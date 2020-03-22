Cannon Subaru
Customer Reviews of Cannon Subaru
2020 Subaru Forester Purchase
by 03/22/2020on
We began our search knowing that we wanted a Subaru Forester, but we were undecided on items such as color, options, and dealership. We visited another Subaru dealership but did not feel the salesperson was particularly knowledgeable about the vehicle features. We stopped by Cannon Subaru and Ron LeSturgeon offered his assistance as we looked at the vehicles on the lot. Ron was friendly, respectful, honest, and especially well-informed about the vehicle and its features. He worked tirelessly to get the specific color, options (and price) that we finally decided upon after some deliberation. We would we recommend Ron and Cannon Subaru without hesitation to anyone in the market for a new Subaru. It's a pleasure to deal with a salesperson who is honest and respectful and who knows the product so well.
We love our Subaru Outback Limited!!
by 03/02/2020on
After going to another Subaru dealership closer, we were disappointed that we weren't given much information about the vehicles we looked at. After finding Cannon in Lakeland, it was worth the drive. Daniel did an awesome job of telling us everything and more about the Outback and the differences between them. After the test drive, we knew we'd be buying a vehicle from Daniel. We've had our Outback a week now and we're loving it!!!! We highly recommend Daniel at Cannon Subaru in Lakeland!
awesome!
by 05/16/2019on
We purchased a used today (May 16, 2019). Clark Mulder took great care of us! two thumbs up!!
Our Buying Experience
by 04/26/2018on
My husband and I purchased a 2018 Subaru Outback at Cannon Subaru in January. We've always driven Toyotas but were interested in checking out the Outback due to our neighbor's satisfaction with her Outback and the positive online reviews. We were expecting the usual car dealership experience and were surprised and pleased by the lack of sales pressure and game-playing. On our first visit and test drive, the salesman recommended by our neighbor was unavailable, and another sales associate (his first name is Emmet) actually took the trouble to answer our questions and set up the test drives for us. Ron Letourneau is the sales associate we requested, and we eventually chose our Outback with his help. Throughout the entire process, Ron was refreshingly honest, knowledgeable, and we felt in no way pressured to buy anything. And we love our Outback!
Very Pleasant Buying Experience
by 02/18/2018on
This was the most pleasant and least time consuming new car buying experience of the seven new cars (none of them Subarus) I have purchased over the last 30 years. Our salesman, Mr. Ron LeStourgeon of Canon Subaru of Lakeland, Florida,, was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. With no pressure, he negotiated a very fair price, and offered several suggestions which saved us money.
CANNON IS EXCELLENT DEALERSHIP
by 02/02/2018on
BARNEY HALL is an amazing salesman. This makes my 3rd Cadillac lease from Cannon and I always deal with Barney. This dealership is not pushy and they are very fair with pricing and getting the vehicle that you want! I would highly recommend Cannon and if you need a good salesman -- BARNEY is your man!!
Above and Beyond
by 06/07/2017on
When I think of Cannon Subaru, "above and beyond" is the first thing that comes to mind. I own a 2015 WRX that I purchased, new May 2014, from Cannon. Yesterday, my wife and I just purchased a 2017 Outback Touring 3.6r model. I had traded in a 335i BMW and my wife a Honda CRV. With both vehicles purchased, both Ron Lestourgeon and Will Kuhlman couldn't have been more pleasant, helpful, knowledgeable and accommodating. My wife expressed to Ron that the deciding factor between choosing the Outback over the Honda Pilot was the outstanding service and support I had received over the past three years from Cannon Subaru. We realize that the formula for an exceptionally good auto ownership experience involves a quality manufacturer, and a pleasant ongoing experience with a dealership that works hard to amaze their customers.
This company is a joke
by 12/20/2016on
I have bought over 300 vehicles in my life and I can say this was up there with one of the worst experences I have had with a dealer. If you need information credit or anything they always say they will call you back and never do. I wasted two days trying to purchase a vehicle that never happened. Wouldnt finance with 700 plus credit score and didnt want to sell with our own financing. What a joke.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Subaru Outback
by 04/17/2016on
The most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had!!! I found the car I wanted at Cannon Subaru using Autotrader.com. They had posted the best price in the 150 mile radius. I called the dealership and spoke to Cletus Ford to make sure the car is still available. He was very helpful and assured me that as soon as he finds out he will have a sales person call me back. Few minutes later, I received a call from John Allison. I was interested in the Subaru Outback and had done a lot of research on the car and was pleased to see that John's Subaru product knowledge was very accurate. He was very helpful and respectful on the phone and in person. He answered all the questions that I had honestly. I did not feel hassled at all. I live in Altamonte springs, FL and had a rental car at the time and needed to take it back . He offered to send someone to pick me up from the Orlando airport and take me to the dealership. It was perfect. Eddie, came and picked me up from the airport in the car I wanted. By the time i arrived at the dealership I was sold on how great the car performed and handled on the road. The buying experience was just as wonderful. I finished the paperwork with Kristine Bezdek. She is a hidden jam. I've never enjoyed signing papers before, but she even made that experience a breeze. At the end I was pretty hungry and John offered that Cannon Subaru buy me lunch at the Red elephant next door. This dealership definitely gives the family ownership experience. I was at two other dealerships the week prior and they weren't even close to being this helpful. I will definitely buy my next Subaru there. I know it is far, but it's worth it!!!
Outstanding!
by 04/09/2016on
I DO NOT normally give 5 stars to a dealership but like this Dealership, there are exceptions to the norm ... I stopped counting the cars I have purchased at 25 and that was a few years back so to say I have a little experience buying cars is an understatement. My salesman was Adam Ritchey and for a young guy, he knows his stuff! This was our first Subaru Purchase ( 2016 Outback 2.5i Limited ) and he was able to give me all the information I ever wanted or needed to know not only about the Outback but also Subaru and how they do things. Speaking Bluntly, the vehicle we got was less than 1/2 price of a comparably equipped Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe or 1/3 the cost of an Escalade. Granted, it does not have the same room but the features are unbelievably better! Factor in double the fuel Mileage and it was a no- brainer!! Arriving on an agreed price took all of 10 minutes ( remember, this isn't my first rodeo so I KNOW what everything was supposed to be ) and I must tell you that even if I had agreed on the first offer, it was a good deal. There was not a big difference between where they started and where we finished ( $250 ) but I had a number in my head not to exceed and it was matched. The Extended Warranty was Stupid cheap so we will be driving our new car care free for 7 years and 100,000 miles knowing that should something happen, Subaru Factory parts will be used to fix it. As a matter of fact, I even bought an extended warranty for my 2015.5 GMC there because their prices on the warranty were not only better than where I bought it, so was the warranty! Long Story Short, Do yourself a favor and make the trip. If you are fortunate enough to get Adam, I can tell you the deal will be stress free and right on point.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 03/19/2016on
Picked up my 2015 Forester the other night and just drove in the rain on I-4 and felt safe for the first time in a very long time. The car handles beautifully. My salesman, Ron LeStourgen was so patient and so helpful. He spent much time making sure I understood all the features of the car during multiple visits and test drives. I appreciate his professionalism and his knowledge of his automobiles. I can easily recommend Ron as well as this dealership. The entire experience was very pleasant, unlike previous experiences with other dealerships. I never felt rushed or pressured.
Best experience ever !
by 01/06/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Outback Limited and couldn't be happier with the whole process at Cannon Subaru. The sales staff was the best I have ever encountered. Went from a Cadillac to a Subaru and have NO regrets at all. Thank you Cannon for really caring about your customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go and Shop at Cannon Subaru
by 10/27/2015on
I went to Cannon Subaru looking at one car and drove away with another!! Found a GREAT deal that was nicely "broken in." My sales associate Ron LeStourgeon was fantastic. He was a "no pressure" kind of guy -- easy to talk to, knows the cars inside and out, makes you feel totally at ease. The price was a bit more than I had wanted to spend, but Ron went to bat for me and negotiated until we all reached a mutually agreeable price. I drove away in my 2014 Subaru Outback 48 hours after I first drove it. I am most certain that I will love this type of car. I do already. Go see Ron at Cannon Subaru. He will put you on the road in a new or pre-owned Subaru.
Great shopping experience
by 07/01/2015on
Worked with Orlando. He helped me get a little more than I thought I could for a little less than I expected to pay. Orlando was knowledgable about the product, friendly but not overbearing.This may be the first time I've left a car dealership with a new car and without regrets or uncertainty. I have no doubt that I'll go first to Cannon Subaru when I'm ready for a next car.
Couldn't be happier!
by 12/17/2014on
We spent months researching the right vehicle and the right dealership for us. We had never considered a Subaru. When we stopped to take a look around Andres was amazing. There was no pressure and he answered all of our questions honestly. We made it clear we didn't plan to purchase a vehicle that day and he didn't push us to change our minds, it was very refreshing! He gave us all the information we asked for and two weeks later we came back to buy a 2014 Crosstrek from him. I had an email with the lowest price we had found, a few thousand off the sticker price. All we had to do was mention it and there was no haggling, they were happy to honor it without an issue. The finance team got a better interest rate for us then anyone else we had spoken to and treated us like gold! Even the dealership owner came over to thank us for our business! The vehicle is everything we could have hoped for and since it's backed with Cannon's service plan we'll happily return! I would recommend this dealership to ANYONE looking for a vehicle, new and used!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cannon Subaru
by 11/19/2014on
I just ordered my second Outback from Cannon and would like to state for the record that the only thing better than a Subaru is the service I receive. The entire sales and service team are professional and treat you like you're the most important customer they have.
