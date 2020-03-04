sales Rating

Overall great experience! Our sales advisor Dan Hall listened to what I wanted. He showed me how each of the vehicles meet my personal requirements. He didnât try to pressure me into getting something I wasnât interested in. Once we selected the car for me; Dan introduced me to people who would be there for me as the owner of my new car. After we made it through the paperwork, Dan helped my husband and I move everything from my old car onto my new car. Read more