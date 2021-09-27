Lakeland Hyundai
Car we wanted, price we wanted, fantastic Customer service!
Visited a big city Hyundai Dealership, found ourselves at a smaller dealership in Lakeland. Ordered a 2022 Palisade through Mike (Michael Plociniak) at Lakeland Hyundai, Quick and easy process and he did an amazing job at keeping us up to date with our order. Even came in sooner than expected! We saved THOUSANDS of dollars, got the car we wanted with the exact color and options we wanted. Monthly payments are in our budget thanks to Elvis Sulfridge the finance manager. When we pulled up the beauty was sitting right up front for us. Super easy transaction, second vehicle we've purchased here. Thank you Lakeland Hyundai and especially Mike for the great customer service! P.s. The kids love the extra space they have now in the back, there's not been any "he touched me" hahaha or "his foots on my book bag"
Stay away from Lakeland Hyundai!
Stay away from Lakeland Hyundai ! This has been the worst dealership service experience I have ever had in my life. It took a month to get a service appointment (booked in early October to get an early November service date). Due to a key coding issue that only Hyundai could fix, I had a 4000lb paperweight in my driveway that I was paying insurance on, but could not use, due to their service backlog. I brought the car early and dropped it off, in case they had the chance to squeeze it in between jobs (dropped off on Wednesday for a Friday appt). They did not call to say they received the car, I had to chase them down to make sure they had the car and keys, and that everything was understood as to what I was asking. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday come and go without me hearing from the service advisor, despite four touch points during that time (supposedly the service advisor, Dalton, was going to call me back, which never happened). Saturday comes, and I have to call four more times to finally get connected with a service advisor, still no call back. Finally, Monday rolls around and I get Jessica, the service manager, on the line, since Dalton was out of the office that day. This is where it gets even more ridiculous. I took my car in for getting keys programmed and the service department tried hitting me up for over $1700 in parts/labor to program two keys. After determining that they had the wrong parts targeted (i.e. spending ~$1700 wouldn't have actually fixed my issue), we had to have a serious discussion. I explained that I just needed keys programmed to work with my key module (which the local locksmiths could not do) and they gave me this rigamorale about encrypted software and how not even Hyundai could apparently program a Hyundai key, but that if I bought a brand new key security module, that would fix the issue. I asked for a quote. They then tried to charge me ~$800 for a different part and labor. The part was almost $600 of the cost, but a cursory search found it for $386 at three other Hyundai dealers. The labor was quoted at 1.5 hours for a job I did in my driveway in 20 minutes while filming the process for YouTube (and that 20 minutes included setting up the camera and narrating the work performed. How are businesses like this allowed to prey on people?! Stay away from Lakeland Hyundai !
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car buying experience ever !
My experience at Lakeland Hyundai was beyond amazing. I want to thank all of the staff who greeted and acknowledged me during my time there and a special thank you to my sales person Ramiro! I came there not really knowing what to buy since I was a first time buyer and Ramiro helped me out a lot. He took the time out to actually present my car to me and show me how to use all of the features on the car. Overall it was just a great experience and I'm very happy with my new car!!! Lakeland Hyundai Rocks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
We had our challenges with getting a new vehicle but Duane Temple with Lakeland Hyundai worked with us and helped us get approved for a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. He went above and beyond to help us every step of the way and took a chance with us when everyone else said no. Thank you Duane!.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever
I highly recommend this dealership for your next car buying experience. Jason Knecht was beyond my expectations of a car salesman. Everything was ease, I was put at ease and left with my new car.
Fantastic experience!
Jason Knecht was a lifesaver. I was so nervous going into the car buying process, and he set me to ease, and found the perfect car for me, a 2011 Tucson. I would absolutely recommend him to my friends, family, and anyone else who may be looking for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience !!!!!!
From the time my wife, daughter and i walked on the lot the experience was better than we could imagine. Like most people i dread dealing with the hassels of a major purchase such as a new vehicle. After meeting Kevin Bryan our sales associate and his no pressure approach, my wife and i were highly impressed on his knowledge and his willingness to answer any questions we had. To be honest, we had another appointment at a different dealership and never made it there. The entire staff at Lakeland Automall went beyond our expectations. Again i want to thank Kevin & Woody for turning what started off to be a stressful day, into a great experiance