1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I purchased a 2015 Sonic back in 2015 with 13 miles on it and it has been nothing but trouble ever since. Not to mention the car buying process was extremely stressful at this dealership with their sleazy, pushy, deceptive internet salesman. Later I found out that I paid way too much (the same price as a small truck or SUV) and now it has a lot of negative equity. Either something was recalled on this car or something else was wrong and was covered by the warranty in the first two years. This vehicle has had constant issues and deeply regret buying this vehicle, from this dealership. So far to date at the very least, I have replaced the engine mounts, transmission mounts, the radiator fan twice, the pigtail, the resister, The thermostat, battery swelled, thermostat housing twice, t-pipe, ( a/c was out for six months, the electric on the steering wheel went out, all the hoses replaced (some twice), MyLink recall and it has never worked right since. I do not drive this car on the highway at all and I am very calculated in my daily travel to work. There are other items that have also been replaced or repaired and now it is making other noises. One of many issues with this dealership is the repeated lack of respect for your time and the fact they do not care about your safety as far as the accurate repair of your vehicle. Every time I brought my car in for an oil change (usually for 2-3 hours) there was an issue or needed some type of repair. Back in August, I scheduled an oil change (over 3 hours wait) before I drove my kid off to college the next day. On the highway the a/c went out and the coolant was very low. They clearly did not check anything with the over three hours I was there, except to try and sell me $600 worth of tires. I have spent over 30 hours of PTO at this dealership since December and was never offered a loaner on any of my service visits. I wish I could have spent it on a much need vacay with my kid, especially after dealing with this car. I was always asked to give 5 star reviews or to just not do the survey if I was not happy. At the end of December, I was told (after I started questioning my repairs) at the dealership I was told my t-pipe had to be replaced because it was grey, the hoses, and clamps needed to be replaced because they are swollen, thermostat and housing replaced because it was loose or bad. Clearly, they repeatedly insulted my intelligence and the constant disregard for my car concerns was infuriating. The next visit my kid came home from college and even spent her entire 22 birthday with me at the dealership. We arrived at 7:30 AM and did not leave until after 4 PM. It was supposed to be a simple fix I was told (engine, transmission mounts, hoses and something else). I did have to come back again after that because they said they did not have the last engine mount to complete the job. I was supposed to be called and of course, this never happened although I requested several times to be updated on when the part would be in because I must drive almost an hour to get there. I had to call the parts department to see if they had the part and then schedule. The scheduled time that I came in I was there for 6 hours and they had not even looked at my car and told my kid (not me) that the part was defective. I was with a salesman who wanted to get me to buy another vehicle. Did not seem the harm at the time to look. This seems to be a common tactic that they use. Instead of dealing with difficult repairs they try and get you into another car. I literally pray when I get into my car and this car brings me extreme anxiety and stress. My boss thought that I purchased a used car and I had to inform him that it was purchased new. None of the service records are on Carfax and I had to go get the service record from this dealership to show my boss. My car and its issues are a running joke in my office and they always ask me where I purchased this car from. I do not have a problem telling anyone and everyone to avoid this dealership. I took my car to the St Cloud location after they sent me an email about a car they thought I bought. The St cloud service department were very professional, kept me updated and informed me that it was the thermostat and hoses that needed to be replaced. I had to tell him that it was replaced at the other location he was so apologetic and replaced them. Clearly, they never did the work or the technicians are incompetent. There is something else wrong with my car and I do not have the energy, money or anything more to deal with this again. Recently, I had to delay my start date 7 months for a doctoral program to drive monthly to south Florida because of this car. I have learned a huge lesson from this dreadful process. As a single parent with a kid in college, this has taken a huge financial and emotional drain on my family. I have never had this many issues with a vehicle. It is sickening to know that someone who works hard for their money must deal with this poorly made car and this dealership Read more