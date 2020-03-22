5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We are a returning buyer to Cannon and are very, very satisfied with all our dealings over the past 5 or 6 years. Thanks Clark (Best sales rep. ever) and Dave (couldn't be a better manager). We found out about Cannon as a dealership because of the great service form the service department. We had bought a CTS from another dealership (one in Tampa, something I will never do again), we switched to Cannon for service and found that they were better than the other dealer that we had bought our car from. Later when we started thinking about trading (I had to shop and try to find the best deal), We went to a dealer in Brandon, When we asked for a SRX in a light blue color we were told that they did not offer this vehicle in that color. We were pressured at the dealership and I am still receiving Emails form that dealership (after requesting to be taken off Email list). We then checked with Cannon in Lakeland. We met Clark. He was friendly but not pushy, He told us he would show us around and allowed us to look, When we were ready for the test drive he made sure bith me and my wife were able to drive the vehicle. He did not rush us back. We we got back he did not shift into sales mode. He told us that he would be glad to answer any questions that we had. We started talking about price and trade in. Later that day we decided that this was the deal that we wanted (we were not given a one time price, that if you walked away you will not be able to buy it for this price). We talked to Clark and told him that we were interested in purchasing. We mentioned to him that we wished they came in the light blue color. Within the next 15 minutes Dave had located that vehicle at another dealer. They arranged to have it brought over and was exactly what we wanted. We were very satisfied with the whole buying experience. About 2 years later my wife was involved in an accident. A truck ran a stop sign and creamed her in the side. Thankfully the vehicle was built with safety in mind and she was alrught. Cannons Body shop done an excellent job. The were some nice and helpful. That is why when it came time to buy another vehicle, This time Cannon was the first place we went. We wanted something a little larger and opted for the Enclave. We went right back to Clark, By this time the know us by name when we walk in. Were part of thier family. We purchased the new Enclave without going anywhere else (I did do internet reasearch and know I git a good deal). A big thank you to Clark, Dave, Mary and Christeen for a great sales experience. We look foward to continuing our relationship with this great dealership. Read more