service
by 10/05/2014on
I brought my cadillac SRX in because my tire monitor light was on. They checked that and also found my rear bushing seal needed to be replaced. Also that I need a new battery, which was 7 years old, about time for a new one. Billy called the warranty dept and they said my bushing was not covered. We thought it should be, so we asked Billy to look into it some more. She went to their web sight and the web site said it was covered. Billy saved me over 600 dollars with her due diligence. Billy is super, she has always come through for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Dealership Ever
by 09/12/2014on
We are a returning buyer to Cannon and are very, very satisfied with all our dealings over the past 5 or 6 years. Thanks Clark (Best sales rep. ever) and Dave (couldn't be a better manager). We found out about Cannon as a dealership because of the great service form the service department. We had bought a CTS from another dealership (one in Tampa, something I will never do again), we switched to Cannon for service and found that they were better than the other dealer that we had bought our car from. Later when we started thinking about trading (I had to shop and try to find the best deal), We went to a dealer in Brandon, When we asked for a SRX in a light blue color we were told that they did not offer this vehicle in that color. We were pressured at the dealership and I am still receiving Emails form that dealership (after requesting to be taken off Email list). We then checked with Cannon in Lakeland. We met Clark. He was friendly but not pushy, He told us he would show us around and allowed us to look, When we were ready for the test drive he made sure bith me and my wife were able to drive the vehicle. He did not rush us back. We we got back he did not shift into sales mode. He told us that he would be glad to answer any questions that we had. We started talking about price and trade in. Later that day we decided that this was the deal that we wanted (we were not given a one time price, that if you walked away you will not be able to buy it for this price). We talked to Clark and told him that we were interested in purchasing. We mentioned to him that we wished they came in the light blue color. Within the next 15 minutes Dave had located that vehicle at another dealer. They arranged to have it brought over and was exactly what we wanted. We were very satisfied with the whole buying experience. About 2 years later my wife was involved in an accident. A truck ran a stop sign and creamed her in the side. Thankfully the vehicle was built with safety in mind and she was alrught. Cannons Body shop done an excellent job. The were some nice and helpful. That is why when it came time to buy another vehicle, This time Cannon was the first place we went. We wanted something a little larger and opted for the Enclave. We went right back to Clark, By this time the know us by name when we walk in. Were part of thier family. We purchased the new Enclave without going anywhere else (I did do internet reasearch and know I git a good deal). A big thank you to Clark, Dave, Mary and Christeen for a great sales experience. We look foward to continuing our relationship with this great dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clark is Superman!
by 09/07/2014on
I went in there last Tuesday morning before work. I wasn't sure what we were going to get for my wife-- the Outback, Forester, or XV Crosstrek. Clark showed me all of them, explained the differences, and we settled on the crosstrek. The one with the color and options we wanted wasn't in stock. He had my wife's old car valued by the used car manager while I was looking at cars, Nick (the finance manager) told me that he would set up the financing, and I had to head to work. I got a call from Clark later during the day as promised and he had located my car and was in the process of getting it brought over. Told him I wanted to review the numbers. I had already done my research and he made a fair offer out of the gate (I, like every other customer, would have liked to get more for my trade-in but with over 100k miles and a major previous accident I couldn't argue much). I told him I would come by after work on Wednesday and I didn't expect everything to be done by then (since the car wasn't in their lot). Well, when I called on my way over on Wednesday after work, the car was already detailed/up front and we did the paperwork and my wife had her new Red Crosstrek with leather, nav, sunroof, etc on Wednesday night...from my short stop before work on Tuesday morning. I love it. I've always had Toyotas and have never purchased from the Toyota place here because I always feel like they're giving me the runaround when I go there and they try to keep you in their office for hours (I've purchased 2 Camrys, a Corolla, and a Rav4 from Tampa since 2008). Glad I don't have to look around and have such a great place like Cannon right here in Lakeland as I want my money to stay in town, but also want to feel taken care of. This is the beginning of a beautiful relationship for us. Thanks to Clark and the whole crew over there. It's like they're family (but in a good way)! Haha
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 09/05/2014on
Let's face it, buying a car usually sucks, but going to Cannon was definitely a different buying experience. The staff was nice and courteous. We didn't feel bombarded by salesmen as soon as we hit the lot. I was free to browse, again, very nice. Our salesman Orlando was top notch, and he answered all of our questions that we had. He was able to get the color and model that we really wanted. We love our Forester! We will definitely be buying from Cannon in the future, and I highly recommend checking them out if you're in the market for a new car regardless if it's a Subaru. Oh, and ask for Orlando!
2015 Outback
by 09/04/2014on
We drove 70 miles to find the nearest Subaru dealer and were very impressed upon entering the showroom. We met a very nice young man who became our sales person. The deal was made to our utmost satisfaction. He then took on on a tour of the facility and we knew we had chosen the right dealer. We bought an Outback and have thoroughly enjoyed it. It was everything we expected and more. We would certainly choose this dealer for our next car.