5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

READ THIS! About one week ago my daughter and I had the opportunity to deal with Lakewood Auto Mall. It all started because the owner, Greg Balasco offers his email address and invites you to write to him which I took full advantage of. After having two absolutely terrible, low life experiences with Gettel used car lots in Port Charlotte I welcomed the opportunity to let someone know exactly how I felt about car dealerships continually ripping people off. I was shocked at how quickly he returned my email...from his phone! To make a long story short, after working with Tommy Difilippo (who generously took the time through numerous emails to sooth my nerves as well as offer a deal) we made what we know could not have been a more balanced, fair deal for the car we traded in and the purchase we made. This is how buying a car should be and for car lots lagging behind the times, the transparency of the Internet is changing the way business is being done and all should take note of how Lakeland Auto Mall handles their customers and their deals. They have chosen to be on the cutting edge of the "good that is coming" rather than the "old that is dying." Can we say caring, fair and equitable for both parties. I never thought I'd say car buying was fun, but it was with those we dealt with at Lakeland Auto Mall. While we were there, the owner actually came by to say hello and to make sure all things were going smoothly. I wonder how many customers Mr. Gettel has met recently, who in the end, might be a great guy, but he is responsible for the way his car lots operate because he benefits the most from them. They are nothing short of greedy, dishonest thieves who are there to TAKE all the profit (envision the old car buying experience) not caring one bit that their offers are all created to be one sided - only for their benefit, caring not one bit about the customer. If you look up their reviews, make sure to distinguish what ones apply to service, used or new cars. The only good ones are for service and new cars, but try and buy a used car on one of his lots and you better be prepared to be shocked at their low-ball offer for your trade. In fact, their offer was so low, one salesman actually told us we should take it to CarMax because we would get more for it. The car we looked at on one lot was so disgustingly dirty and it smelled bad and they did nothing to alleviate the issue. Why would they show someone a car like that and then proceed to tell us that their car detail department was severely lacking? I will never step foot on a Gettel car lot...new or used to buy a car again. They are selfish, greedy thieves out to take you for all they can get. Anything in life that is not balanced will eventually FALL and that includes car dealerships. On the other hand, Lakeland Auto Mall has earned my business and will be the first place I check in the future for a car, used or new. They have happy, satisfied customers in both my daughter and I and it has been my pleasure to write this raving review about them. Kudos to Duane Temple (who took care of us after arriving) and Elvis (the finance manager) for their stellar performances as well. Please, please don't change a thing and continue to treat people with honesty and dignity. In the end, you will reap your grand rewards as people return over and over and speak loud and clear positive notes about you on the Internet while those like Gettel motors will suffer (as more and more reviews are written online) from their selfish motives and dishonest practices. What is given out, eventually finds its way back and those that learn and operate these Universal Principles will shine in the end. Read more