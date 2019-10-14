Best deal and second chances
by 10/14/2019on
Best place to get great deals, thank you Ms Stella and Nicole to guide me through this purchase and through hard times
BUYER BEWARE
by 04/06/2020on
BUYER BEWARE!!!! While in Orlando at the first part of March we purchased a new vehicle from this dealership. While in the financing department we were shown the sales tax amount and told them that the sales tax was to high and that if we were going to have to pay sales tax for the state of Florida and the state of Arkansas that we were NOT purchasing the vehicle. We were lied to at the dealership, and than when we called to speak to someone about the over charges in the sales tax we were told that we would be sent the difference and that they were going to make it right. Stacey Shaffer, from the dealership even gave us a dollar figure down to the penny of what we would be getting back from the dealership, the amount was $4,562.83. We were told the check would be in the mail the following day and that they had everything we needed to process the check.Once Stacy told us that we were okay with everything because the dealership was making it right. We sent several emails asking for updates because we had not heard anything, and than we received a call stating that they were not going to send us the difference in the sales tax amount. We called and left a message with Melissa Messeguer the General Manager, and she never returned our call. We sent her an email and got an email back from her stating that we had to pay sales tax in both states and there was nothing that they could do. My husband called and spoke to Melissa, as we were not told the truth in the finance department, and Luisy Cabrera, did NOT tell us that Arkansas is a Non-Reciprocal State. This dealership is not ethical and does NOT do the right thing by there customers. Luisy knew BEFORE we purchased the vehicle that we had said that we would not be purchasing if we were going to have to pay sales tax in two states!!! This dealership could make this right and send us the difference themselves, but instead they are making the choice to not do the right thing. Shame on you!!
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/01/2019on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Starling Chevrolet and the experience was incredible. The sales team Juan Adames and Mike Blume helped provide me with a great price including everything I was looking for. They were upfront and honest about everything and went above and beyond to make sure all of my needs were met. Starling even purchased dinner for my son and I - who does that anymore? If you are shopping in the Charleston area, then I would strongly recommend you check Starling out and ask for Juan Adames as he is a very professional and polite Sales Associate. Even if Starling Chevrolet does not have the car on their lot that you are looking for, they will do everything they can to get it delivered for you. Great customer service and I did not feel rushed or pressured and Juan made me feel very at ease. I highly recommend this dealership and Juan Adames to all my friends and family for your car buying needs. 5 STARS!!!!
Great Service
by 08/25/2019on
Adler helped me purchase a 2013 Toyota Corolla and he was a great guy! Very kind, and very understanding. I recommend others to request him for any help!
BE WARNED ABOUT THIS DEALERSHIP
by 05/23/2019on
I purchased a 2015 Sonic back in 2015 with 13 miles on it and it has been nothing but trouble ever since. Not to mention the car buying process was extremely stressful at this dealership with their sleazy, pushy, deceptive internet salesman. Later I found out that I paid way too much (the same price as a small truck or SUV) and now it has a lot of negative equity. Either something was recalled on this car or something else was wrong and was covered by the warranty in the first two years. This vehicle has had constant issues and deeply regret buying this vehicle, from this dealership. So far to date at the very least, I have replaced the engine mounts, transmission mounts, the radiator fan twice, the pigtail, the resister, The thermostat, battery swelled, thermostat housing twice, t-pipe, ( a/c was out for six months, the electric on the steering wheel went out, all the hoses replaced (some twice), MyLink recall and it has never worked right since. I do not drive this car on the highway at all and I am very calculated in my daily travel to work. There are other items that have also been replaced or repaired and now it is making other noises. One of many issues with this dealership is the repeated lack of respect for your time and the fact they do not care about your safety as far as the accurate repair of your vehicle. Every time I brought my car in for an oil change (usually for 2-3 hours) there was an issue or needed some type of repair. Back in August, I scheduled an oil change (over 3 hours wait) before I drove my kid off to college the next day. On the highway the a/c went out and the coolant was very low. They clearly did not check anything with the over three hours I was there, except to try and sell me $600 worth of tires. I have spent over 30 hours of PTO at this dealership since December and was never offered a loaner on any of my service visits. I wish I could have spent it on a much need vacay with my kid, especially after dealing with this car. I was always asked to give 5 star reviews or to just not do the survey if I was not happy. At the end of December, I was told (after I started questioning my repairs) at the dealership I was told my t-pipe had to be replaced because it was grey, the hoses, and clamps needed to be replaced because they are swollen, thermostat and housing replaced because it was loose or bad. Clearly, they repeatedly insulted my intelligence and the constant disregard for my car concerns was infuriating. The next visit my kid came home from college and even spent her entire 22 birthday with me at the dealership. We arrived at 7:30 AM and did not leave until after 4 PM. It was supposed to be a simple fix I was told (engine, transmission mounts, hoses and something else). I did have to come back again after that because they said they did not have the last engine mount to complete the job. I was supposed to be called and of course, this never happened although I requested several times to be updated on when the part would be in because I must drive almost an hour to get there. I had to call the parts department to see if they had the part and then schedule. The scheduled time that I came in I was there for 6 hours and they had not even looked at my car and told my kid (not me) that the part was defective. I was with a salesman who wanted to get me to buy another vehicle. Did not seem the harm at the time to look. This seems to be a common tactic that they use. Instead of dealing with difficult repairs they try and get you into another car. I literally pray when I get into my car and this car brings me extreme anxiety and stress. My boss thought that I purchased a used car and I had to inform him that it was purchased new. None of the service records are on Carfax and I had to go get the service record from this dealership to show my boss. My car and its issues are a running joke in my office and they always ask me where I purchased this car from. I do not have a problem telling anyone and everyone to avoid this dealership. I took my car to the St Cloud location after they sent me an email about a car they thought I bought. The St cloud service department were very professional, kept me updated and informed me that it was the thermostat and hoses that needed to be replaced. I had to tell him that it was replaced at the other location he was so apologetic and replaced them. Clearly, they never did the work or the technicians are incompetent. There is something else wrong with my car and I do not have the energy, money or anything more to deal with this again. Recently, I had to delay my start date 7 months for a doctoral program to drive monthly to south Florida because of this car. I have learned a huge lesson from this dreadful process. As a single parent with a kid in college, this has taken a huge financial and emotional drain on my family. I have never had this many issues with a vehicle. It is sickening to know that someone who works hard for their money must deal with this poorly made car and this dealership
First Service was great
by 05/20/2019on
I brought in a our Traverse for its first service at Starling. They were friendly and took the time to get my feedback on their service. During the service the car is washed for you, and I mentioned it was still a little dirty, and without hesitation they offered a free cleaning of my vehicle when I return. I appreciate that sort of customer service. Alfonso was also very helpful when I brought the vehicle in for original service.
Best service Iâve ever experienced!!
by 04/30/2019on
I was looking around at all the different cars not expecting to be able to afford any, but boy was I wrong!! I met Noemi in the parking lot and she was so friendly and informative which really turned my day around. She showed me the cars in my price range and was patient while I made the decision and with my many questions. Noemi helped me buy the car of my dreams when I least expected it. Thank you Sterling Chevrolet and especially thanks to Noemi!!
A+ Sales Person Justin
by 04/01/2019on
Purchased several cars from Starling from 2005-2007. Never was able to make a deal on my last 4 purchases until today. Justin kept in touch and worked with me to get the deal done. Others in the past would have moved on. Justin Chazon was great from start to finish. I highly recommend him with your next purchase from Starling.
3rd time is a charm
by 02/14/2019on
Third time is a charm. Had to go back 3 times to fix problem. Everyone nice and polite. Calling service manager is a pain,they are the only one that can give you an update on your car, a total pain!
Javier !! Thank you for you Professionalism
by 12/01/2018on
Javier is amazing. No matter the day or problem that I come in with he is always compassionate. You can tell he loves what he does. You have a prize worker at your dealership
Great experience at Starling Chevy in Orlando
by 09/13/2017on
Great place to buy your next Chevy!!! If your in the market for a Corvette....you need to see Miguel R.!!! He's the best!!
Susanne Northrup
by 03/10/2017on
Fantastic as always. Service people are great. Techs take good care of my car and the wait is pleasant.
Chevrolet Spark Buying Experience
by 07/12/2016on
The deal was put together using email and once I was in the dealership everything went through as expected.
Great place
by 07/11/2016on
I had a sonic 2013 went in there because my ac stopped working . and i walked out with 2016 Impala i was so in love with this car.the guys were great thank you Noel in service and Erick Soto in sales u guys rock.
Starling Service
by 07/09/2016on
Service Consultant Vic was totally attentive to all my needs as required for my vehicle, as was the service performed in a timely manner.
Exceptional Service
by 02/22/2016on
I came in without an appointment. Regardless, they managed to squeeze me in fix my recall problem as well as another in a reasonable amount of time. Could not have been any more impressed with the quality of service and customer care given to me.
Excellent experience
by 07/18/2015on
From start to finish, my experience at Starling Chevrolet was amazing. I met Carlos, the salesman, up at the front and inquired about the truck I had seen online and was there to test drive. He walked us directly to the vehicle and had keys in my hand within minutes. I had several concerns that were immediately addressed and Carlos even drove to uhaul with me to confirm an easy after market installation of a trailer hitch. After a fair back and forth of negotiation, we settled on a great price. The manager, Melissa, was extremely helpful in finding me a competitive interest rate. The team would not stop working until I was satisfied. I drove away with my 2014 Chevy Silverado with a smile on my face knowing I was treated very well, and would absolutely recommend Starling Chevrolet without hesitation.
Would not go anywhere else!
by 06/25/2015on
I have taken 2 of my cars to Starling Chevrolet for service. One was a 2008 Malibu and the other was a 2011 Equinox. I received excellent service both times and have to thank Noel and Cindy for their friendly attitude and help each time. In the last 25 years, all my cars (all bought at Starling) have been serviced by Starling Chevrolet. I would not go anywhere else.
The worst service and the worst car I've ever endured
by 05/18/2015on
I have the misfortune to own a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt which I purchased from the Starling Chevrolet, St. Cloud, FL dealership. It is by far the biggest piece of junk I have ever encountered in my life. Unfortunately Starling are not much better. It is currently back in the shop for the 6th time in 12 months, with exactly the same problem I had with the vehicle last May. This is the 4th time this issue has been "repaired". Now they claim the problem is fuel related even though the vehicle demonstrates the same problem. The ignition key sticks and continually turns the engine over, you can even let go of the key and it does it itself. The service staff flap and flutter around as though they have no idea what to do, they are also completely uninterested in the issues. A shrug of the shoulders is about the best one gets from them. It is an absolutely appalling product supported by an even more appalling level of apathetic service. I have run out of adjectives to describe the vehicle while at the dealers. If I won a free Chevrolet then I would give it to someone I hated with a vengeance such is my loathing for this brand and dealer. There is not a single piece of the vehicle that works as it should. The wiring loom performs as if its made of spaghetti, the switches, interior, fit and finish are reminiscent of a 1970's Eastern European import. A complete insult to Chevrolet's heritage and to the automotive industry as a whole. The designers, parts manufacturers, assembly plant workers, dealers and sales people should hang their heads in shame for allowing such a piece of junk to be released onto the roads.
Thank you, Timmy and Noel
by 05/08/2015on
This was my first experience buying from Starling, they have been doing service on my Saturn Vue since the Saturn facility closed. The service department, Noel in particular, has always watched out for my best interest and he did not disappoint me this time. I had my Saturn Vue for 10 years so giving it up was a sad moment for me. Noel and Tim my helped me through and I am very happy with my Captiva. Thanks guys!