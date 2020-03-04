Braman BMW Jupiter
Customer Reviews of Braman BMW Jupiter
Braman BMW Jupiter FL
by 04/03/2020on
Purchased a 530i BMW from Braman with the help of Steven Lee. Steven helped us find the style and accessories we had been searching for., he made the Sales process comfortable and painless. Great inventory at Braman. Overall a very enjoyable buying experience.
Great experience
by 01/23/2019on
Overall great experience! Our sales advisor Dan Hall listened to what I wanted. He showed me how each of the vehicles meet my personal requirements. He didnât try to pressure me into getting something I wasnât interested in. Once we selected the car for me; Dan introduced me to people who would be there for me as the owner of my new car. After we made it through the paperwork, Dan helped my husband and I move everything from my old car onto my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 06/04/2016on
Very happy with my entire sales experience with Michael Lello and David Fox. I was treated extremely well and would recommend the Jupiter BMW location to any who are looking for a BMW
sales experience
by 05/05/2016on
We have purchased or leased 9 vehicles from Braman BMW over the past 8 years and have always enjoyed a very good experience with sales and service. We are treated great and the work is always done right, every time. We are part of the Braman family, it's a good relationship..! Thank you.
Complete satisfaction
by 04/24/2016on
I've been driving BMW's since 1990 and in all that time have not come across a dealership where all the staff- reception, sales, financing,parts and service have been so pleasant, helpful and caring for my satisfaction. Don't change a thing you're doing a terrific job.
Great experience
by 04/11/2016on
The experience of shopping for our new BMW was a delight. We had an exceptional sales person, Michael Lello who was very pleasant, knowledgable, and patient.
Very Happy
by 01/06/2016on
Steve and Mike were great. Outstanding follow through and professionalism. Brand new show room is beautiful.
Happy Customer
by 08/14/2015on
I'm very happy with my purchase of a certified used X3. I had a very good buying experience. I would return to Braman, Jupiter for my next purchase without hesitation.
Very happy
by 08/06/2015on
My order and sales experience with Paul Robbins was very professional and curtious. Thank you, it was a nice change, compared with a lot of other fast food experiences, he took his time to make sure all my guestions were answered and I fully understood all the new features of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flawless experience
by 04/19/2015on
Excellent, top notch, professional buying experience. Thank you Steve lee, Mo Reza, George Taylor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 03/05/2015on
My experience at Jupiter Braman was excellent. I found everyone from sales to finance to be courteous, patient and willing to find a vehicle and financial plan that worked for me.
Wonderful Experience
by 02/21/2015on
My husband and I have always been skeptical of auto dealerships. Braman Jupiter has dispelled those thoughts. No pressures, willing to work with you, very helpful in choosing options. We built out car with only the options we wanted and that's just what we received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2nd purchase and still pleasently surprised
by 02/20/2015on
Excetopnal !! Special thank you to Steve Lee. He took care of everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 01/23/2015on
Love my new car and everyone at Jupiter Braman was great to work with.
2015 320i
by 09/28/2014on
It was am enjoyable, no hassle, stress free purchase of a great car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments