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding vehicle purchase experience
We recently purchased a new vehicle from Bill Bryan Kia in Leesburg, FL. The entire purchase experience could not have been better. Ron Stepp, our salesman, was courteous, knowledgeable and made every step of our buying process effortless and comfortable. We highly recommend Bill Bryan Kia and Ron Stepp in particular if you are considering a Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not to be trusted
I was very interested in a car on their web site: VIN: KNDJX3A53E7034993 . Model Code: B2542 . Stock #: 140633A . Comments: 1 OWNER CLEAN CAR-FAX! Loaded up with top of the line navigation system, huge panoramic sunroof, back up camera, convenient power seats, heated seats, Bluetooth technology, cruise control, steering wheel radio controls, Purchase today this pre-owned vehicle for a fraction of the original price! When I called to confirm what the vehicle had in it, I was told by Ashley that it did not have a sun roof, did not have a navigation system, did not have heated seats, etc. A couple of "claims" were false as well because the vehicle did not have the option packages in it. Do not trust this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Coulnd't be happier
Dustin R. was a joy to work with and his attitude will make me a serious KIA shopper in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable