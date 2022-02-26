Lakeland Ford
Customer Reviews of Lakeland Ford
Great Service
by 02/26/2022on
Worked with Nick and he was great. Helped with transferring insurance and getting me the best deal. Great dealership.
Don’t buy any vehicles without 2 keys
by 03/16/2022on
Wasn’t too bad purchasing. Normal dealer stuff. I just took a star off for each hundred I’m having to spend two weeks after buying a truck there. Make sure you don’t buy any vehicle without two keys. Trucks key accidentally got set to mykey. Only way to reset it is with another key, but my truck only came with one key. Dealership said only way to get a second key for the truck I just paid a bunch of money for is if it was out of pocket. So like I said, just make sure you don’t accept any vehicle without a second key. Only got put into mykey because we were figuring out how to reset the radio. It kept freezing but I didn’t want to bug them until I tried to fix it, guess it never pays to try and go about things that way lol. Talked to multiple people at the dealership to try and get some help. Was told the only way they would give me a key was if I paid for it and it would cost around $375 (before tax) for a new key. 1 time customer I guess lol
Great Service!
by 02/01/2022on
The truck was ready ahead of time, waiting for us at the front of the dealers parking lot. From the moment we got there, Manny Goveo provided us with great care. He answered all our questions and stayed with us for the entire process. Great dealership overall! Would recommend to anyone.
Great truck!
by 11/29/2021on
This is my third vehicle from Lakeland Ford, my salesman Jordan hung in there with me throughout all of the process not showing me something that I did not want, and finally finding me a truck that had what I wanted and more for a price that is in my budget. Thanks Jordan you made the whole process an enjoyable experience.
Excellent
by 11/29/2021on
Excellent customer service, super friendly and helpful. Emmanuel Goveo help us with everything we needed, trying to help us get the best price staying close to our budget. Highly recommended, best dealership experience ever, all thanks to Manny.
Best Service
by 11/02/2021on
Nick Young has been very helpful in the process of me getting a new vehicle. He hasn’t made me feel pressured and is currently helping me find the best vehicle to fit my needs.
Outstanding salesman
by 10/31/2021on
Great quick friendly service. Would buy from Mr. Brester again and would recommend him to All my friends.
A Foreign Kind of Service
by 10/01/2021on
Denis made this trip seem very foreign to how things have gone for us in the past when in a dealership. Attentive, accommodating and tuned in to my desires. Different overall experience was refreshing!
Useless Dealership
by 07/11/2021on
Debated for bit to either write this review or not but, after I thought about the pompous, smug, cocky and arrogant attitude I received I said" They deserve it". A few days ago I was speaking (texting) with a sales rep from Lakeland Ford, told her my trade, sent vin#, pics etc. I said let's do a key for key or try to get as close to it as we can she said "this is very doable Mr. Kline come in at 4:30 pm and we'll have the truck cleaned and fueled for you to test drive". I was also told her manager Mr. Wrinkle ( and yes I cant say that without giggling like a schoolgirl) would be waiting for me and was briefed with full details. Now I don't claim to be a genius but, when something sounds too good to be true then they usually are. So I call Wrinkles and he had not a clue who I was. So after a quick discussion he told me we weren't going to find common ground on numbers because my trade that every other Ford dealership from Tampa to Orlando to Clermont was giving me 33k to 34k was only worth 29k to this holy grail of a dealership. So I move forward with my search. Today 6/17 I got a very fair offer from another Ford dealership (33k for my trade and they came down on their price) and it was a pen on paper offer so I figured I'd give Lakeland one more chance to earn my business since I had a document to prove they were lowballing my trade. So when I called I got this peach of a young lady who apparently already hated her life for whatever reason but, I didn't take it personally and asked for Wrinkles again. Wrinkles had left for the day so the lovely young lady asked if another manager could help me and asked for a brief synopsis of my situation and put me on hold. She comes back this time and apparently I am now famous there, she belts out "they're still not giving you more than 29k on your trade"! I tried to explain I had a document and I'd like them to try and earn my business but, by now this woman (woman used very loosely) was nearly rabid. So I just decided my business was going elsewhere and I did not deserve the [non-permissible content removed] attitude, the arrogance and to be treated like I was a bother. So guess what Lakeland. when that 38k Ranger gets bought at another dealership that deserves my business and money I will repost with a picture of myself and my new truck for your entire dealership! You're far from the only Ford dealership in Florida but, you might be the most useless.
Ask for MC
by 06/30/2021on
I came to the dealership with low expectations as it had been difficult to find the truck i had been looking for. MC saw me and made me his priority the whole morning. He made sure to show me the best options and fill me in on what other directions I could go if needed to get the best deal. He even took the time to make sure my wife and I were fed at the in house frescos. His help and insight were much appreciated and I got to leave the lot with a stellar cyber orange ranger. Even after the visit, MC made sure to touch base and answered any questions I had. Ask for MC, he will look out for you.
Experience superb
by 06/29/2021on
Frank Uria our salesman was fantastic. My wife's first experience @ the table was phenomenal thanks to him. They are as they look friendly and not pushy. Glad we went in on a whim to get car appraised. Great overall experience and would gladly go back again. This is out home dealer.
Great Sales person
by 06/16/2021on
Carlton Gregory was an amazing sales person. Very thorough and informative to assist me with the sales process. Would definitely recommend to friends and family.
Love this place
by 05/31/2021on
It’s always a pleasure to deal with Lawrence Christian down at Lakeland automall. Been my sales representative for over 8 years and would go anywhere else. If you in the market and need someone to lead you in the right path. Come down and ask for Lawrence
Great experience
by 02/27/2021on
Ken was great. Very knowledgeable about the process of online buying and shipping. I ended up with a beautiful 2019 Kia Sorento at a great price. No haggling, just a great price. Duane made financing easy. Would buy again from Ken and lakeland
Excellent service
by 12/29/2020on
Always listen to your parents! Both of mine went to Lakeland auto mall and walked out happy and now it was my turn. Carlton was there to help me every step of the way and took his time to go over any questions I had. A great experience and will be recommending!
Taking Advantage And bullying a mother of 3
by 11/15/2020on
The owner of Lakeland ford (Greg Balasco) Is attempting to bully and basically Blackmailing a out of work mother of 3,who is also going to school full time, to try and better her situation. Her car Has been in their shop for 3 months being repaired , They didn't Even look at our vehicle for over a month and then took another 2 weeks to get a rental car from them. Unfortunately there was an accident in the rental car, And we are currently disputing the insurance company because they are refusing to pay for The repairs to the rental car. In the mean time the Manager Jim Hancock as well as the owner Greg Balasco, Refuse to let her pick up her car. We have the money to pay the repair bill, But they refused to release her car unless we pay the total cost of the repair for the rental. We have insurance and we are Trying to get them to cover the coverage of the rental. But it is not right for them to hold her car hostageIn the meantime when we have the money to pay the repair bill.Mr. Balasco said to me He will just keep her car until they repossess it he doesn't care. I think that's pretty crapy that he doesn't care about intentionally causing hardship to a mother of 3 out of work and going to school full time , Over an Unforeseen Accident #lakelandflorida#lakelandflor #newchannel8#newchannel8 #FoxNews#fox #Abcnews#abc #LakelandFord#lakelandford #fordautomall
Repeat Customer
by 08/10/2020on
My second experience with them was just as good as the first. Jordan sent me away in a great truck at an affordable price. If your looking for a vehicle I recommend you go see what Jordan can do for you.
review for Lakeland AutoMall
by 08/09/2019on
READ THIS! About one week ago my daughter and I had the opportunity to deal with Lakewood Auto Mall. It all started because the owner, Greg Balasco offers his email address and invites you to write to him which I took full advantage of. After having two absolutely terrible, low life experiences with Gettel used car lots in Port Charlotte I welcomed the opportunity to let someone know exactly how I felt about car dealerships continually ripping people off. I was shocked at how quickly he returned my email...from his phone! To make a long story short, after working with Tommy Difilippo (who generously took the time through numerous emails to sooth my nerves as well as offer a deal) we made what we know could not have been a more balanced, fair deal for the car we traded in and the purchase we made. This is how buying a car should be and for car lots lagging behind the times, the transparency of the Internet is changing the way business is being done and all should take note of how Lakeland Auto Mall handles their customers and their deals. They have chosen to be on the cutting edge of the "good that is coming" rather than the "old that is dying." Can we say caring, fair and equitable for both parties. I never thought I'd say car buying was fun, but it was with those we dealt with at Lakeland Auto Mall. While we were there, the owner actually came by to say hello and to make sure all things were going smoothly. I wonder how many customers Mr. Gettel has met recently, who in the end, might be a great guy, but he is responsible for the way his car lots operate because he benefits the most from them. They are nothing short of greedy, dishonest thieves who are there to TAKE all the profit (envision the old car buying experience) not caring one bit that their offers are all created to be one sided - only for their benefit, caring not one bit about the customer. If you look up their reviews, make sure to distinguish what ones apply to service, used or new cars. The only good ones are for service and new cars, but try and buy a used car on one of his lots and you better be prepared to be shocked at their low-ball offer for your trade. In fact, their offer was so low, one salesman actually told us we should take it to CarMax because we would get more for it. The car we looked at on one lot was so disgustingly dirty and it smelled bad and they did nothing to alleviate the issue. Why would they show someone a car like that and then proceed to tell us that their car detail department was severely lacking? I will never step foot on a Gettel car lot...new or used to buy a car again. They are selfish, greedy thieves out to take you for all they can get. Anything in life that is not balanced will eventually FALL and that includes car dealerships. On the other hand, Lakeland Auto Mall has earned my business and will be the first place I check in the future for a car, used or new. They have happy, satisfied customers in both my daughter and I and it has been my pleasure to write this raving review about them. Kudos to Duane Temple (who took care of us after arriving) and Elvis (the finance manager) for their stellar performances as well. Please, please don't change a thing and continue to treat people with honesty and dignity. In the end, you will reap your grand rewards as people return over and over and speak loud and clear positive notes about you on the Internet while those like Gettel motors will suffer (as more and more reviews are written online) from their selfish motives and dishonest practices. What is given out, eventually finds its way back and those that learn and operate these Universal Principles will shine in the end.
Best purchase experience ever
by 01/31/2019on
A simple phone call with a brief conversation with my salesman and 30 minutes later I was called back with the exact vehicle I wanted at the price I was looking for. I came in everything was exactly as promised. I have purchased many cars through the years and I can tell you my sales person made all the difference in the world. I definitely recommend Van Phillips to any one who wants to be treated fairly and honestly.
Excellent
by 10/29/2018on
Lawrence is our go to sales man from now on. His personality, knowledge and caring for the customer are obvious. This is our 3rd time/ 3rd car dealing with Lakeland Mall Hyundai and we are pleased and impressed with the staff. Excellent service,
Freindly Professional Sales Team
by 06/11/2018on
Due to substantial medical debt (350K), a repossession, and poor credit rating, I was expecting to be rejected in my quest to purchase a new vehicle. I believed I would have to settle for another used vehicle. Upon entering the dealership I was greeted by Ben Farmer. He asked me what I wanted to accomplish today, and I stated, I wanted to purchase a new vehicle. Further, I explained to Ben that I travel frequently to Orlando and Tampa, and desired good fuel economy. I have been driving successfully for many decades, and I did not desire a vehicle with a lot of electronics that are typically the items that cause most returns to the dealership for service. I have read that problems with in-dash electronic systems are a growing reliability plague for many automakers, Consumer Reports said in its latest Annual Auto Reliability Survey. With this in mind, I desired a base model Elantra. I am 6"4" tall and typically have a difficult time finding a car with enough room for my sizable body. I have been driving Jeeps, Trucks and SUVs during the past 43 years. Cars oftentimes do not have enough leg or head room for me. Ben offered a test drive of the Elantra, and we drove the circuit. Due to my size 15 4E shoes, the spacing of the brake and gas pedals is important. While not ideal, I managed to avoid contacting the brake and gas pedal simultaniously most of the time. I find the vehicle to have plenty of power for my needs. Ben showed me a picture from a customer who purchased an Elantra. The dash gauge image showed the highway fuel economy was over 50 mpg. This mileage would be great for me. I wanted to use my 2004 Buick Rainer with 108,000 miles as my trade. Back in 2017, I believed I could not get finacing for a new vehicle, I purchased the vehicle from Just In Time in August of 2017, a Buy-Here-Pay-Here dealership. This was a major error in judgement. The sticker price for 14 year old vehicle was $6,995, and I was making $350 payments every month. I needed to make over $1300 in repairs including five new tires. I was hoping to get $3,000 for the trade. I discovered that Just In Time never reported my payments and payoff of the vehicle to the credit reporting agencies, which could have helped my credit score. I agreed upon a vehcile and began the lengthy financing process with Kamren Dannemiller, the Business Manager. The first offer for the trade in value of my vehicle was $1,000. Through CarGurus I had found similar higher mileage models offered at various dealerships priced bewteen $2,00 to $3,900. I was disappointed, and desired to walk-away from the deal. They revised the deal somewhat, increasing the trade-in value to $1,500 and decreasing the price of the Elantra. Due to my poor (sub 500) credit rating my payments are nearly $400 a month, about $100 more than what I wanted to spend. Kamren explained I could refinace after a year of making on-time payments. My credit score should improve during this time period. Lakeland Automall offers Nationwide Llifetime Warranty on all new vehicles. This was an important benefit and factored into my decision to approve the deal. I alwasy had a concern my Bucik woud break down on the highway or in a distant city from home leaving my standed or stuck with a high repair bill. Ben offerd me a free meal at their on-site Fresco's Cafe while I waited for the paperwork to be completed. One of the managers spoke to me briefly and spent 5 minutes looking over my Buick. I had some concern they would override the $1,500 trade-in price and revise the deal. The deal was revised several times from a low of $367 to the eventual monthly payment of $395. Again, my Buick needed repairs for various issues nearly every month. I had an engine issue while returning from a trip from Sarasota, and it cost me $348 to replace a ignition coil. The engine diagonostic was over $108 at a Tire Kingdom. Yes. $395 monthly payment is high, but my credit rating is poor. Overall experience was good. Since I have only been driving the vehicle a day, I cannot offer a review. Initial quality is good, U have found no problems to date.
