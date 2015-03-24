1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership lacks integrity and I would caution anyone from doing business with them. I bought a car in September 2014 and have had numerous problems with it ever since. I went to trade it in and found out about a previous accident that had never been disclosed. Not only was it not disclosed but it was intentionally withheld. When I went back to the dealership to confront them I was advised the old management had been replaced and they implied it was because of situations like mine. They insisted they would work with me to resolve the situation but since that time I have not even been able to get them to call me back as promised. I finally filed a formal complaint with the Better Business Bureau and was able to get a callback from management. During our meeting they were eager and insistent that the solution to my problem was to sell me another car. I explained I was not interested in buying another vehicle from that auto group and negotiations didnt go much further. I plan on taking further action but I want to warn everyone about sales tactics like these. Dont let them fool you, the new management is no better than their predecessors. Read more