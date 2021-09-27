1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Stay away from Lakeland Hyundai ! This has been the worst dealership service experience I have ever had in my life. It took a month to get a service appointment (booked in early October to get an early November service date). Due to a key coding issue that only Hyundai could fix, I had a 4000lb paperweight in my driveway that I was paying insurance on, but could not use, due to their service backlog. I brought the car early and dropped it off, in case they had the chance to squeeze it in between jobs (dropped off on Wednesday for a Friday appt). They did not call to say they received the car, I had to chase them down to make sure they had the car and keys, and that everything was understood as to what I was asking. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday come and go without me hearing from the service advisor, despite four touch points during that time (supposedly the service advisor, Dalton, was going to call me back, which never happened). Saturday comes, and I have to call four more times to finally get connected with a service advisor, still no call back. Finally, Monday rolls around and I get Jessica, the service manager, on the line, since Dalton was out of the office that day. This is where it gets even more ridiculous. I took my car in for getting keys programmed and the service department tried hitting me up for over $1700 in parts/labor to program two keys. After determining that they had the wrong parts targeted (i.e. spending ~$1700 wouldn't have actually fixed my issue), we had to have a serious discussion. I explained that I just needed keys programmed to work with my key module (which the local locksmiths could not do) and they gave me this rigamorale about encrypted software and how not even Hyundai could apparently program a Hyundai key, but that if I bought a brand new key security module, that would fix the issue. I asked for a quote. They then tried to charge me ~$800 for a different part and labor. The part was almost $600 of the cost, but a cursory search found it for $386 at three other Hyundai dealers. The labor was quoted at 1.5 hours for a job I did in my driveway in 20 minutes while filming the process for YouTube (and that 20 minutes included setting up the camera and narrating the work performed. How are businesses like this allowed to prey on people?! Stay away from Lakeland Hyundai ! Read more